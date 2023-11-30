Kumpulan Perangsang Selangor Berhad (KLSE:KPS) Is Reducing Its Dividend To MYR0.01

Kumpulan Perangsang Selangor Berhad's (KLSE:KPS) dividend is being reduced from last year's payment covering the same period to MYR0.01 on the 29th of December. However, the dividend yield of 6.2% is still a decent boost to shareholder returns.

Kumpulan Perangsang Selangor Berhad's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. However, prior to this announcement, Kumpulan Perangsang Selangor Berhad's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 51.9% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we believe the payout ratio could be 71%, which we are pretty comfortable with and we think is feasible on an earnings basis.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was MYR0.0186, compared to the most recent full-year payment of MYR0.045. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 9.2% per annum over that time. We like to see dividends have grown at a reasonable rate, but with at least one substantial cut in the payments, we're not certain this dividend stock would be ideal for someone intending to live on the income.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. Kumpulan Perangsang Selangor Berhad has impressed us by growing EPS at 67% per year over the past five years. Earnings have been growing rapidly, and with a low payout ratio we think that the company could turn out to be a great dividend stock.

We Really Like Kumpulan Perangsang Selangor Berhad's Dividend

Overall, we think that Kumpulan Perangsang Selangor Berhad could be a great option for a dividend investment, although we would have preferred if the dividend wasn't cut this year. The cut will allow the company to continue paying out the dividend without putting the balance sheet under pressure, which means that it could remain sustainable for longer. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Kumpulan Perangsang Selangor Berhad (of which 1 is potentially serious!) you should know about. Is Kumpulan Perangsang Selangor Berhad not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

