Kumpulan Perangsang Selangor Berhad's (KLSE:KPS) Dividend Will Be MYR0.025

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Kumpulan Perangsang Selangor Berhad (KLSE:KPS) has announced that it will pay a dividend of MYR0.025 per share on the 20th of June. The dividend yield will be 5.6% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

Kumpulan Perangsang Selangor Berhad Is Paying Out More Than It Is Earning

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. The last dividend was quite easily covered by Kumpulan Perangsang Selangor Berhad's earnings. This indicates that a lot of the earnings are being reinvested into the business, with the aim of fueling growth.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 75.5% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could reach over 200%, which could put the dividend in jeopardy if the company's earnings don't improve.

historic-dividend
historic-dividend

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was MYR0.0743, compared to the most recent full-year payment of MYR0.04. This works out to be a decline of approximately 6.0% per year over that time. Generally, we don't like to see a dividend that has been declining over time as this can degrade shareholders' returns and indicate that the company may be running into problems.

Kumpulan Perangsang Selangor Berhad May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

With a relatively unstable dividend, and a poor history of shrinking dividends, it's even more important to see if EPS is growing. Earnings have grown at around 4.0% a year for the past five years, which isn't massive but still better than seeing them shrink. The company has been growing at a pretty soft 4.0% per annum, and is paying out quite a lot of its earnings to shareholders. This could mean the dividend doesn't have the growth potential we look for going into the future.

Our Thoughts On Kumpulan Perangsang Selangor Berhad's Dividend

In summary, we are pleased with the dividend remaining consistent, and we think there is a good chance of this continuing in the future. While the payout ratios are a good sign, we are less enthusiastic about the company's dividend record. The payment isn't stellar, but it could make a decent addition to a dividend portfolio.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. To that end, Kumpulan Perangsang Selangor Berhad has 4 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit unpleasant) we think you should know about. Is Kumpulan Perangsang Selangor Berhad not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

