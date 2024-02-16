Kura Sushi (KRUS) Stock Moves -0.41%: What You Should Know

Kura Sushi (KRUS) closed at $103.07 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.41% move from the prior day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.48%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.37%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.82%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 17.5% over the past month. This has outpaced the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 5.61% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.3% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Kura Sushi in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Kura Sushi to post earnings of -$0.03 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 70%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $56.25 million, indicating a 28.02% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $0.38 per share and revenue of $241 million, indicating changes of +171.43% and +28.58%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Kura Sushi. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Kura Sushi currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Story continues

Looking at its valuation, Kura Sushi is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 272.34. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 20.99, which means Kura Sushi is trading at a premium to the group.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 157, finds itself in the bottom 38% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (KRUS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research