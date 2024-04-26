Kumpulan Perangsang Selangor Berhad's (KLSE:KPS) Dividend Is Being Reduced To MYR0.01

Kumpulan Perangsang Selangor Berhad (KLSE:KPS) is reducing its dividend from last year's comparable payment to MYR0.01 on the 25th of June. However, the dividend yield of 4.7% is still a decent boost to shareholder returns.

Kumpulan Perangsang Selangor Berhad Is Paying Out More Than It Is Earning

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. Before making this announcement, Kumpulan Perangsang Selangor Berhad was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

EPS is forecast to rise very quickly over the next 12 months. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could reach 164%, which is unsustainable.

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. The dividend has gone from an annual total of MYR0.0186 in 2014 to the most recent total annual payment of MYR0.035. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 6.5% a year over that time. We have seen cuts in the past, so while the growth looks promising we would be a little bit cautious about its track record.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. It's encouraging to see that Kumpulan Perangsang Selangor Berhad has been growing its earnings per share at 58% a year over the past five years. Earnings have been growing rapidly, and with a low payout ratio we think that the company could turn out to be a great dividend stock.

Kumpulan Perangsang Selangor Berhad Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

It is generally not great to see the dividend being cut, but we don't think this should happen much if at all in the future given that Kumpulan Perangsang Selangor Berhad has the makings of a solid income stock moving forward. By reducing the dividend, pressure will be taken off the balance sheet, which could help the dividend to be consistent in the future. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For example, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Kumpulan Perangsang Selangor Berhad that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock.

