U.S. markets open in 1 hour 19 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,157.25
    +26.75 (+0.65%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,184.00
    +189.00 (+0.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,668.75
    +123.50 (+0.98%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,961.80
    +11.90 (+0.61%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.12
    -0.35 (-0.45%)
     

  • Gold

    1,893.20
    +2.50 (+0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    22.42
    -0.00 (-0.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0772
    +0.0054 (+0.51%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6530
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.30
    +0.64 (+3.43%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2163
    +0.0093 (+0.77%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.7350
    -0.6010 (-0.46%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,728.88
    -399.75 (-1.73%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    523.70
    -13.19 (-2.46%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,948.75
    +63.58 (+0.81%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,584.35
    -22.11 (-0.08%)
     

Kura Oncology Announces First Patients Dosed in Phase 2 Registration-Directed Trial of Ziftomenib in NPM1-Mutant Acute Myeloid Leukemia

Kura Oncology, Inc.
·6 min read
Kura Oncology, Inc.
Kura Oncology, Inc.

– Phase 1 trial showed 30% CR rate among 20 NPM1-mutant AML patients treated at recommended Phase 2 dose –

– Phase 2 registration-directed trial expected to enroll 85 patients in the U.S. and Europe –

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kura Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: KURA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to realizing the promise of precision medicines for the treatment of cancer, today announced that the first patients have been dosed in its KOMET-001 Phase 2 registration-directed trial of ziftomenib, the Company’s novel menin inhibitor, in patients with NPM1-mutant relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML).

“Dosing the first patients in our registration-directed trial of ziftomenib marks a significant milestone for our menin inhibitor program,” said Troy Wilson, Ph.D., J.D., President & Chief Executive Officer of Kura Oncology. “Building on the strength of our Phase 1 data, we remain committed to our mission to realize the full potential of ziftomenib as an important treatment option to patients with acute leukemia. The speed with which we have begun enrolling in this registration-enabling Phase 2 study speaks to the significant interest in ziftomenib among investigators.”

In the Phase 1 clinical trial, ziftomenib showed as of the data cutoff on October 24, 2022, a 30% complete response (CR) rate among 20 NPM1-mutant AML patients treated at 600 mg. In addition, the favorable safety profile and encouraging tolerability at the 600 mg daily dose resulted in its designation as the recommended Phase 2 dose following a positive Type C meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The primary endpoint in the Phase 2 registration-directed trial in patients with NPM1-mutant relapsed or refractory AML, is CR or complete response with hematologic recovery (CRh), and key secondary endpoints include clinical benefit as well as safety and tolerability. In addition to continued evaluation of ziftomenib as a monotherapy in NPM1-mutant AML, Kura plans to initiate the KOMET-007 and KOMET-008 trials later this year to evaluate ziftomenib in combination with current standards of care in earlier lines of therapy and across multiple patient populations, including NPM1-mutant and KMT2A-rearranged AML.

For more information regarding the KOMET-001 trial, please visit www.clinicaltrials.gov (identifier: NCT04067336).

About Acute Myeloid Leukemia

AML is the most common acute leukemia in adults and begins when the bone marrow makes abnormal myeloblasts (white blood cells), red blood cells or platelets. Despite the many available treatments for AML, prognosis for patients remains poor. NPM1-mutations are among the most common genetic alterations, representing approximately 30% of AML cases. While patients with NPM1-mutant AML have high response rates to frontline therapy, relapse rates are high and survival outcomes are poor, with only 30% overall survival at 12 months in the relapsed or refractory setting. Additionally, NPM1 mutations frequently occur with co-mutations in other disease-associated genes, including FLT3, DNMT3A and IDH1/2, with prognosis heavily influenced by the occurrence of co-occurring mutations. Median overall survival is only six months following relapse for NPM1-mutant patients. KMT2A-rearrangements are less frequent, representing approximately 5-10% of AML. No FDA-approved therapies targeting NPM1-mutant and KMT2A-rearranged AML currently exist.

