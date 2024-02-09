Kura Sushi (KRUS) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

Kura Sushi (KRUS) closed the most recent trading day at $103.88, moving +1.23% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.57%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.14%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.25%.

Shares of the company witnessed a gain of 15.59% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Retail-Wholesale sector with its gain of 6.4% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.07%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Kura Sushi in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.03, up 70% from the prior-year quarter. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $56.25 million, indicating a 28.02% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

KRUS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.38 per share and revenue of $241 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +171.43% and +28.58%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Kura Sushi. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Kura Sushi is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Story continues

From a valuation perspective, Kura Sushi is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 270.05. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 21.11 of its industry.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 160, which puts it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow KRUS in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (KRUS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research