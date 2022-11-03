U.S. markets open in 1 hour 25 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,738.75
    -30.00 (-0.80%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,001.00
    -177.00 (-0.55%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,829.50
    -115.00 (-1.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,778.80
    -14.50 (-0.81%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.98
    -1.02 (-1.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,621.10
    -28.90 (-1.75%)
     

  • Silver

    18.87
    -0.72 (-3.70%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9745
    -0.0075 (-0.76%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0590
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.51
    +0.70 (+2.71%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1221
    -0.0170 (-1.49%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.2240
    +0.5220 (+0.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,137.93
    -300.74 (-1.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    478.43
    -12.71 (-2.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,086.55
    -57.59 (-0.81%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,663.39
    -15.53 (-0.06%)
     

Kura Oncology Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Kura Oncology, Inc.
·12 min read
Kura Oncology, Inc.
Kura Oncology, Inc.

– Abstract reporting updated data from KOMET-001 accepted for oral presentation at ASH –

– First demonstration of durable clinical response with tipifarnib plus alpelisib in HNSCC –

– AIM-HN trial of tipifarnib in HRAS mutant HNSCC closed to further enrollment –

– $25 million equity investment from Bristol Myers Squibb and $125 million term loan facility from Hercules Capital –

– $428 million in cash plus equity investment and term loan facility, if fully drawn, provide runway into 2026 –

– Management to host webcast and conference call today at 8:00 a.m. ET –

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kura Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: KURA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to realizing the promise of precision medicines for the treatment of cancer, today reported third quarter 2022 financial results and provided a corporate update.

“We are very proud to announce that our abstract reporting updated data from the KOMET-001 trial of ziftomenib has been accepted for oral presentation at the upcoming American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting in December,” said Troy Wilson, Ph.D., J.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Kura Oncology. “We continue to have strong conviction in ziftomenib and its potential to be a best-in-class menin inhibitor. Our confidence is supported by a growing body of clinical data, and we look forward to sharing a comprehensive update on the program at ASH.”

“Earlier this morning, we also announced a $25 million equity investment from Bristol Myers Squibb and a $125 million term loan facility from Hercules Capital,” Dr. Wilson continued. “If the term loan facility is fully drawn, proceeds from these two transactions, together with our existing cash, are expected to fund our current operating plan into 2026, enabling us to advance ziftomenib as well as our farnesyl transferase inhibitor programs through important, clinical-stage inflection points that we believe will create meaningful value for patients and shareholders.”

Recent Highlights

  • Updated data from KOMET-001 accepted for oral presentation at ASH – An abstract reporting updated data from the KOMET-001 trial of ziftomenib has been accepted for oral presentation at the ASH Annual Meeting on December 10, 2022. The abstract, which will be published on the ASH website later today, highlights the encouraging safety profile and clinical activity of ziftomenib in patients with relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML). It includes 30 all-comer AML patients from the Phase 1a dose-escalation portion of the trial and 24 NPM1-mutant or KMT2A-rearranged AML patients from the Phase 1b portion – 12 patients at 200 mg and 12 patients at 600 mg.

  • Additional 18 patients enrolled in KOMET-001 Phase 1b extension – Kura enrolled an additional 18 patients with NPM1-mutant or KMT2A-rearranged relapsed/refractory AML in a Phase 1b extension as the Company prepares to transition into the Phase 2 registration-directed portion of the KOMET-001 trial and initiate a series of combination studies in the relapsed and frontline settings, pending FDA review of the recommended Phase 2 dose (RP2D) and protocols. Kura anticipates sharing a more mature dataset, including preliminary data from the additional 18 patients in the Phase 1b extension, during its oral presentation at ASH.

