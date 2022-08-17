U.S. markets close in 55 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,289.89
    -15.31 (-0.36%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,084.61
    -67.40 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,007.32
    -95.23 (-0.73%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,996.69
    -23.84 (-1.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.78
    +1.25 (+1.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,782.40
    -7.30 (-0.41%)
     

  • Silver

    19.86
    -0.22 (-1.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0191
    +0.0020 (+0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8770
    +0.0530 (+1.88%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2068
    -0.0026 (-0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.0160
    +0.8010 (+0.60%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,472.60
    -356.26 (-1.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    558.71
    -14.10 (-2.46%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,515.75
    -20.31 (-0.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,222.77
    +353.86 (+1.23%)
     

Kuwait-based Packaging Manufacturer Caesar Pac Targets Expansion with Investment in Region’s 1st EFI Nozomi 14000 LED Digital Press

EFI
·5 min read
EFI
EFI

FREMONT, Calif., Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading Kuwait-based premium corrugated box manufacturer Caesar Pac has become the first business in the Middle East to invest in an EFI™ Nozomi 14000 LED ultra-high-speed digital press from Electronics For Imaging, Inc. The single-pass inkjet corrugated press delivers maximum productivity and efficiency for industrial package printing.

The Nozomi 14000 LED press is the newest platform of EFI’s ultra-fast single-pass digital corrugated printer technology, with a robust design suited to industrial applications that balances speed, quality and reliability, printing direct-to-board with the ability to handle all flute types. The press boasts minimal downtime, along with easy operation and maintenance, so packaging converters can print continuously. Plus, the press also offers the productivity advantages of non-clogging, high-performing printheads, and failsafe solutions that prevent stops because of damaged boards.

Targeting growth with Nozomi
The investment in the Nozomi 14000 LED is set to play a pivotal role in Caesar Pac’s growth plans, enabling the business to expand its client base to customers requiring smaller order quantities. The printer, to be installed this quarter, also helps the company target higher-margin work and new markets such as display graphics.

“Our traditional model was focused on large organizations with requirements for large quantities of boxes,” explained Tamer Hozayen, CEO, Caesar Pac. “Now, the Nozomi 14000 LED will enable us to penetrate new markets with short-run orders, increase profitability, and provide higher print quality on boxes, while strengthening our positioning as the industry leader.”

Serious about sustainable production
Sustainability is a key advantage for Caesar Pac with the new press. The Nozomi 14000 LED delivers up to 35% lower energy consumption than flexo printing, with virtually no VOC emissions. With a highly efficient process and reduced waste generation, Caesar Pac will eliminate the need for plates and ink mix stocks, water for cleaning, and complex inventories. EFI Nozomi inks are fully recyclable and repulpable, and have also earned UL GREENGUARD Gold certification for low chemical emissions.

Said Hozayen: “We are mindful of our impact on the planet and committed to using sustainable packaging materials, processes, and environmentally conscious suppliers when producing top-quality packaging products for our customers, and that was a major cause for purchasing the Nozomi 14000 LED. Low energy consumption and fully recyclable prints were very important considerations.”

The latest-version EFI Fiery® NZ-1000 digital front end (DFE) used to drive the press can achieve quick processing at full press speeds thanks to EFI’s most advanced DFE platform – Fiery FS500 Pro. Additional solutions of the Fiery DFE and workflow for the 14000 LED press include Fiery Edge™, color profiling technology that delivers out-of-the-box color and quality enhancements; Smart Ink Estimator, an image-analysis software that delivers exceptionally precise ink cost data; and Fiery JobExpert™ an intelligent offering that can save valuable job setup time by automatically selecting correct color and imaging settings. Plus, the Fiery DFE also connects with EFI IQ™, a robust, comprehensive suite of free and paid cloud business intelligence and management applications.

Driving business and economic success
Caesar Pac is proud to be a pioneer in the country as the first adopter of the high-speed single-pass digital corrugated press. Hozayen noted: “Not only will the Nozomi 14000 LED have a positive impact on our business growth, but we also believe that it will help our new SME customers to grow theirs as well since they will be able to order smaller batches of high-quality boxes that cater to their needs, eventually boosting the economic sector in the country – and that is our main goal.”

