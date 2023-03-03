U.S. markets open in 4 hours 40 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,987.25
    +2.50 (+0.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,026.00
    +8.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,069.75
    +7.75 (+0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,904.70
    +0.50 (+0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.15
    -0.01 (-0.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,852.20
    +11.70 (+0.64%)
     

  • Silver

    21.15
    +0.24 (+1.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0613
    +0.0009 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0730
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.61
    -0.97 (-4.71%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1986
    +0.0043 (+0.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.1960
    -0.5240 (-0.38%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    22,395.49
    -1,055.85 (-4.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    509.52
    -26.65 (-4.97%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,965.39
    +21.35 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,927.47
    +428.60 (+1.56%)
     

Kurrency: Wemade's new collateral-backed DeFi service

·2 min read

  • WCD (WEMIX Crypto Dollar) issuance service based on collateral assets

  • Offering high usability and reliability as a means of exchange and store of value between various assets

  • Increased synergy with other DeFi services supported on major multi-chains including Wemix 3.0, Ethereum and Klaytn

SEOUL, South Korea, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wemade Co., Ltd. has announced the upcoming launch of Kurrency, a new Defi (decentralized finance) service designed to offer greater ease-of-use, transparency and reliability.

Kurrency: Wemade’s new collateral-backed DeFi service
Kurrency: Wemade’s new collateral-backed DeFi service

Kurrency is a service that issues cryptodollars through a collateralized debt position. Users can entrust the virtual assets supported by the service as collateral and issue WCD (WEMIX Crypto Dollar). WCD is a cryptocurrency that minimizes price fluctuations and is issued through the method in which the value of the deposited collateral is greater than the total amount of 'excess-collateralized' loans issued. This is similar to the process by which MakerDAO generates Dai, the world's first unbiased currency. By adopting this method, it will play a complementary role with WEMIX Dollar, which is 100% USDC fully collateralized.

Kurrency has been designed for ease of use, with easy-to-understand terms, intuitive on-screen interface and detailed tutorial videos that make it simple for even users new to DeFi to get started.

In addition, Kurrency offers key features that guarantee greater transparency and reliability without compromising security. This includes a dashboard where you can see the investment status at a glance, contract audits conducted by reputable professional blockchain audit companies, and monthly service trend reports published in official social media channels.

Wemade wants to make WCD the most reliable and widely used crypto dollar and currency service across major blockchains including Klaytn, Ethereum and Wemix 3.0. WCD will organically connect Wemade's KLEVA protocol, Wemade DeFi services such as DEX (scheduled to be released during 1H 2023) and various other DeFi services on multi-chains. This will enhance the capital efficiency and interconnectivity between services and produce stronger synergistic effects within the ecosystem. Kurrency not only creates synergy between its services by managing the collateral deposited by users in KLEVA, but also has the function of minimizing the user's fees according to the operating profit .

Learn more about Kurrency: https://teaser.kurrency.io/

About Wemade

Wemade is leading the trend in the metaverse and blockchain fields (NFT, DeFi) with an emphasis on gaming at its core. Wemade is the developer and owner of "The Legend of Mir" IP, a highly successful game with over 500 Million users. Its platform, WEMIX, is evolving into a global blockchain platform that can transform games of every genre into blockchain games. www.wemade.com

 

(PRNewsfoto/Wemade Co., Ltd)
(PRNewsfoto/Wemade Co., Ltd)

SOURCE Wemade Co., Ltd

Recommended Stories

  • Dish Network still reeling from week-old ransomware attack

    The TV provider Dish Network continued to recover Wednesday from a ransomware attack last week that it said disrupted operations, internet sites and call centers. It said unspecified data was stolen and it was investigating whether that included the personal information of customers. A separate notice to customers said many were “having trouble reaching our service desks, accessing their accounts, and making payments.”

  • 5G Stocks To Buy And Watch As Cloud Computing Plays Bigger Role

    The best 5G stocks to invest in will change as smartphone apps, enterprise services and the metaverse develop over time.

  • Amazon's Vital Revenue Driver AWS Weighs $6B Investment In Malaysia

    Amazon.Com, Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) cloud unit Amazon Web Services (AWS) divulged plans to launch an AWS infrastructure Region in Malaysia. The new AWS Region will give developers, startups, entrepreneurs, enterprises, government, education, and nonprofit organizations an excellent choice for running their applications and serving end users from data centers in Malaysia. AWS eyed a $6 billion investment or MYR 25.5 billion in Malaysia by 2037. Also Read: Amazon's Biggest Revenue Driver AWS Falls Prey

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Watch As Earnings, 2023 Guidance Roll In

    Cybersecurity stocks have underperformed vs. the S&P 500. But cloud security companies may be better positioned as corporate budgets tighten.

  • Bankman-Fried Proposes Tech Consultants to Advise on Bail Terms

    (Bloomberg) -- Sam Bankman-Fried offered the names of two technology consultants to help the judge on his criminal fraud case determine appropriate bail restrictions for the FTX co-founder.Most Read from BloombergSorry, Twitter. Elon Found His Next Shiny Object.How to Get a Free Flight to Hong Kong in 500,000 Airline Ticket GiveawayWorld’s Rich Take Advantage as $1 Trillion Property Market CratersIsrael’s Window to Strike Iran Narrows as Putin Enters EquationEdward Stroz was an FBI agent for mor

  • Bandwidth (BAND) Partners With AWS to Expand Cloud Adoption

    Bandwidth (BAND) aims to utilize Amazon Chime Software Development Kit to expand its cloud communications ecosystem and accelerate innovation.