  • Preliminary proof of mechanism of tipifarnib plus alpelisib in HNSCC – Last week, at the EORTC-NCI-AACR Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics Symposium, Kura reported the first demonstration that the combination of tipifarnib and alpelisib can induce a durable clinical response in PIK3CA-dependent head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC). A patient with stage III squamous cell carcinoma of the tonsil with a PIK3CA mutation and HRAS overexpression has achieved a durable partial remission in KURRENT-HN. As of mid-September, the patient has experienced an 84% reduction in target lesions and continued on-study for more than 27 weeks. Treatment-related adverse events in KURRENT-HN have been consistent with the known safety profiles of each drug and are manageable, with no dose-limiting toxicities reported to date.

  • AIM-HN registration-directed trial closed to further enrollment – Kura continues to observe evidence of meaningful clinical activity in its AIM-HN registration-directed trial of tipifarnib as a monotherapy in recurrent and metastatic HRAS mutant HNSCC but has elected to close the trial to further enrollment due to significant feasibility challenges. The Company is currently evaluating the best way to harvest and use the clinical data from AIM-HN, along the with the data from the RUN-HN trial, which formed the basis of the Breakthrough Therapy Designation for tipifarnib, to inform future development of the program. Given the significant overlap between patients with HRAS overexpression and mutation, HRAS mutant HNSCC patients in the U.S. may be eligible to enroll in the KURRENT-HN study.

  • Initiation of KURRENT-LUNG trial of tipifarnib plus osimertinib – Kura has initiated a Phase 1 KURRENT-LUNG trial of tipifarnib in combination with osimertinib in EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and expects to dose the first patient this quarter. Preclinical data, generated through a collaboration with INSERM (the French National Institute of Health and Medical Research), support the potential of tipifarnib to prevent emergence of resistance to osimertinib in EGFR-mutant NSCLC. The Company intends to perform initial clinical evaluation with tipifarnib in combination with osimertinib while advancing its next-generation FTI, KO-2806, through investigational new drug (IND)-enabling studies.

  • $25 million equity investment from Bristol Myers Squibb – Kura has agreed to sell 1,370,171 shares to Bristol Myers Squibb at a price of $18.25 per share for gross proceeds of $25 million. In connection with the equity investment, Bristol Myers Squibb will appoint a member to Kura’s Global Steering Committee. The equity investment further strengthens the relationship between the two organizations and enables Bristol Myers Squibb, a leader in the discovery and development of transformational cancer treatments, to provide valuable strategic input into Kura’s global development strategy.

  • $125 million term loan facility from Hercules Capital – Under the terms of the loan agreement, $10 million will be drawn immediately after closing and an additional $15 million is immediately available to Kura at its sole discretion. Kura may draw an additional $75 million in two separate tranches upon achievement of near-term clinical milestones. An additional $25 million may be drawn in a fourth tranche, subject to the approval of Hercules Capital. The term loan facility augments Kura’s already strong balance sheet and gives the Company significant financial strength and flexibility to invest across its three programs to drive meaningful value for both patients and shareholders.

Financial Results

  • Research and development expenses for the third quarter of 2022 were $25.0 million, compared to $22.4 million for the third quarter of 2021. The increase in R&D expenses was primarily due to increases in personnel costs and discovery stage programs.

  • General and administrative expenses for the third quarter of 2022 were $11.6 million, compared to $11.3 million for the third quarter of 2021. The increase in G&A expenses was primarily due to increases in personnel costs.

  • Net loss for the third quarter of 2022 was $35.5 million, compared to a net loss of $33.4 million for the third quarter of 2021. This included non-cash share-based compensation expense of $6.4 million, compared to $6.1 million for the same period in 2021.

  • Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments totaled $427.8 million as of September 30, 2022, compared with $518.0 million as of December 31, 2021.

  • As adjusted for the $25 million equity investment from Bristol Myers Squibb and the $10 million initial draw from the Hercules term loan facility, Kura had, on a pro forma basis, $462.8 million in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments at September 30, 2022.

  • Management believes that cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments, plus cash from the term loan facility from Hercules, if fully drawn, will be sufficient to fund its current operating plan into 2026.

