Kuwait Blood Gas Analyzer and POC Immunoassay Analyzer Market -- Increasing demand for specificity and high prevalence of diseases caused by lifestyle changes will drive the medical devices market in Kuwait: Ken Research

Ken Research Pvt. Ltd

Kuwait Blood Gas Analyzer and POC Immunoassay Analyzer Industry Research Report covers POC immunoassay Machines Market Kuwait, Radiometer Blood Gas Analyzer Market, Roche Diagnostics Blood Gas Analyzer Market, Siemens Healthineers Blood Gas Analyzer Market, TCM Diagnostic Devices Market Kuwait, TCM Diagnostic Equipments Market Kuwait, TCM) devices, Transcutaneous Monitoring Industry In Kuwait, Transcutaneous Monitoring Market, Transcutaneous Monitoring Market In Kuwait, Transcutaneous Monitors Equipments Revenue Kuwait, Transcutaneous Monitors Machines Market Kuwait, Kuwait Transcutaneous Monitors Machines, Kuwait Transcutaneous Monitors Market, Kuwait Transcutaneous Monitors Segmentation, Major Blood Gas Analyzer Brands, Major Brands Blood Gas analyzer Kuwait, Major Brands POC immunoassay Analyzer Kuwait, Major Brands Transcutaneous Monitors Kuwait, Major Diagnostic Devices Brands.

Gurugram, India, July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Kuwait’s Healthcare industry has been continuously growing due to huge involvement by the government in terms of increasing healthcare centers and the budge of the overall sector. The government allocated 2.5 KD Billions which is 4% of GDP will stimulate public-private initiatives to boost the market in Kuwait.

Rising prevalence of lifestyle disorders such as Obesity and Diabetes leading to greater demand for technologically advanced machines, investment in upcoming healthcare projects by the government is expected to drive the demand further for the medical devices in the country.

High Government involvement in the Healthcare sector: The public sector accounts for most healthcare expenditure and supply of healthcare services in Kuwait. The country has a network of 21 accredited public and private hospitals. The Ministry of Health (MOH) is responsible for the oversight and regulation of the healthcare industry within Kuwait. Kuwait’s primary driver of healthcare expenditure in the public sector, which accounts for 84% of the roughly 2.5 Billion KD ($8.23 Billion) spent per year.

Story continues

High Prevalence of Lifestyle Diseases: Kuwait’s disease prevalence includes diabetes, respiratory infections, genetic diseases (sickle cell and thalassemia), and cardiovascular diseases. Recent trends also reflect an increasing Obesity rate coupled with an increasingly aging population. There is a continuous rise in the non-communicable diseases in Kuwait, which has resulted in the high demand for more specific and accurate diagnoses.

Future Trends: The government is increasing the healthcare investment to increase the current number of beds in the hospitals and healthcare centers which will help drive the demand for medical devices in the country. The growing prevalence of diseases has led to increased demand for technological advancements in all three segments leading to increased private investments in Kuwait.

The report titled “ Kuwait Blood Gas Analyzer and POC Immunoassay Analyzer Market Outlook to 2026 – Kuwait healthcare sector is witnessing some reform initiatives which includes giving the private sector a larger role in the provision of specialized healthcare treatments ” by Ken Research suggested that the Diagnostic Devices (BGA, POC IAA, and TCM) market is expected to see double-digit growth in all the three segments of the market. Increased investment in healthcare from both government and private sector and high disease prevalence are driving the market in Kuwait. Increased focus on improving the quality of healthcare by modernizing technologies in all three segments will boost the overall medical devices industry in Kuwait.

Key Segments Covered:-

Blood Gas Analyzer

By Installed Base

By Type of Device

By Type of Sales Model

By type of End-user

By Type of Workload

POC Immunoassay Analyzer:-

By Installed Base

By Type of Device

By Type of Sales Model

By Type of End-user

Request for Sample Report @ https://www.kenresearch.com/sample-report.php?Frmdetails=NTc0NDMy

Transcutaneous Monitors:-

By Installed Base

By End User

Key Target Audience:-

Healthcare Industry

Medical Device Manufacturing Companies

Medical Device Distributors

Hospitals

Multi-specialty and Super Specialty Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Sleep Labs Centers