“Our research and development process showed that a highly productive and reliable digital corrugated solution with a compact footprint was something that the global market was eager for, and the adoption of Nozomi 14000 LED in Kuwait, as well as our growing global install base, confirm it,” said Evandro Matteucci, vice president and general manager, Packaging and Building Materials, EFI Inkjet. “EFI is really excited to be working with and supporting Caesar Pac with the Nozomi 14000 LED, the first single-pass inkjet corrugated board printer in Kuwait. We look forward to helping deliver the benefits of our technology to their clients and brands.”

For more information about EFI Nozomi solutions for ultra-high-speed corrugated packaging production, visit nozomi.efi.com.

About EFI
EFI™ is a global technology company, leading the worldwide transformation from analog to digital imaging. We understand our customers want breakthrough technologies to lead them through their digital journey. That’s why we’re passionate about driving their business growth with a scalable portfolio of products, solutions, services, support, and world-class partnerships for the manufacturing of signage, packaging, textiles, ceramic tiles, building materials, commercial print, and personalized documents with a wide range of printers, inks, digital front ends, and workflow software. They work together to increase profits, cut costs, improve productivity, and optimize efficiency – job after job, year after year. We’re committed to our customers’ success. And we definitely believe we have the right people, technology and experience to help them achieve their business goals. (www.efi.com)

Follow EFI online:

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/EFIPrint
Find us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/EFIPrint
View us on YouTube: www.youtube.com/EFIDigitalPrintTech

NOTE TO EDITORS: The EFI logo is a registered trademark of Electronics For Imaging, Inc. in the U.S. and/or certain other countries. EFI is a trademark of Electronics For Imaging, Inc. in the U.S. and/or certain other countries.

All other terms and product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners, and are hereby acknowledged.

Nothing herein should be construed as a warranty in addition to the express warranty statements provided with EFI products and services.

Contact:
David Lindsay, EFI
+1-404-931-7760
david.lindsay@efi.com


Recommended Stories

  • Young Bankers Worry About Nights Off Early and Dark Days Ahead

    (Bloomberg) -- On a boat under the Statue of Liberty at happy hour one August Thursday, young Morgan Stanley colleagues sipped champagne and smiled. Two Citigroup Inc. banking analysts left the company’s headquarters by 5:40 p.m. to drink across the street. A young investment-banking analyst who came close to burning out last year now has enough free time to take in Broadway shows.All that was practically unthinkable a year or two ago. Back then, underwriting and advisory work was piling up and

  • Tesla CEO Elon Musk causes stir after joking about buying Manchester United

    Yahoo Finance anchors discuss Elon Musk joking on Twitter about buying Manchester United and how it sent the stock higher.

  • I’ve been a full-time Lyft driver since 2017. Here’s how ‘flexibility’ and ‘choice’ just don’t apply to underpaid ‘gig work’ that requires 50 hours a week

    The argument of a tradeoff between flexibility and employee protections doesn't hold up now that many executives get to work flexible schedules.

  • 3 Oil & Gas Pipeline Stocks From the Prospering Industry

    Higher production of commodities is boosting demand for pipeline and storage assets, thereby brightening the outlook for the Zacks Oil and Gas - Pipeline MLP industry. Some of the frontrunners in the industry are Enterprise (EPD), Energy Transfer (ET) and Magellan Midstream (MMP).

  • This Is How Many Years an Extra $100K Buys You in Retirement

    Will I outlive my retirement savings? This question dogs many retirement savers who view their accounts, often far shy of $1 million, with dread and fear. After all, aspiring retirees have to plan for longer lifespans, potentially steep medical costs … Continue reading → The post This Chart Shows You How Many Years an Extra $100K Buys You in Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Why target-date funds may be sabotaging your retirement

    If you’re like most of the 30 million or so people investing in a target-date fund mutual fund inside your retirement account, you’ve likely adopted a set-it-and-forget-it attitude toward your nest egg. In one report, New Evidence on the Demand for Advice within Retirement Plans, the authors examined whether defined-contribution plan participants seek out advice with respect to their asset allocation, savings rate and the like.