Forecasted Milestones

  • Oral presentation of the Phase 1 data from KOMET-001, including preliminary data from additional 18 patients in the Phase 1b extension, at ASH in December

  • Initiation of the Phase 2 registration-directed portion of KOMET-001 in the first half of 2023, pending FDA review of the RP2D and protocol

  • Initiation of a Phase 1 combination study of ziftomenib in front line and relapsed/refractory AML in the first half of 2023, pending FDA review of the RP2D and protocol

  • First patient dosed in the Phase 1 KURRENT-LUNG study of tipifarnib plus osimertinib in the fourth quarter of 2022

  • Determination of the optimal biologically active dose (OBAD) for the PIK3CA cohort in the Phase 1 KURRENT-HN study of tipifarnib plus alpelisib in mid-2023

  • Submission of the IND application for KO-2806 in the fourth quarter of 2022

Conference Call and Webcast

Kura’s management will host a webcast and conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET / 5:00 a.m. PT today, November 3, 2022, to discuss the financial results for the third quarter 2022 and to provide a corporate update. The live call may be accessed by dialing (888) 394-8218 for domestic callers and (323) 994-2093 for international callers and entering the conference ID: 2251807. A live webcast and archive of the call will be available online from the investor relations section of the company website at www.kuraoncology.com.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to realizing the promise of precision medicines for the treatment of cancer. The Company’s pipeline consists of small molecule drug candidates that target cancer signaling pathways. Ziftomenib (KO-539), a potent and selective menin inhibitor, is currently in a Phase 1b clinical trial (KOMET-001) for patients with relapsed/refractory AML, including patients with NPM1 mutations or KMT2A rearrangements. Tipifarnib, a potent, selective and orally bioavailable FTI, has received Breakthrough Therapy Designation for the treatment of patients with HRAS mutant HNSCC. Kura is conducting a Phase 1/2 trial (KURRENT-HN) of tipifarnib in combination with the PI3Kα inhibitor alpelisib to address larger genetic subsets of HNSCC patients, including those whose tumors are dependent on HRAS and/or PI3Kα pathways. The Company has also initiated a Phase 1 trial (KURRENT-LUNG) of tipifarnib in combination with osimertinib in treatment-naïve locally advanced/metastatic EGFR mutant NSCLC. Kura intends to perform initial clinical evaluation with tipifarnib while in parallel advancing KO-2806, the Company’s next-generation FTI, through IND-enabling studies. For additional information, please visit Kura’s website at www.kuraoncology.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to be materially different from historical results or from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include statements regarding, among other things, the efficacy, safety and therapeutic potential of Kura’s product candidates, ziftomenib, tipifarnib and KO-2806, progress and expected timing of Kura’s drug development programs and clinical trials and submission of regulatory filings, the presentation of data from clinical trials, plans regarding regulatory filings and future clinical trials, the regulatory approval path for tipifarnib, the strength of Kura’s balance sheet and the sufficiency of cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments, plus cash from the term loan facility from Hercules, if fully drawn, to fund its current operating plan into 2026. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially include the risk that compounds that appeared promising in early research or clinical trials do not demonstrate safety and/or efficacy in later preclinical studies or clinical trials, the risk that Kura may not obtain approval to market its product candidates, uncertainties associated with performing clinical trials, regulatory filings, applications and other interactions with regulatory bodies, risks associated with reliance on third parties to successfully conduct clinical trials, the risks associated with reliance on outside financing to meet capital requirements, and other risks associated with the process of discovering, developing and commercializing drugs that are safe and effective for use as human therapeutics, and in the endeavor of building a business around such drugs. You are urged to consider statements that include the words “may,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “estimates,” “projects,” “promise,” “potential,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “continues,” “designed,” “goal,” or the negative of those words or other comparable words to be uncertain and forward-looking. For a further list and description of the risks and uncertainties the Company faces, please refer to the Company's periodic and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company’s quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, which are available at www.sec.gov. Such forward-looking statements are current only as of the date they are made, and Kura assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


KURA ONCOLOGY, INC.

