Kuros Biosciences (VTX:KURN) Is In A Good Position To Deliver On Growth Plans

Even when a business is losing money, it's possible for shareholders to make money if they buy a good business at the right price. For example, biotech and mining exploration companies often lose money for years before finding success with a new treatment or mineral discovery. Nonetheless, only a fool would ignore the risk that a loss making company burns through its cash too quickly.

Given this risk, we thought we'd take a look at whether Kuros Biosciences (VTX:KURN) shareholders should be worried about its cash burn. For the purposes of this article, cash burn is the annual rate at which an unprofitable company spends cash to fund its growth; its negative free cash flow. Let's start with an examination of the business' cash, relative to its cash burn.

Does Kuros Biosciences Have A Long Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is the amount of time it would take to burn through its cash reserves at its current cash burn rate. When Kuros Biosciences last reported its balance sheet in December 2022, it had zero debt and cash worth CHF24m. In the last year, its cash burn was CHF7.7m. So it had a cash runway of about 3.1 years from December 2022. A runway of this length affords the company the time and space it needs to develop the business. You can see how its cash balance has changed over time in the image below.

How Well Is Kuros Biosciences Growing?

Some investors might find it troubling that Kuros Biosciences is actually increasing its cash burn, which is up 33% in the last year. The good news is that operating revenue increased by 30% in the last year, indicating that the business is gaining some traction. Considering the factors above, the company doesn’t fare badly when it comes to assessing how it is changing over time. Of course, we've only taken a quick look at the stock's growth metrics, here. You can take a look at how Kuros Biosciences is growing revenue over time by checking this visualization of past revenue growth.

Can Kuros Biosciences Raise More Cash Easily?

There's no doubt Kuros Biosciences seems to be in a fairly good position, when it comes to managing its cash burn, but even if it's only hypothetical, it's always worth asking how easily it could raise more money to fund growth. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

Kuros Biosciences has a market capitalisation of CHF45m and burnt through CHF7.7m last year, which is 17% of the company's market value. As a result, we'd venture that the company could raise more cash for growth without much trouble, albeit at the cost of some dilution.

Is Kuros Biosciences' Cash Burn A Worry?

On this analysis of Kuros Biosciences' cash burn, we think its cash runway was reassuring, while its increasing cash burn has us a bit worried. Based on the factors mentioned in this article, we think its cash burn situation warrants some attention from shareholders, but we don't think they should be worried. Separately, we looked at different risks affecting the company and spotted 3 warning signs for Kuros Biosciences (of which 1 can't be ignored!) you should know about.

