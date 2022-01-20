U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,482.73
    -50.03 (-1.10%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,715.39
    -313.26 (-0.89%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,154.02
    -186.23 (-1.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,024.04
    -38.75 (-1.88%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.29
    -0.67 (-0.77%)
     

  • Gold

    1,839.30
    -3.90 (-0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    24.52
    +0.29 (+1.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1313
    -0.0033 (-0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8330
    +0.0060 (+0.33%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3599
    -0.0012 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.1230
    -0.2300 (-0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,555.57
    +792.60 (+1.90%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,010.86
    +15.60 (+1.57%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,585.01
    -4.65 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,772.93
    +305.70 (+1.11%)
     

Kura Oncology Receives FDA Authorization to Proceed with Phase 1b Study of KO-539 in Acute Myeloid Leukemia

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kura Oncology, Inc.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • KURA

– FDA lifts partial clinical hold following agreement on mitigation strategy for differentiation syndrome –

– KOMET-001 study to resume screening and enrollment of new patients –

– Encouraging safety, tolerability and clinical activity observed among patients on study –

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kura Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: KURA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to realizing the promise of precision medicines for the treatment of cancer, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has lifted the partial clinical hold on the KOMET-001 Phase 1b study of KO-539 in patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML). The partial clinical hold was lifted following agreement with the FDA on the Company’s mitigation strategy for differentiation syndrome, a known adverse event related to differentiating agents in the treatment of AML.

“I am very proud of our team for working diligently with the FDA and site investigators to resolve the partial clinical hold in such a timely manner,” said Troy Wilson, Ph.D., J.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Kura Oncology. “Activities to resume patient screening are underway, and we look forward to expediting enrollment of patients in the Phase 1b study and determining the recommended Phase 2 dose for KO-539 in the coming months. Meanwhile, we continue to be encouraged by the safety, tolerability and clinical activity observed among currently enrolled patients and look forward to sharing a comprehensive update on the Phase 1 study at a future medical meeting.”

About KOMET-001

KOMET-001 (Kura Oncology Menin Inhibitor Trial) is a Phase 1/2, first-in-human, open-label trial to determine the safety, tolerability and anti-tumor activity of KO-539 in patients with refractory or relapsed AML. KO-539 demonstrated a wide therapeutic window in the Phase 1a dose-escalation portion of KOMET-001, with promising single-agent activity in an all-comer population of patients with relapsed or refractory AML, including patients with NPM1 mutations and KMT2A rearrangements. The Phase 1b portion includes two expansion cohorts – a lower dose of 200 mg and a higher dose of 600 mg. Kura expects to enroll 12 patients with NPM1-mutant or KMT2A-rearranged relapsed or refractory AML in each cohort and assess those patients for safety and tolerability, pharmacokinetics and efficacy to determine the recommended Phase 2 dose for KO-539.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to realizing the promise of precision medicines for the treatment of cancer. The Company’s pipeline consists of small molecule drug candidates that target cancer signaling pathways. KO-539, a potent and selective menin inhibitor, is currently in a Phase 1b clinical trial (KOMET-001) for patients with relapsed/refractory AML, including patients with NPM1 mutations or KMT2A rearrangements. Tipifarnib, a potent, selective and orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor, has received Breakthrough Therapy Designation for the treatment of patients with HRAS mutant HNSCC and is currently in a registration-directed trial (AIM-HN) in patients with this devastating disease. In addition, Kura is conducting a Phase 1/2 trial (KURRENT) of tipifarnib in combination with the PI3Kα inhibitor alpelisib to address larger genetic subsets of HNSCC patients, including those who whose tumors are dependent on HRAS and/or PI3Kα pathways. The Company is also developing KO-2806, a next-generation farnesyl transferase inhibitor, which is intended to target innovative biology and larger oncology indications through rational combinations. For additional information about Kura, please visit the Company’s website at www.kuraoncology.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to be materially different from historical results or from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include statements regarding, among other things, Kura’s ability to expedite enrollment of patients in the Phase 1b study and determine the recommended Phase 2 does for KO-539, expected timing of a comprehensive update on the Phase 1 study of KO-539, and the efficacy, safety and therapeutic potential of KO-539. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially include the risk that compounds that appeared promising in early research or clinical trials do not demonstrate safety and/or efficacy in later preclinical studies or clinical trials, the risk that Kura may not obtain approval to market its product candidates, uncertainties associated with performing clinical trials, regulatory filings, applications and other interactions with regulatory bodies, risks associated with reliance on third parties to successfully conduct clinical trials, the risks associated with reliance on outside financing to meet capital requirements, and other risks associated with the process of discovering, developing and commercializing drugs that are safe and effective for use as human therapeutics, and in the endeavor of building a business around such drugs. You are urged to consider statements that include the words “may,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “estimates,” “projects,” “promise,” “potential,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “continues,” “designed,” “goal,” or the negative of those words or other comparable words to be uncertain and forward-looking. For a further list and description of the risks and uncertainties the Company faces, please refer to the Company's periodic and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the Company’s Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 filed with the SEC on November 4, 2021, which are available at www.sec.gov. Such forward-looking statements are current only as of the date they are made, and Kura assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contacts