 

Statements of Operations Data

 

(unaudited)

 

(in thousands, except per share data)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

Nine Months Ended

 

 

 

September 30,

 

 

September 30,

 

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

Operating Expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Research and development

 

$

24,973

 

 

$

22,367

 

 

$

70,144

 

 

$

63,765

 

General and administrative

 

 

11,621

 

 

 

11,310

 

 

 

34,565

 

 

 

34,455

 

Total operating expenses

 

 

36,594

 

 

 

33,677

 

 

 

104,709

 

 

 

98,220

 

Other income (expense), net

 

 

1,090

 

 

 

311

 

 

 

1,983

 

 

 

497

 

Net loss

 

$

(35,504

)

 

$

(33,366

)

 

$

(102,726

)

 

$

(97,723

)

Net loss per share, basic and diluted

 

$

(0.53

)

 

$

(0.50

)

 

$

(1.54

)

 

$

(1.47

)

Weighted average number of
shares used in computing net loss
per share, basic and diluted

 

 

66,889

 

 

 

66,353

 

 

 

66,723

 

 

 

66,285

 


KURA ONCOLOGY, INC.

 

Balance Sheet Data

 

(unaudited)

 

(in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

September 30,

 

 

December 31,

 

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments

 

$

427,775

 

 

$

517,960

 

Working capital

 

 

411,646

 

 

 

499,834

 

Total assets

 

 

447,988

 

 

 

534,051

 

Long-term liabilities

 

 

3,622

 

 

 

4,987

 

Accumulated deficit

 

 

(535,694

)

 

 

(432,968

)

Stockholders’ equity

 

 

419,621

 

 

 

506,609

 


Contacts

Company:
Pete De Spain
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations &
Corporate Communications
(858) 500-8803
pete@kuraoncology.com

Investors:
Robert H. Uhl
Managing Director
ICR Westwicke
(858) 356-5932
robert.uhl@westwicke.com

Media:

Jason Spark
Managing Director
Evoke Canale
(619) 849-6005
jason.spark@evokegroup.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why Devon Energy Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) fell more than 12% on Wednesday after the exploration and production leader increased its capital expenditures forecast. Devon produced an average of 614,000 barrels of oil equivalent (BOE) per day in the third quarter. The energy company's low production costs, which averaged $12.99 per BOE during the quarter, allow it to earn massive profits when oil and gas prices are high.

  • Lumen Technologies (LUMN) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    It is now my pleasure to turn the conference over to Mike McCormack, senior vice president, investor relations. Thank you, Franz, and good afternoon, everybody, and thank you for joining us to Lumen Technologies third quarter 2020 earnings call. Joining me on the call today are Jeff Storey, president and chief executive officer; and Chris Stansbury, executive vice president and chief financial officer.

  • Wall Street Sees ‘Devil’s Bargain’ in Powell’s Rate Comments

    (Bloomberg) -- Wall Street had already come to terms with prospects that the Fed would again raise interest rates by 75 basis points. But Wednesday afternoon was full of drama as traders first took hope from the central bank’s statement but then slumped following stern comments by Chair Jerome Powell. Most Read from BloombergPowell Sees Higher Peak for Rates, Path to Slow Tempo of HikesMusk Plans to Eliminate Half of Twitter Jobs to Cut CostsLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From W

  • Is Nio Stock a Buy Right Now?

    The China-based electric vehicle company offers a unique customer value proposition compared to other EV companies. Unsurprisingly, Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock is capturing the curiosity of stock market investors asking if the stock is a buy right now.

  • ‘Oh my gosh, why am I not in the market?’ This forecaster says investors will be shocked by what’s about to happen next

    The president of macroeconomic research firm Lamoureux & Co., Yves Lamoureux, sees up years in the medium to long-term for stocks, even if Powell threw a "short-term wrench in the engine."