  • FDA says faulty Philips device reports accelerating as CEO departs

    The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said reports of faulty Philips ventilators and sleep apnea machines had risen in the past quarter, underlining problems facing the Dutch company, which has just announced plans to replace its CEO. Philips says it is approximately halfway through a recall of 5.5 million such devices in the United States due to the threat posed by a foam part they contain -- a problem that has alarmed customers, damaged the company's reputation and helped wipe $30 billion off its market capitalisation. The FDA said on Tuesday it had received 48,000 reports associated with breakdown or suspected breakdown in the foam used in Philips respirators over the three months ending July 31, 2022, more than twice the number of such reports it received between April 2021 and April 2022.

  • Lowe’s earnings beat estimates, but same-store sales fall

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss second-quarter earnings for Lowe’s.

  • Apple wants workers back in the office 3 days a week starting Sept. 5: reports

    More than a year after its new hybrid work schedule was announced, Apple Inc. will require its employees to return to the office at least three days a week starting Sept. 5, according to reports Monday.

  • Plaintiff drops suit in first Zantac trial

    Yahoo Finance health care correspondent Anjalee Khemlani details how the first case against pharmaceutical company GSK over its Zantac derivative was voluntarily dismissed.

  • 3M Faces $100 Billion in Losses From Veterans' Earplug Suits, Expert Says

    (Bloomberg) -- 3M Co. faces more than $100 billion in losses and bankruptcy because of lawsuits brought by veterans who blame their hearing problems on faulty earplugs, according to a litigation consultant hired by lawyers suing the industrial conglomerate.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War Onset‘Next Generation’ Moderna Coronavirus Booster Jab Approved for Use in AdultsThese Six Cities Are Emerging as New Expat Hot SpotsAmerica’s $7 Trillion Retirement

  • Chaos in corporate Britain as wages crash despite record job vacancies

    It is meant to be a fundamental economic rule that when unemployment falls, wages rise. Companies have to offer higher pay as competition for new staff intensifies – or just to keep existing workers from jumping ship.

  • Coca-Cola and McDonald's left Russia. Their brands stayed behind

    Western companies with iconic brands like Coca-Cola that exit Russia face years of battling knockoffs and unauthorized imports clamoring to fill the void they leave behind, a risky bid as courts show little sympathy for firms that depart. Companies pulled back from Russia this spring after Moscow sent thousands of troops into Ukraine, in response to investor and public pressure. They are defending their trademarks to protect their brands from losing value, and in case they ever return to the country, intellectual property lawyers said.

  • All The States That Don't Tax Retirement Income

    States vary widely in the way they tax retirement income so location is an important consideration in financially planning for retirement. Some states don't levy income states on any sort of retirement income, while others tax IRA and 401(k) distributions, … Continue reading → The post 11 States That Do Not Tax Retirement Income appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Jeff Bezos and Andy Jassy feel singled out by the ‘egregious’ handling of Lina Khan’s FTC probe into Amazon Prime

    Lina Khan wants Amazon's founder and CEO to sit for interviews. They find her staff's handling of its probe "unusual and perplexing and say other employees can do that.

  • Endo International Files for Bankruptcy to Weather Opioid Lawsuits

    Endo International became the latest pharmaceutical company to file for bankruptcy under the weight of lawsuits alleging it played a role in fueling the opioid crisis.

  • Toyota, CATL Shut Plants in Sichuan as Power Crisis Worsens

    (Bloomberg) -- Toyota Motor Corp. and Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., the world’s top battery maker, are closing plants in China’s Sichuan province as a drought-induced power crisis worsens.Most Read from BloombergIn Defeat, Cheney Vows to Do ‘Whatever It Takes’ to Block TrumpBill Gates and the Secret Push to Save Biden’s Climate BillAmerica’s $7 Trillion Retirement Crisis Is Only Getting WorseSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War OnsetThese Six Cities Are Emerging as New Ex

  • FTC probes Amazon over customer concerns about unsubscribing from services

    Yahoo Finance legal correspondent Alexis Keenan outlines the FTC's investigation into Amazon over complaints about the service's user interface when customers try to unsubscribe.

  • Drought Threatens Tesla, EV Production. Blame It on Climate Change.

    A drought in China is limiting production of lithium and lithium-ion batteries needed to produce electric vehicles.

  • Gas prices are dropping across the US. Why now? Which states could hit $3 per gallon?

    U.S. drivers are finally finding some relief at the pump. But how low could gas prices go? Here's what we know.