U.S. markets open in 1 hour 33 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,323.00
    +19.25 (+0.45%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,421.00
    +154.00 (+0.46%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,075.75
    +70.25 (+0.50%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,017.40
    +10.70 (+0.53%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.15
    +6.74 (+6.52%)
     

  • Gold

    1,928.20
    -15.60 (-0.80%)
     

  • Silver

    25.16
    -0.39 (-1.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1115
    -0.0014 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7070
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    33.04
    +2.89 (+9.59%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3324
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.3000
    +0.4100 (+0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,037.55
    -438.70 (-0.99%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    993.40
    +16.41 (+1.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,380.09
    +49.89 (+0.68%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,393.03
    -451.69 (-1.68%)
     

Kuwait Elevator And Escalator Market Report 2021-2027 Featuring Otis, Kone, Mitsubishi, Hyundai, & TK Among others

·4 min read

DUBLIN, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Kuwait Elevator And Escalator Market Outlook 2021-2027: Market Forecast By Types Product, By Services, By Application, By Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

Kuwait Elevator and Escalator Market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% during 2021-2027.

Kuwait Elevator and Escalator Market report thoroughly covers the elevator and escalator market by types, service types, application, and regions.

The report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going Kuwait Elevator and Escalator Market trends, opportunities, high growth areas, market drivers, and market share by companies, which would help stakeholders to devise and align market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.

Kuwait Elevator and Escalator Market Synopsis

Kuwait elevator and escalator market is expected to exhibit moderate growth during the forecast period owing to the government investment into the construction sector and infrastructural development such Bubiyan Island, Silk City project, Kuwait National Rail Project, international airport expansion and many more.

The market witnessed a slowdown in 2020 owing to the ongoing pandemic of COVID-19 which resulted in halt in construction projects, suspension of economic activities and lockdown across the country. However, with the gradual recovery of the economic activities and relaxation in lockdown measures, the market is expected to regain its momentum during the forecast period.

Kuwait elevator and escalator market is expecting a moderate rise in the coming years, where the expansion in the construction market, upcoming transportation and hospitality sector projects would complement the growth. Further, by type, elevator accounted for the highest share in 2020 due to its wider scope in residential and commercial sectors.

Market by Elevator Type Analysis

By types, passenger and home elevators accounted for more than 90% of market revenues, with, home elevators leading the market. Passenger elevators account a significant portion of the overall elevator market revenues and volume in 2020 owing to rising urbanization and a growing retail sector in the country.

Further, passenger elevator is expected to continue dominating the market revenue share in the overall Kuwait elevator market during the forecast period owing to increasing demand for vertical transportation solutions in domains such as shopping malls, hotels, and public transport infrastructure.

Market by Application Analysis

By applications, the residential segment is anticipated to grow at the highest rate in the overall market with 24% revenue share for elevators & escalators in the coming years owing to the upcoming housing ventures of high-rise buildings within the nation such as the Al-Ahmad Residential City project, MGP City Arrange, and Abdali City which would be a new urban community of 50,000 individuals.

Further, with Kuwait's construction sector recapturing its force, unfaltering development is anticipated in the market.

Company Profiles

  • Otis Elevator Company

  • TK Elevator Kuwait

  • Hitachi Limited

  • Hyundai Elevator Co Ltd

  • Kone Corporation

  • Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

  • Fuji Lifts Kw

  • Modayan Elevators

  • Abyat Elevators

  • Golden Atlantic Company for Elevators & Escalators W.L.L.

Key Attractiveness of the Report:

  • COVID-19 Impact on the Market

  • 10 Years Market Numbers

  • Historical Data Starting from 2017 to 2020

  • Base Year: 2020

  • Forecast Data until 2027

  • Key Performance Indicators Impacting the Market

  • Major Upcoming Developments and Projects

Key Highlights of the Report:

  • Kuwait Elevator and Escalator Market Overview

  • Kuwait Elevator and Escalator Market Outlook

  • Kuwait Elevator and Escalator Market Size

  • Kuwait Elevator and Escalator Market Forecast

  • Kuwait Elevator and Escalator Market Share

  • Historical Data and Forecast of Kuwait Elevator and Escalator Market Revenues for the Period 2017-2027F

  • Market Drivers and Restraints

  • Kuwait Elevator and Escalator Market Trends

  • Market Industry Life Cycle

  • Porter's Five Forces Model

  • Market Opportunity Assessment

  • Market Player's Revenue Shares

  • Market Competitive Benchmarking

  • Company Profiles

  • Key Strategic Recommendations

  • Market Scope and Segmentation

The report provides a detailed analysis of the following market segments:

By Product Type:

  • Elevator

  • Passenger

  • Cargo

  • Home

  • Escalator

  • Moving Stairways

  • Moving Walkways

By Service Type:

  • Maintenance

  • Modernization

  • By Application

  • Commercial

  • Industrial

  • Residential

By Regions:

  • Northern (Abdali, Ar Rawdatayn, Bubiyan)

  • Southern (Al Maqwa, Al Wafrah, Al Ahmadi)

  • Central (Al Jahrah, Al Abraq, Al Farwahniya, Salemy)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8r0jak

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kuwait-elevator-and-escalator-market-report-2021-2027-featuring-otis-kone-mitsubishi-hyundai--tk-among-others-301493868.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • 2 Numbers That Should Make Novavax Shareholders Smile

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) missed Wall Street's revenue estimate in the fourth quarter of 2021. As proof, the vaccine maker's shares rose on Tuesday after Novavax's Q4 update following the market close on Monday. Here are two numbers that should especially make Novavax shareholders smile.

  • Why Advanced Micro Devices Fell Hard on Tuesday

    The semiconductor growth stock fell hard along with the sector amid heightened Russia-Ukraine tensions.