Company:
Pete De Spain
Vice President, Investor Relations &
Corporate Communications
(858) 500-8803
pete@kuraoncology.com

Investors:
Robert H. Uhl
Managing Director
Westwicke ICR
(858) 356-5932
robert.uhl@westwicke.com

Media:
Jason Spark
Managing Director
Canale Communications
(619) 849-6005
jason@canalecomm.com


Recommended Stories

  • Pfizer Trends Sideways, But A Looming Catalyst Could Arrive Next Month

    White House advisor Anthony Fauci said U.S. officials could authorize Pfizer and BioNTech's Covid vaccine for children younger than 5 next month.

  • Sorrento Therapeutics' COVID-19 Antibody Works Against Omicron Variant

    Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SRNE) has released new data on STI-9167, an advanced stage antibody against COVID-19. The antibody was discovered and developed in an ongoing collaboration between Sorrento and the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. STI-9167 was observed to bind with high affinity and provide highly potent neutralizing activity against the omicron variant. The Company says that STI-9167 is unique compared to tests of EUA-approved SARS-CoV-2 antibodies in that binding and

  • Why Novocure Stock Is Jumping Today

    Shares of Novocure Limited (NASDAQ: NVCR) are jumping 12.9% higher as of 11:09 a.m. ET on Thursday. The solid gain came after investment firm Truist Financial upgraded the stock from a hold to a buy recommendation. Truist kept its 12-month price target for the stock at $125, which represents upside potential of more than 70%.

  • Could Novavax Go Parabolic?

    Novavax has resolved manufacturing issues and gained authorization in more than 30 countries. Novavax may be on its way to generating billions of dollars in revenue. With all of this good news, could Novavax stock go parabolic?

  • Where are you most likely to catch COVID? New study highlights high risk locations

    Is it the movie theater? The gym? Researchers calculated the odds of infection for any place you might go.

  • Why you should get a booster even though you could still get Omicron: Scientist

    Though COVID-19 vaccines and boosters provide strong protection against severe disease, hospitalizations, and deaths, the quickly-spreading Omicron variant remains a significant challenge.

  • The Petri Dish: Thermo Fisher taps Olaris, bluebird drugs delayed

    While some in the life sciences industry create drugs and devices to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic, their colleagues are busy as ever raising money, testing new drugs, expanding facilities and more.

  • Marker Therapeutics Stock Gains On FDA Orphan Drug Tag For Second MultiTAA-Cell Therapy For Pancreatic Cancer

    The FDA has granted Orphan Drug Designation to Marker Therapeutics Inc's (NASDAQ: MRKR) MT-601, a multi-tumor-associated antigen (MultiTAA)-specific T cell product for pancreatic cancer. Following MT-401 for post-transplant acute myeloid leukemia (AML), MT-601 is Marker's second novel MultiTAA-specific T cell product to receive orphan drug designation and the first in a solid tumor indication. Marker developed MT-601, a new product targeting six tumor-associated antigens (PRAME, NY-ESO-1, Surviv

  • Why Leap Therapeutics Stock Is Surging Today

    Shares of Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ: LPTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, are surging in response to positive clinical results from a stomach cancer study. Last September, Leap Therapeutics stock more than doubled overnight after the company reported impressive response rate data for its lead candidate DKN-1 plus tislelizumab from BeiGene (NASDAQ: BGNE). The experimental combination treatment was tested among patients newly diagnosed with advanced-stage stomach cancer.