  • Suncor posts net loss, $3.4-billion writedown on Fort Hills acquisition

    $2.6 billion in adjusted operating earnings beat analyst expectations

  • Jim Cramer Says These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Could Be Among the New Market Leaders

    Wednesday is set to be a big day for market watchers, with the Fed expected to announce another interest rate hike, a move that will no doubt impact the stock market’s behavior. Rate hikes have been de rigueur in 2022 and this will be the fourth instance of such an act. The effort to curb soaring inflation has rocked the markets but heading into the Fed’s decision, Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, thinks there could be more turbulence ahead. Or as Cramer puts it, “W

  • Amazon Stock Got Crushed, but This Number Shows Why It's Still a Buy

    It turns out Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) is mortal. After years of breakneck growth, shares of the e-commerce stock plunged Friday after the company called for fourth-quarter revenue to grow just 2% to 8%, slower than the pace of inflation. Currency-exchange headwinds accounted for 460 basis points of the expected slowdown, but the forecast still shows the company struggling to grow in a difficult economic environment.

  • Qualcomm stock falls after a slight earnings beat, revenue miss

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley breaks down Qualcomm's fourth-quarter earnings.

  • Is Pfizer Stock a Buy With a $17 Billion Revenue Hit on the Way?

    Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) announced its third-quarter results on Tuesday. CEO Albert Bourla knows exactly why investors aren't enthusiastic. Bourla acknowledged that Pfizer projects a revenue impact of around -$17 billion related to the losses of exclusivity for several top-selling products during that period.

  • Down More Than 50%: These 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    With the Federal Reserve holding its November FOMC meeting now, there’s plenty of speculation on the central bank’s next move. The conventional wisdom says the Fed will hike rates again, by another 75 basis points – the fourth such hike in a row this year. But after that, no one knows. Inflation remains above 8%, so the Fed’s tighter monetary policies have clearly not reined in high prices – yet. According to Fundstrat, however, the Fed has moved far enough in that direction, and we’ll start to

  • Why Salesforce, Snowflake, and CrowdStrike All Cratered on Wednesday

    A broad cross section of the stock market tumbled on Wednesday, as investors focused on the macro economy and the Federal Reserve Bank's ongoing campaign to battle runaway inflation, which has remained stubbornly near 40-year highs. The latest Fed rate hike and the corresponding commentary did little to calm jittery investors. With that as a backdrop, shares of Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) slipped 6.1%, Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) stock was down 7.4%, and CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) slipped as much as 7.8%.

  • Hut 8 Mining Production and Operations Update for October 2022

    Hut 8 Mining Corp. (Nasdaq: HUT) (TSX: HUT), ("Hut 8" or the "Company") one of North America's largest, innovation-focused digital asset mining pioneers and high performance computing infrastructure provider, increased our Bitcoin holdings by 299 in the period ending October 31, bringing our total self-mined holdings to 8,687 Bitcoin.

  • Lincoln National (LNC) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    Lincoln National (LNC) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -630.05% and 5.85%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Lightspeed Announces Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

    Lightspeed Commerce Inc. ("Lightspeed" or the "Company") (TSX: LSPD) (NYSE: LSPD), the one-stop commerce platform for merchants around the world to simplify, scale and create exceptional customer experiences, today announced financial results for the three and six months ended September 30, 2022.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Alphabet Stock After Its Latest Price Drop

    Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG), the parent company of Google, YouTube, and Google Cloud, was no exception, with share prices down over 13% in the last few trading days. Investors are worried about slowing growth at YouTube and expenses rising faster than revenue, among other issues. While there is clearly some short-term pressure on Alphabet's earnings, the business is still in a great spot right now.

  • Datadog Earnings Top Estimates On Large Customer Growth

    Datadog rebounded as Q3 earnings and revenue topped estimates amid mixed guidance for the December quarter.

  • Plug Power (PLUG) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher?

    Plug Power (PLUG) possesses the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

  • Why did inflation surge to a 40-year high? Here are 4 causes of the worst monetary-policy mistake in years.

    Jay Powell grapples with how the Fed got inflation so wrong and lands on the MarketWatch 50 list of the most influential people in markets.

  • Fortinet (FTNT) Surpasses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Fortinet (FTNT) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 22.22% and 2.37%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?