  • Why SoFi and Nordstrom Soared After Hours Tuesday

    Markets were weaker during the regular trading session, but investors got more optimistic about these two companies.

  • Billionaire Steven Cohen Loads Up on These 2 Penny Stocks

    Which stocks are either a fan favorite or a must-avoid? Penny stocks. These tickers going for less than $5 apiece are particularly divisive on Wall Street, with those in favor as well as the naysayers laying out strong arguments. These names are too appealing for the risk-tolerant investor to ignore. Given the low prices, you get more for your money. On top of this, even minor share price appreciation can translate to massive percentage gains, and thus, major returns for investors. However, ther

  • Russian stocks in London continue to collapse as Sberbank trades for a penny

    The dollar-denominated secondary listings of Russian companies continued to plunge on the London Stock Exchange on Wednesday, as the local Russian stock market remained shut for a third day. Lukoil shares dropped 93%, Novatek dropped 77% and Rosneft Oil collapsed by 58%. X5 Retail , however, surged 58%. Sberbank , Russia's number-one lender, traded as low as a penny.

  • Burger King Makes Two Huge Menu Changes (You Won't Like Them)

    McDonald's franchisees, for example, pushed back against the chain's legendary dollar menu to the point that corporate had to revamp it into the current $1, $2, $3 menu. If a restaurant owner was already upset at the price being charged for low-end hamburgers and chicken nuggets or various other value offerings, they're likely to be very angry as those items cost them more in the first place. Now, Restaurant Brands International's Burger King's largest franchise owner has decided to do something about its rising costs and customers are not going to like it.

  • Nord Stream 2 pipeline fires all its staff

    Maersk joins global shipping boycott cutting off Russia Explainer: How the West's sanctions are hurting Russia FTSE 100 slides 1.7pc as Ukraine jitters linger Ambrose Evans-Pritchard: It is time to drop an energy cluster bomb on the Kremlin Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Plug Power’s Outlook Remains Strong, Boosting the Stock Despite Mixed Earnings

    Investors were cautiously optimistic after the company posted earnings after the markets closed on Tuesday.

  • Ericsson’s Stock Falls After DOJ Says Agreement Breached Again

    Shares in Ericsson drop more than 14% after DOJ says company breached its U.S. deferred prosecution agreement for a second time

  • Here’s exactly how much money is in the average savings account in America (and psst: it’s a lot more than you might guess)

    While there’s no magic number as to the amount of money someone should have in savings, experts agree that at least having an emergency fund — anywhere from 3-to-9 months of expenses — in savings is imperative. But accounts with higher APYs do exist.

  • Putin signs decree to prohibit leaving Russia with more than $10,000 in foreign currency

    The move comes in response to the crippling sanctions Western nations have imposed on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, which this week tanked the ruble and sent Russians flocking to banks and ATMs.

  • How To Buy XOM Stock For A 6% Discount

    Energy stocks have gone up a lot already this year. Here's how you can pick up this group leader at a discount.

  • Sberbank Europe Unravels After Russia Sanctions Cause Bank Run

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe is carving up Sberbank of Russia PJSC’s business in the region after sanctions sparked by President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine prompted a run on its local deposits.Most Read from BloombergChina Spy Think Tank Advising Xi Predicts Russia Sanctions Will BackfireTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasing Russian TycoonsBiden Assails Putin, Pledges Inflation Fight in State of UnionMicrosoft Says Son of CEO Satya Nadella Has Died at 26Russia Steps Up Aerial Campai

  • 5 Growth Stocks You Can Buy on Sale Today

    The stock market had an incredible run in the past couple of years. Not only that, many stellar growth stocks have taken an even bigger hit and are trading at steep discounts. Five growth stocks you can add today that have had their prices slashed in recent months are PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL), Marqeta (NASDAQ: MQ), Silvergate Capital (NYSE: SI), Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST), and Tradeweb Markets (NASDAQ: TW).

  • Salesforce earnings top estimates, shares pop after hours

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre reports on Salesforce earnings and how the stock is popping after the market close.

  • Germany jacks up military spending and these 5 companies could be big winners

    Jefferies reveals five winners from a budding race to increase spending on the military in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped After Deliveries

    As of 10 a.m. ET, Nio stock is down 3.4%. Nio reported a 10% increase in the number of cars delivered in comparison to February 2021 -- which sounds like good news. Problem is, in January Nio reported a 34% increase in deliveries year over year.

  • Fed Rate-Hike Odds Slide As Stock Market Tumbles Ahead Of Powell Testimony

    As commodity prices surge amid Putin's Ukraine invasion, Fed chief Jerome Powell will tell Congress what means for rate hikes.

  • Nio Stock: Secondary Listing Removes Major Overhang, Says Analyst

    With geopolitical tensions front and center, investors were glad about Nio’s (NIO) latest announcement, sending shares up by 9% in the week’s first session. On Monday, the Chinese EV maker said the stock will begin trading in Hong Kong on March 10. Chinese stocks face the prospect of delisting in the US, given regulatory requirements and the constant tensions between the US and China. As such, a secondary listing provides a safety net. “In our view,” said Deutsche Bank’s Edison Yu, “The delistin

  • Why iQiyi Stock Rocketed Higher on Tuesday

    Shares of iQiyi (NASDAQ: IQ) charged sharply higher on Tuesday, surging as much as 39.4%. For the fourth quarter, iQiyi generated revenue of 7.39 billion yuan (roughly $1.2 billion), which was essentially flat year over year. The company reported an operating loss of 975.2 million yuan ($153 million), much improved from its loss of 1.3 billion yuan in the prior-year period.