About Ziftomenib

Ziftomenib is a novel, once-daily, oral investigational drug candidate targeting the menin-KMT2A/MLL protein-protein interaction for treatment of genetically defined AML patients with high unmet need. In preclinical models, ziftomenib inhibits the KMT2A/MLL protein complex and exhibits downstream effects on HOXA9/MEIS1 expression and potent anti-leukemic activity in genetically defined preclinical models of AML. Ziftomenib has received Orphan Drug Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of AML. Additional information about clinical trials for ziftomenib can be found at kuraoncology.com/clinical-trials/clinical-trials-komet-001/.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to realizing the promise of precision medicines for the treatment of cancer. The Company’s pipeline consists of small molecule drug candidates that target cancer signaling pathways. Ziftomenib, a potent and selective menin inhibitor, is currently in development for patients with NPM1-mutant and KMT2A-rearranged acute myeloid leukemia. Tipifarnib, a potent, selective and orally bioavailable FTI, has received Breakthrough Therapy Designation for the treatment of patients with HRAS-mutant HNSCC. Kura is conducting a Phase 1/2 trial (KURRENT-HN) of tipifarnib in combination with the PI3Kα inhibitor alpelisib to address larger genetic subsets of HNSCC patients, including those whose tumors are dependent on HRAS and/or PI3Kα pathways. The Company has also initiated a Phase 1 trial (KURRENT-LUNG) of tipifarnib in combination with osimertinib in EGFR-mutant non-small cell lung cancer. Kura intends to perform initial clinical evaluation with tipifarnib while in parallel advancing KO-2806, the Company’s next-generation FTI, through a Phase 1 first-in-human study. For additional information, please visit Kura’s website at www.kuraoncology.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to be materially different from historical results or from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include statements regarding, among other things, the efficacy, safety and therapeutic potential of ziftomenib, potential benefits of combining ziftomenib with appropriate standards of care, and progress and expected timing of the ziftomenib program and clinical trials. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially include the risk that compounds that appeared promising in early research or clinical trials do not demonstrate safety and/or efficacy in later preclinical studies or clinical trials, the risk that Kura may not obtain approval to market its product candidates, uncertainties associated with performing clinical trials, regulatory filings, applications and other interactions with regulatory bodies, risks associated with reliance on third parties to successfully conduct clinical trials, the risks associated with reliance on outside financing to meet capital requirements, and other risks associated with the process of discovering, developing and commercializing drugs that are safe and effective for use as human therapeutics, and in the endeavor of building a business around such drugs. You are urged to consider statements that include the words “may,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “estimates,” “projects,” “promise,” “potential,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “continues,” “designed,” “goal,” or the negative of those words or other comparable words to be uncertain and forward-looking. For a further list and description of the risks and uncertainties the Company faces, please refer to the Company's periodic and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the Company’s Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 filed with the SEC on November 3, 2022, which are available at www.sec.gov. Such forward-looking statements are current only as of the date they are made, and Kura assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contacts

Investors:
Pete De Spain
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations &
Corporate Communications
(858) 500-8803
pete@kuraoncology.com

Media:
Alexandra Weingarten
Senior Manager, Corporate Communications
(858) 500-8822
alexandra@kuraoncology.com


Recommended Stories

  • VistaGen Shares Plunge Amid Uncertainty Around Its Anxiety Trial

    After the markets closed on Tuesday, VistaGen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VTGN) reported a Q3 FY23 net loss of $(9.8) million or $(0.05) per share, narrower than the consensus of $(0.07). William Blair estimated an EPS loss of $(0.06). VistaGen says that it is not advisable to resume the PALISADE-2 study after failed Phase 3 PALISADE-1 trial of PH94B for the acute treatment of social anxiety disorder (SAD). Also Read: Vistagen Strengthens Its Neurology-Focused Pipeline With Pherin Pharma Acquisiti

  • Pfizer, Novartis, Merck Executives Say They Are Hunting for Deals Again

    Big drugmakers are looking for new products because lower-priced competitors are coming that could take away nearly a quarter of sales.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Could Rally All the Way to $11 (or More)

    Every investor is in the stock market to find a solid return. That’s the bottom line, and while it sounds simple, the trick is finding stocks that are primed for gains and will make the inherent risk worthwhile. Risk can’t be avoided in the markets, and it usually increases in a direct relationship to a stock’s return potential. And there are few stock segments that offer a higher return potential for the risk involved than the penny stocks, those equities priced at $5 or less. When we say high

  • Why Are Hoth Therapeutics Shares Moving Today?

    Hoth Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: HOTH) announced proof-of-concept data generated using cognitive and behavioral assessments in an Alzheimer's disease mouse model. The data support the therapeutic cognitive potential of HT-ALZ after chronic oral dosing of 20mg/kg and 40mg/kg of HT-ALZ. HT-ALZ is therapeutic in development under the 505(b)(2) regulatory pathway for dementia related to Alzheimer's. Hoth reports that the longer treatment before the beginning of testing improves the performance of more

  • Is Pfizer Stock A Buy Or A Sell After Pharma Giant Confirms Covid Downfall?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy or a sell after the company guided to massive declines for its Covid products? Is PFE stock a buy or a sell?

  • Vertex Stock Topples As Investors Seek Clearer Vision Of Future Despite Huge Profit Beat

    Vertex Pharmaceuticals' fourth-quarter sales divided analysts Wednesday as VRTX stock toppled on a lack of near-term catalysts.

