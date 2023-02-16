Kura Oncology to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results

Kura Oncology, Inc.

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kura Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: KURA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to realizing the promise of precision medicines for the treatment of cancer, today announced that it will report fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results after U.S. financial markets close on Thursday, February 23, 2023. Kura’s management will host a webcast and conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT that day to discuss the financial results and provide a corporate update.

To participate in the teleconference, domestic callers should dial 1-877-407-4018 and international callers should dial 1-201-689-8471. A live webcast of the call can be accessed using this weblink: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1595273&tp_key=5fdc524c8f. A replay of the webcast will be available online from the investor relations section of the company website at www.kuraoncology.com.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to realizing the promise of precision medicines for the treatment of cancer. The Company’s pipeline consists of small molecule drug candidates that target cancer signaling pathways. Ziftomenib, a potent and selective menin inhibitor, is currently in a registration-directed trial for patients with NPM1-mutant acute myeloid leukemia. Tipifarnib, a potent, selective and orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor (FTI), has received Breakthrough Therapy Designation for the treatment of patients with HRAS-mutant HNSCC. Kura is conducting a Phase 1/2 trial (KURRENT-HN) of tipifarnib in combination with the PI3Kα inhibitor alpelisib to address larger genetic subsets of HNSCC patients. Kura intends to perform initial clinical evaluation with tipifarnib while in parallel advancing KO-2806, the Company’s next-generation FTI, through a Phase 1 first-in-human study. For additional information, please visit Kura’s website at www.kuraoncology.com.