Home Healthcare Centers

Time Period Captured in the Report:-

Base Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022F–2026F

Companies Covered:-

Equipment Manufacturers

Roche Diagnostics

Abbott

Siemens Healthineers

Nova Biomedical

Radiometer

Instrumentation Laboratory

Sentec

Werfen

Opti Medical

Erchwhiler

Perimed

Key Topics Covered in the Report:-

Kuwait Diagnostic Device (BGA, POC IAA, and TCM) Overview

Market Ecosystem

Value chain Analysis

Detailed Analysis of Blood Gas Analyzer Market in Kuwait (Market Size, 2021; Market Segmentation; Market Shares; Competition; Future Market Size, 2026; Future Trends and Technologies)

Detailed Analysis of Immunoassay Analyzer Market in Kuwait (Market Size, 2022; Market Segmentation; Market Shares; Competition; Future Market Size, 2026; Future Trends and Technologies)

Detailed Analysis of Transcutaneous Monitors Market in Kuwait (Market Size, 2021; Market Segmentation; Market Shares; Competition; Future Market Size, 2026; Future Trends and Technologies)

Major Challenges in Kuwait Diagnostic Device (BGA, POC IAA, and TCM) Market

Blood Gas Analyzer Industry In Kuwait

Market Research Report Of Kuwait Blood Gas Analyzer

For More Information on the research report, refer to below link: -

Kuwait Blood Gas and POC Immunoassay Analyzer Market Outlook to 2026

Related Reports by Ken Research: -

Egypt Blood Gas Analyzer, POC Immunoassay Analyzer and Transcutaneous Monitors Market Outlook to 2025 – Growing Healthcare Infrastructure, Increasing Testing Parameters and Higher Demand for POC Devices to Drive the market

Egypt Diagnostic Device (Blood Gas Analyzer, POC Immunoassay Analyzer and Transcutaneous Monitors) market will be growing at a steady growth rate over the period of 5 years, 2020-2025 and is supported by increased testing due to high disease prevalence in the country and the demand for such devices by healthcare facilities as they are shifting towards POC Devices. Increasing healthcare infrastructure is also going to generate demand for such products in Egypt.

Bahrain Blood Gas Analyzer and POC Immunoassay Analyzer Market Outlook to 2026 – Driven by Multiple programs to modernize and uplift the healthcare system in Bahraini will secure the future attraction towards improved technologies

Bahrain Diagnostic Device market has presented comprehensive progress in the distribution and quality of health services due to the high interest and planned objectives to improve the healthcare infrastructure in Bahrain. Hospitals and clinics, as well as developing specialist treatments, are continuously growing which has improved the installation of BGA, POC IAA, and TCM devices over the years in Bahrain.

Oman Blood Gas Analyzer, POC Immunoassay Analyzer, and Transcutaneous Monitors Market Outlook to 2026 – Driven by Remarkable growth in the distribution and quality of health services has added to previous health achievements made during the renaissance in Oman

Oman Diagnostic Device market has presented remarkable growth in the distribution and quality of health services due to the high interest and planned objectives to improve the healthcare infrastructure in Oman. The Oman Healthcare Vision 2040 which is expected to give a visible boost in terms of infrastructure will help the various specialized segments to grow which in turn will help create a huge demand for the diagnostic equipment in ICUs and NICUs.

Morocco Blood Gas Analyzer and POC and Immunoassay Analyzer Market Outlook to 2026 – Driven by Construction of new hospitals along with high focus on rapid diagnostics and other hospital consumables is expected to benefit Moroccan healthcare system in future

The Moroccan diagnostic devices market (Blood Gas Analyzers and POC Immunoassay Analyzers) will grow at a steady pace over the next five years, 2020-2025, and is being fueled by increased testing due to high disease prevalence in the country and by healthcare providers switching to POC devices. Additionally, the growing healthcare infrastructure will drive demand for these products in Morocco.

Follow Us:-

LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter | YouTube

Contact Us:-

Ken Research

Ankur Gupta, Head Marketing & Communications

Support@kenresearch.com

+91-9015378249

CONTACT: Contact Us:- Ken Research Ankur Gupta, Head Marketing & Communications Support@kenresearch.com +91-9015378249