  • Evaxion Biotech, Pantherna Reveals Encouraging Data From mRNA-Based Cancer Vaccine

    Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ: EVAX) and Pantherna Therapeutics GmbH announced a preclinical proof of concept for combining the two companies key technologies. The preclinical data demonstrate that tumor neoantigens identified by Evaxion's AI platform, PIONEER, drive a strong immune response and lead to complete inhibition of tumor growth in a preclinical model when delivered using Pantherna's proprietary lipid nanoparticle mRNA platform. In continuation of these positive findings, Evaxion and Pan

  • CVS Makes $10 Billion Bet on Seniors

    Despite government actions that have crimped profitability, CVS sees opportunity in expanding its Medicare Advantage business.

  • The Petri Dish: Dragonfly loses partnership, Merck hires AI expert for local office

    In this week's Petri Dish: Bristol Myers Squibb is giving back the rights to an immunotherapy drug it licensed from Dragonfly Therapeutics, Merck has hired an AI expert in Cambridge and more.

  • Elon Musk's Neuralink may have illegally transported pathogens, animal advocates say

    An animal-welfare organization said it plans to ask a U.S. government agency on Thursday to investigate Elon Musk's brain-implant company Neuralink over records it said show potentially illegal movement of hazardous pathogens. The Physicians Committee of Responsible Medicine (PCRM) said in a letter to the U.S. Department of Transportation, which was shared with Reuters, that it has obtained emails and other documents that suggest unsafe packaging and movement of implants removed from the brains of monkeys. The letter said records that the group obtained showed instances of pathogens, such as antibiotic-resistant staphylococcus and herpes B virus, that may have been transported without proper containment measures.

  • Sage and Biogen's NDA for Depression Drug Gets Priority Review

    Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (SAGE) and partner, Biogen Inc.'s (BIIB) NDA for zuranolone to treat adults with MDD and PPD accepted by the FDA and granted priority review.

  • Onconova Therapeutics Touts Additional Positive Data For Rigosertib Monotherapy In Skin Cancer Setting

    Onconova Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ONTX) announced that the second of two evaluable participants in the Phase 2 program of rigosertib in squamous cell carcinoma achieved a complete response of all cancerous skin lesions following four treatment cycles. The trial evaluates rigosertib monotherapy in advanced squamous cell carcinoma complicating recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB-associated SCC. The patient remains on oral rigosertib. The company previously announced that the RDEB-ass

  • Inhibikase Therapeutics raises $10M as disease treatments show success

    The Atlanta-based pharmaceutical company raised $10 million to develop treatments related to Parkinson’s Disease and chronic myelogenous leukemia.

  • CVS Reaches $10.6 Billion Deal to Buy Clinic Owner Oak Street Health

    The all-cash deal would widen CVS’s healthcare offerings and is the latest sign of the growing tie-ups between health insurers and primary-care doctors.

  • ‘No one really wants to talk about COVID anymore,’ the WHO’s pandemic lead laments. But the ‘worst case’ possibility of a new coronavirus exists

    “Omicron can cause severe disease” and “is not nature’s vaccine,” experts warned, raising concerns that evolution could produce a more dangerous variant—or a new coronavirus altogether.

  • Popular Household Product Maker Recalls Almost 5 Million Products for Bacteria Risk

    A popular household cleaning product is being recalled because a preservative was not added at the intended levels during manufacturing.

  • Medicaid and Nursing Homes: A Quick Guide to the Rules

    Medicaid may cover nursing home care and expenses, but it will depend on the situation. In order to qualify for Medicaid, you must first meet income requirements.

  • CVS digs into primary care with $9.5 billion Oak Street Health deal

    CVS Health Corp will buy Oak Street Health Inc for about $9.5 billion in cash, joining rivals in adding primary care to its portfolio as pressure mounts on its health insurance business. Oak Street is losing money and not expected to contribute to CVS earnings for years, but analysts said the deal is strategically sound and shares of the multi-business company were up 4.5%. The deal - CVS' third largest in the last decade - echoes moves by rivals Walgreens Boots Alliance, Cigna Corp and UnitedHealth Group Inc as a focus on primary and urgent care delivery has increased since the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Baby Formula Industry Slammed for Marketing, Lobbying Tactics in WHO Report

    (Bloomberg) -- Makers of infant formula use misleading marketing and aggressive lobbying tactics to drive sales in a $55 billion-a-year industry, according to a three-paper series from the World Health Organization. Most Read from BloombergMeta Asks Many Managers to Get Back to Making Things or LeaveGeorge Santos Gets Into Fight With Mitt Romney at State of the Union DebutDeSantis Chides Trump as Republicans’ 2024 Presidential Race Heats UpRussia Will Fail to ‘Break’ Ukraine, Estonia’s Spy Chief

  • CVS Health Confirms $10.6 billion Takeover Of Oak Street Health

    "Combining Oak Street Health's platform with CVS Health's unmatched reach will create the premier value-based primary care solution," said CVS CEO Karen Lynch.