Kunia woman accused of stealing pandemic benefits

Sep. 7—A 54-year-old Kunia woman pleaded not guilty Tuesday after she was charged in a 12-count federal indictment with taking more than $50, 000 from a pandemic unemployment insurance program using other people's identities.

Oseola Vakameilalo, aka "Ose, " was arrested by FBI agents Tuesday after a federal grand jury returned an Aug. 24 indictment, according to a news release from the U.S. attorney's office.

Her trial was set for Oct. 31 before Senior District Judge Susan Oki Mollway. Vakameilalo was released on an unsecured $25, 000 bond.

"Charged with investigating allegations of fraud against the U.S. Department of Labor's unemployment insurance programs, including the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program, the DOL-OIG is committed to working relentlessly to protect the integrity of these vital benefits, " said Quentin Heiden, special agent in charge, Western Region, U.S. Department of Labor, Office of Inspector General. "We are grateful to the U.S. Attorney's Office in the District of Hawaii, the Hawaii Department of Labor and Industrial Relations, the Hawaii Attorney General's Office, the FBI, and our other federal partners for their strong partnership and collaboration on these types of investigations."

Vakameilalo is charged with wire fraud in connection with a scheme to defraud Hawaii residents of PUA benefit payments they were eligible to receive.

She allegedly charged the victims between $500 and $1, 500 for her services, according to the indictment.

In 2020 the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act created the PUA program to provide emergency unemployment payments to workers whose livelihoods were affected adversely by the COVID-19 pandemic, but who were ineligible for traditional state unemployment insurance benefits, according to the release.

"This defendant took advantage of those families who came to her for assistance and instead diverted funds for her own personal gain, " said Steven Merrill, special agent in charge of the FBI's Honolulu field office. "The FBI will ensure that cases like these will be investigated to the fullest extent of the law."

Vakameilalo allegedly offered to help people with filing claims for PUA benefit payments.

She allegedly created profiles for them on the Hawaii Department of Industrial and Labor Relations website using their personal information, including Social Security number, date of birth and their bank account information to receive direct deposits of benefit payments.

For each person she helped, Vakameilalo allegedly logged on to the Hawaii DLIR website with the username and password she had created for them and submitted weekly certifications that they remained eligible for benefit payments, according to the U.S. attorney's office.

After a claimant had received a certain number of payments, Vakameilalo allegedly used their log-in credentials to access the claimant's DLIR account without the claimant's knowledge and consent.

She then allegedly changed the bank account she previously had designated to receive the PUA benefit payments to her own account in the amount of $563 at a time.

Vakameilalo allegedly continued to use the claimant's credentials regularly to log on to the claimant's Hawaii DLIR account, without the claimant's knowledge and consent, to submit the certifications required for the benefit payments to continue, knowing that the payments would be made to her own bank account and not the claimant's.

According to the indictment, Vakameilalo allegedly took $52, 270 in PUA benefits that were intended for people who needed it.

"These criminal acts were committed for personal gain and at the expense of people who needed and deserved financial assistance during a global pandemic, " said U.S. Attorney Clare Connors, in a statement. "We will pursue criminal consequences for individuals who unlawfully take advantage of federal financial assistance programs created during times of widespread financial need."

Anyone with information about allegations of attempted fraud involving COVID-19 can report it by calling the Department of Justice's National Center for Disaster Fraud at 866-720-5721 or online at justice.gov /DisasterComplaint Form.

This case is being investigated by the U.S. Department of Labor, Office of Inspector General and the FBI. It is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Gregg Paris Yates.