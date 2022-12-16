U.S. markets open in 15 minutes

Kushfly, a Trusted and Reliable Delivery Service in LA, Now Providing Same-Day Weed Delivery to Cities Near Southern California

·3 min read

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kushfly is a delivery service that has been in the market since 2015. It's one of the most known, local, high-rated, and reliable cannabis delivery services getting ready to celebrate its 8th year. Many gravitate to their robust flowers of high-ranking potencies of 35% THC flowers and for a good reason. Unlike other rival brands, they have the freshest and purest flowers with 5000mg THC edibles you won't find anywhere else. What makes them something to watch out for is their same-day delivery service near Southern California.

Kushfly Weed Delivery
Kushfly Weed Delivery

Why Grab From Kushfly?

There are numerous brands on the market, so what makes Kushfly unique? Kushfly makes it their top priority to always accommodate customers by offering daily and weekly deals by having 30% off any new customer's first three orders.

They are different than any brand on the market due to their consistently affordable selections that ensure everyone doesn't miss out. Since Kushfly is constantly changing its daily deals it's only a matter of time before they offer discounted prices on specific cannabis products.

A word from Kushfly, "We always provide top-notch customer service. PLUS we run new promotions every week to ensure great deals on your purchases."

There's always consistent communication with their customer service support team. Their long list of high-rating reviews will attest to these clear and consistent customer services. Whether you desire to call, text, email, or chat with them live, they respond professionally quickly, and effectively.

With these perks, many have given them high-rate customer reviews on different platforms such as Yelp, Trustpilot, and more. If you're satisfied with Kushfly timely delivery and service, you can give support by placing a review online.

How to Grab Your Favorite Cannabis Product and Receive Same-Day Delivery?

Kushfly makes it easy for customers like you to place an order within their store. When selecting your favorite shatter, edible, flower, or other items, you can easily add your delivery information and then select same-day delivery service during check-out. Afterward, you'll get a text message to complete the age verification process. An ID is essential to ensure a person is of legal age to receive cannabis products. When receiving a package, a person must have a verified ID to receive marijuana.

For same-day delivery, you can expect to receive your package from Monday to Sunday 12-3 p.m. and 7-10 p.m. on the day of ordering. If you want to order, it's best to place it before 11:30 a.m. for 12-3 p.m. noon deliveries or 6:30 p.m. for 7-10 p.m. evening deliveries. You will receive the deliveries the same day when placed in these time frames. Kushfly offers delivery 7 days a week in Southern California. The minimum order is $100, so be sure to spend accordingly on your favorite weed product!

The company conducts same-day delivery service in the following cities: Long Beach, Anaheim, Altadena, Arcadia, Temple City, El Monte, Rosemead, San Gabriel, East Los Angeles, South Los Angeles, Calabasas, Alhambra, Gardena, Torrance, Hawthorne, Manhattan Beach, Redondo Beach, Hermosa Beach, Simi Valley, Santa Clarita, Thousand Oaks, All San Fernando Valley.

About Kushfly

The company is well-known around California and they aim to offer top-grade cannabis selections at affordable price points and conduct same-day delivery service to cities near Southern California.

Learn more about same-day delivery: https://kushfly.com/weed-delivery-near-me-in-socal/

Shop the store: https://kushfly.com/

Follow Kushfly on Facebook, Twitter for deals, updates, and new cannabis arrivals!

Media Contact:
John Susman
350626@email4pr.com 
855-571-0420

Kushfly Same-Day Weed Delivery to Cities Near Southern California
Kushfly Same-Day Weed Delivery to Cities Near Southern California
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kushfly-a-trusted-and-reliable-delivery-service-in-la-now-providing-same-day-weed-delivery-to-cities-near-southern-california-301703416.html

SOURCE Kushfly

