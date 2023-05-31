Kumpulan Perangsang Selangor Berhad (KLSE:KPS) Has Announced A Dividend Of MYR0.025

The board of Kumpulan Perangsang Selangor Berhad (KLSE:KPS) has announced that it will pay a dividend of MYR0.025 per share on the 20th of June. This means the annual payment is 6.3% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

Kumpulan Perangsang Selangor Berhad's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. Before making this announcement, Kumpulan Perangsang Selangor Berhad was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

EPS is set to grow by 3.3% over the next year if recent trends continue. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could reach 77%, which is on the higher side, but certainly still feasible.

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. The annual payment during the last 10 years was MYR0.0186 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was MYR0.045. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 9.2% over that duration. A reasonable rate of dividend growth is good to see, but we're wary that the dividend history is not as solid as we'd like, having been cut at least once.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. Earnings has been rising at 3.3% per annum over the last five years, which admittedly is a bit slow. If Kumpulan Perangsang Selangor Berhad is struggling to find viable investments, it always has the option to increase its payout ratio to pay more to shareholders.

Our Thoughts On Kumpulan Perangsang Selangor Berhad's Dividend

In summary, we are pleased with the dividend remaining consistent, and we think there is a good chance of this continuing in the future. While the payout ratios are a good sign, we are less enthusiastic about the company's dividend record. Taking all of this into consideration, the dividend looks viable moving forward, but investors should be mindful that the company has pushed the boundaries of sustainability in the past and may do so again.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. To that end, Kumpulan Perangsang Selangor Berhad has 4 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit concerning) we think you should know about. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

