Kumpulan Perangsang Selangor Berhad (KLSE:KPS) investors are sitting on a loss of 7.3% if they invested five years ago

In order to justify the effort of selecting individual stocks, it's worth striving to beat the returns from a market index fund. But in any portfolio, there will be mixed results between individual stocks. So we wouldn't blame long term Kumpulan Perangsang Selangor Berhad (KLSE:KPS) shareholders for doubting their decision to hold, with the stock down 44% over a half decade.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

Kumpulan Perangsang Selangor Berhad isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally hope to see good revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last half decade, Kumpulan Perangsang Selangor Berhad saw its revenue increase by 13% per year. That's a pretty good rate for a long time period. We doubt many shareholders are ok with the fact the share price has fallen 8% each year for half a decade. Clearly, the expectations from back then have not been satisfied. There is always a big risk of losing money yourself when you buy shares in a company that loses money.

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. We note that for Kumpulan Perangsang Selangor Berhad the TSR over the last 5 years was -7.3%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Kumpulan Perangsang Selangor Berhad shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 17% over the last year. Of course, that includes the dividend. That certainly beats the loss of about 1.4% per year over the last half decade. The long term loss makes us cautious, but the short term TSR gain certainly hints at a brighter future. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Kumpulan Perangsang Selangor Berhad that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Malaysian exchanges.