  • SEC adds more bodies to crypto enforcement unit as companies still await rule book from Gensler

    The agency started 2023 with actions against Kraken, Paxos, and Terraform Labs.

  • Clear Crypto Regulation 'Matter of National Security' for U.S., Coinbase CEO Says

    Brian Armstrong pointed to 5G and semiconductors as examples of areas where the U.S. lack dominance because the technology went offshore.

  • ‘Energy Stocks Look Golden,’ Says Kevin O’Leary; Here Are 3 Names That Analysts Like

    Everybody knows now, the energy sector was the place to be last year as the segment was an outlier and one of the few to sidestep 2022’s market carnage. Fueled by rising energy prices amidst Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, overall, energy stocks significantly beat the market. For those mourning a missed opportunity, ‘Shark Tank’ star Kevin O’Leary thinks opportunities in the segment are still abundant. “I love energy. Everybody hates energy… Go where people hate it. Energy is the driving pivot.” O

  • Seeking at Least 11% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    Do you love dividends? Of course you do — and rightly so! Scholars who study the stock market’s historical performance estimate that over time, the payment (and reinvestment, and compounding) of dividends have contributed anywhere from 30% to 90% of the S&P 500’s total returns. Simply put, if you’re not investing in dividend stocks, you’re doing it wrong. Using the TipRanks platform, we’ve looked up two stocks that are offering dividends of at least 11% yield – that’s almost 6x higher the averag

  • Dow Jones Rallies As Tesla Dives, Leads 'Race To The Bottom'; Warren Buffett Stock Craters

    The Dow Jones rallied. Tesla stock took a dive after its investors day event. A Warren Buffett stock fell while Silvergate stock sunk.

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Raymond James About These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    For more than a year now, the markets have been preoccupied by the Fed with the focus squarely on inflation’s trajectory and the central bank’s counter measures of rising interest rates. “With this in mind,” says Larry Adam, Chief Investment Officer at Raymond James, “it is understandable that the market is analyzing every development in these two dynamics within the framework of what it means for the Fed.” However, with the spotlight turned solely on those factors, Adam thinks increasingly prom

  • I Have a $1 Million Portfolio. Will I Be Able to Live Off The Interest It Produces?

    Once you have $1 million in assets, you can look seriously at living entirely off the returns of a portfolio. After all, the S&P 500 alone averages 10% returns per year. Setting aside taxes and down-year investment portfolio management, a … Continue reading → The post How Much Interest Can You Earn on $1 million? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • US home prices could plunge 20% amid risk of 'deep' housing slide, Fed economist warns

    Dallas Federal Reserve economists warned this week that the U.S. housing market could face a steep drop in prices as the result of higher mortgage rates.

  • Stocks moving in after-hours: C3.ai, Dell, Costco, Nordstrom

    Stocks moving in after-hours: C3.ai, Dell, Costco, Nordstrom

  • This Semiconductor Stock Sees Earnings Soar, With Further Growth To Come

    Semiconductor stocks have seen strong demand recently as the global economy has shown resiliency in the face of inflation and rising rates. IBD's chip designers industry group has been hot, ranked No. 15 out of 197 industries. The group's top-ranked stock, Impinj, is in focus, boasting impressive growth that is only set to continue.

  • Zoom Abruptly Fires President Greg Tomb ‘Without Cause’

    (Bloomberg) -- Zoom Video Communications Inc. abruptly terminated the employment of President Greg Tomb, a former Google executive who had only started at the videoconferencing company in June. Most Read from BloombergIsrael’s Window to Strike Iran Narrows as Putin Enters EquationTycoon Deripaska Warns Russia May Run Out of Money in 2024Americans Need to Be Richer Than Ever to Buy Their First HomeCitigroup Cuts Hundreds of Jobs, Including in Investment Banking and Mortgage UnitsFed Speech Scrapp

  • Blackstone defaults on $562 million Nordic property-backed CMBS - Bloomberg News

    The asset management giant and prolific real estate investor sought an extension from the bondholders to repay the debt, but they voted against it, the report said on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter. Blackstone's $71 billion unlisted real estate income trust (BREIT) has also been in hot water.

  • Fed Officials Warn They May Need to Lift Rates to a Higher Peak

    (Bloomberg) -- Two Federal Reserve policymakers cautioned that recent stronger-than-expected readings on the US economy could push them to raise interest rates by more than previously expected. Most Read from BloombergIsrael’s Window to Strike Iran Narrows as Putin Enters EquationTycoon Deripaska Warns Russia May Run Out of Money in 2024Americans Need to Be Richer Than Ever to Buy Their First HomeCitigroup Cuts Hundreds of Jobs, Including in Investment Banking and Mortgage UnitsFed Speech Scrapp

  • C3.ai stock rockets as CEO Siebel touts ‘dramatic change’ in sentiment amid AI hype

    Shares of C3.ai were surging in after-hours action Thursday after the AI software company cited "substantially improving" market sentiment in earnings report.