Kumpulan Perangsang Selangor Berhad Full Year 2023 Earnings: EPS Beats Expectations, Revenues Lag

Kumpulan Perangsang Selangor Berhad (KLSE:KPS) Full Year 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: RM1.05b (down 23% from FY 2022).

Net loss: RM9.33m (down by 113% from RM73.2m profit in FY 2022).

RM0.003 loss per share (down from RM0.14 profit in FY 2022).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Kumpulan Perangsang Selangor Berhad EPS Beats Expectations, Revenues Fall Short

Revenue missed analyst estimates by 5.2%. Earnings per share (EPS) was also behind analyst expectations.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 8.6% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 5.6% growth forecast for the Trade Distributors industry in Malaysia.

Performance of the Malaysian Trade Distributors industry.

The company's shares are down 8.4% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

You still need to take note of risks, for example - Kumpulan Perangsang Selangor Berhad has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

