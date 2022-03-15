U.S. markets close in 24 minutes

Kuwait City the Next favourable Location for Data Center Development with Industrial Parks. Over $280 Million to be Invested in Core & Shell Development - Arizton

SIRIUS MANAGEMENT CONSULTING
·5 min read
SIRIUS MANAGEMENT CONSULTING
SIRIUS MANAGEMENT CONSULTING

The Kuwait data center market size was valued at $176 million in 2021 and is expected to cross $295 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10% during 2022–2027.

Chicago, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest research report by Arizton, Kuwait data center market witnessed addition of over 25 thousand square feet in the white floor area in 2021, with construction of new data center facilities.

Kuwait City is the strategic location chosen to develop data center facilities in Kuwait. Kuwait City is the leading data center market in the Kuwait with 4 unique third-party data center facilities accounting for over 80% of the existing power capacity. Most data center operators such as Ooredo and Zajil Telecom operate their data center facilities in Kuwait City.

Get Insights on 6 Existing Data Centers and 1 Upcoming Facility across Kuwait and other cities.

Kuwait Data Center Market Report Scope

REPORT ATTRIBUTE

DETAILS

MARKET SIZE (INVESTMENT)

$295 MILLION (2027)

MARKET SIZE (AREA)

65 THOUSAND SQ. FT (2027)

MARKET SIZE (POWER CAPACITY)

12 MW (2027)

COLOCATION MARKET SIZE (REVENUE)

$25 MILLION (2027)

CAGR (INVESTMENT)

10% (2022-2027)

BASE YEAR

2021

FORECAST YEAR

2022-2027

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

  • Improved network connectivity, increased support from government bodies, and high adoption of cloud, big data, 5G services and IoT services have been strong drivers for the growth of the Kuwait data center industry.

  • Under “Vision 2035”, Kuwait aims to be a financial and commercial center in the Middle East. In April 2021, the Kuwait government announced an investment of up to $10 billion for adoption of advanced technologies such as AI, big data, cloud, and IoT by 2024.

  • Data center operators are entering the Kuwait data center market through mergers and acquisitions. For instance, In May 2021, Kalaam Telecom acquired Zajil, a Kuwait-based ICT firm, including its data center facility in Kuwait.

  • Kuwait targets to increase its renewable energy share by generating 15% of the power renewable sources by 2030. In Kuwait, the total installed capacity of renewable energy, connected to the national power grid, is around 73 MW.

Key Offerings:

  • Market Size & Forecast by Area, Power Capacity, Investment, and Colocation Revenue | 2021-2027

  • Impact of COVID-19 on Data Center Market

  • Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Kuwait

    • Facilities Covered (Existing): 6

    • Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 01

    • Coverage: 2 Cities

    • Existing vs. Upcoming (Data Center Area)

    • Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

  • Data center colocation market in Kuwait

    • Market Revenue & Forecast (2021-2027)

    • Retail Colocation Pricing

  • Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

  • Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by IT infrastructure, electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standard

  • Key Market Participants – List of 12 IT infrastructure providers, 4 data center construction contractors & sub-contractors, 13 support infrastructure providers, and 4 data center investors

Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/request-sample/3281

Kuwait Data Center Market – Segmentation

  • In Kuwait, the installation of security systems will increase due to rising investments in greenfield data centers. Installation of intelligent security systems such as high-definition cameras, dual authentication access, and perimeter fencing will grow in data centers market.

  • Colocation facilities witness the adoption of flexible designs, which support the height of 47U rack cabinets in Kuwait. For instance, Zain Kuwait data center has installed rack cabinets of 47U height.

  • Increasing awareness toward switchgears is successfully rerouting the tremendous amount of power in data center environments which in turn, will boost the adoption of switchgears in the Kuwait data center market.

Market Segmentation by IT Infrastructure

  • Servers

  • Storage Systems

  • Network Infrastructure

Market Segmentation by Electrical Infrastructure

  • UPS Systems

  • Generators

  • Switches & Switchgears

  • PDUs

  • Other Electrical Infrastructure

Market Segmentation by Mechanical Infrastructure

  • Cooling Systems

  • Rack Cabinets

  • Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Market Segmentation by General Construction

  • Core & Shell Development

  • Installation & commissioning Services

  • Building & Engineering Design

  • Fire Detection and Suppression

  • Physical Security

  • Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

Market Segmentation by Tier Standard

  • Tier I & Tier II

  • Tier III

  • Tier IV

Kuwait Data Center Market – Trends & Drivers

  • The Kuwait government initiated the “Kuwait 2035” vision, a set of measures to boost the economy in the next 20 years through developing the country as a hub for finance, trade, and tourism. This in turn, will create lucrative growth opportunities for the vendors in the Kuwait data center market.

  • The increasing adoption of cloud computing services is also leading to the growth of retail and wholesale colocation services in the country. Zajil Telecom, Zain, Ooredoo, and solutions by stc are some leading colocation and cloud service providers in Kuwait.

  • The rapid investment in 5G technology and its deployment, is leading to the generation of a substantial quantity of data, thereby, increasing investments in data centers in Kuwait.

  • In the Kuwait data center market, colocation service providers are witnessing strong uptake for their data center spaces by existing customers due to COVID-19.

Kuwait Data Center Market – Existing Vs. Upcoming Data Centers

  • Existing Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)

    • Kuwait

    • Subahiya

  • List of Upcoming Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)

Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/request-sample/3281

KEY MARKET PARTICIPANTS
IT Infrastructure Providers

  • Arista Networks

  • Broadcom

  • Cisco Systems

  • Dell Technologies

  • Fujitsu

  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

  • Hitachi Vantara

  • Huawei Technologies

  • IBM

  • Juniper Networks

  • NetApp

  • Oracle

Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors

  • AECOM

  • EGEC

  • Marafie Group

  • Egis

Support Infrastructure Providers

  • ABB

  • Airedale International Air Conditioning

  • Alfa Laval

  • Caterpillar

  • Cummins

  • Eaton

  • Honeywell International

  • Johnson Controls

  • Legrand

  • Rittal

  • Schneider Electric

  • STULZ

  • Vertiv Group

Explore our data center knowledge base profile to know more about the industry.

Click Here to Download the Free Sample Report

Read Some of The Top-Selling Reports:

About Arizton:
Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovation and quality-driven firm, which offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients across the world. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.

We offer comprehensive market research reports on industries such as consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, and life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals and materials, IT and media, logistics and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered in generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.

Click Here to Contact Us

Call: +1-312-235-2040

+1 302 469 0707

CONTACT: Arizton Advisory and Intelligence Call: +1-312-235-2040 +1 302 469 0707


