Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) May Have Issues Allocating Its Capital

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. In light of that, when we looked at Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Kura Sushi USA, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.000069 = US$18k ÷ (US$286m - US$25m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to May 2023).

So, Kura Sushi USA has an ROCE of 0.007%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Hospitality industry average of 8.8%.

In the above chart we have measured Kura Sushi USA's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Kura Sushi USA.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Kura Sushi USA Tell Us?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Kura Sushi USA doesn't inspire confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 7.2%, but since then they've fallen to 0.007%. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

The Key Takeaway

While returns have fallen for Kura Sushi USA in recent times, we're encouraged to see that sales are growing and that the business is reinvesting in its operations. And the stock has done incredibly well with a 767% return over the last three years, so long term investors are no doubt ecstatic with that result. So while investors seem to be recognizing these promising trends, we would look further into this stock to make sure the other metrics justify the positive view.

Since virtually every company faces some risks, it's worth knowing what they are, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Kura Sushi USA (of which 1 is a bit unpleasant!) that you should know about.