  • How Many Times Can You Wear N95 and KN95 Masks? Experts Weight In.

    The CDC now says the general public can wear N95 masks. But how many times can you use them? Experts break it down and share how to store and extend the life of your face mask.

  • Health care costs balloon for Americans despite Obamacare

    A new report from the Commonwealth Fund found that health insurance premiums and deductibles for Americans with employer-sponsored coverage accounted for 11.6% of median income in 2020, a whopping 9.1% increase from 2020.

  • White House to distribute 400 million free N95 masks at 'tens of thousands' of locations starting next week

    White House to distribute 400 million free N95 masks at 'tens of thousands' of locations starting next week

  • Why Axsome Therapeutics Climbed Today While the Market Fell

    In a somewhat counterintuitive development, shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM) rose on Thursday even though the company pointed out several issues in the development of one of its drugs. Following the company's latest update on the affected program, one analyst reiterated his bullish outlook on the shares, and they rose by 5.5%. In a regulatory filing, Axsome said it provided an official response to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regarding the pending New Drug Application (NDA) its AXS-05 drug candidate.

  • This Is What a Month Without Alcohol Does to Your Body

    Dry January is a popular New Year's resolution, where people give up booze for a month. But does it offer long-lasting health benefits? Here’s what to know.

  • Viatris Recalls One Batch Of Diabetes Treatment Semglee Citing Missing Label Risks

    Viatris Inc's (NASDAQ: VTRS) Mylan will pull one batch of non-interchangeable Semglee, also known as insulin glargine injection. The Company cited the risk of the label is missing on some prefilled pens contained inside labeled cartons of the drug. The recall doesn't cover Viatris' recently launched interchangeable Semglee biosimilars, which come in branded and unbranded formats. The lot in question was produced by Biocon and distributed by Mylan in the U.S. between May 11, 2021, and Nov. 11, 20

  • LTRN: Multiple Collaborations Illuminating Way Forward

    By John Vandermosten, CFA NASDAQ:LTRN READ THE FULL LTRN RESEARCH REPORT Since Our Last Update Lantern Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN) has promulgated several updates since our report on the company’s third quarter 2021 results. In its latest corporate presentation, Lantern also updated the number of datapoints that have been accumulated on its Response Algorithm for Drug Positioning & Rescue

  • COVID-19: 'Vaccination is the way' to keep the economy open, doctor says

    Dr. Taison Bell, Assistant Professor of Medicine at the University of Virginia, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Virginia getting rid of its mask mandate for schools, the Omicron variant, and coronavirus vaccinations.

  • Wells Fargo Pounds the Table on ChemoCentryx Stock

    The holy grail for a biopharma company is to get a drug approved and out to market, a feat achieved by few, considering the rigorous demands of regulators. However, that win is only half the story. Once a drug gets the go ahead, the real test begins, as it must prove there is enough demand for it. Biotech company ChemoCentryx (CCXI) is hoping the market reacts favorably to TAVNEOS, its treatment for anti-neutrophilic cytoplasmic autoantibody (ANCA)-vasculitis (AAV) – a rare and painful disorder

  • Alphabet's Verily signs L'Oreal in multi-year skin deal as losses grow

    Alphabet Inc's health tech arm Verily on Thursday announced its newest tie-up in its search for sustainable revenue, saying it would study skin health and explore new products with cosmetics maker L'Oreal SA. Verily previously has drawn criticism from its former executives for signing flashy, one-off research collaborations instead of focusing more attention on landing recurring subscribers to its software for clinical research and disease management. The critics have said Verily's approach has left it with intermittent revenue and further off from generating profit.

  • Florida health official urging vaccinations puts DeSantis ‘in an awkward situation,’ doctor says

    Dr. Adrian Burrowes, Family Medicine Physician & CFP Physicians Group CEO, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss how Omicron is still surging in regions such as Florida, Governor Ron DeSantis' stance on COVID-19 vaccines, and historical references for pandemic lengths.