Kuwait Facility Management to Surpass $1,995.5 Million Revenue by 2030, says P&S Intelligence

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kuwaiti facility management market value is expected to surge to $1,995.5 million by 2030 from an estimated $954.4 million in 2021, at an 8.5% CAGR between 2021 and 2030. Due to this, Kharafi National for Infrastructure Projects Developments Construction and Services S.A.E., Fawaz Trading & Engineering Services Co. W.L.L., O&G Engineering W.L.L., EcovertFM Kuwait, Al-Awsat United Real Estate Co., Al Mazaya Holding Company, R&E Petroleum Co., PIMCO, Refrigeration Industries Co. (S.A.K.), and United Facilities Management (UFM) stand to gain handsomely.

P and S Intelligence Logo
P and S Intelligence Logo

Even though the COVID-19 pandemic led to a vast reduction in the demand for facility management services in Kuwait in 2020, service providers can hope for a swift recovery in the coming years. With the general awareness that the coronavirus can survive in the air and exposed surfaces for a short time and infect anyone who comes near, the demand for cleaning and hygiene-related services has started rising rapidly.

Get the sample pages of this report at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/kuwait-facility-management-market/report-sample

Key Findings of Kuwait Facility Management Market Report

  • The large-scale construction of hospitals and tourist attractions is driving the demand for facility management as these services are essential at these places for attracting visitors.

  • Moreover, the Kuwaiti government has struck a $495-million deal with the private sector for the development of industrial, residential, and warehousing infrastructure, which is also acting as a key Kuwaiti facility management market growth driver.

  • Entities continue to outsource facility management to third-party service providers, to avoid keeping a large staff and to be free to focus on their actual operational areas.

  • Property services are in the highest demand in the country because they help in the day-to-day operations of built infrastructure; they include mechanical & electrical maintenance, HVAC maintenance, and an array of support services.

  • The commercial sector is the largest user of facility management services in Kuwait because of the strong focus of the government on the hospital & tourism, retail, education, and other commercial sectors.

  • The Kuwait Vision 2035 will bring further opportunities for Kuwaiti facility management market players as it involves infrastructure development on a massive scale.

Much of the infrastructure development, including that under Kuwait Vision 2035, is being done so that the reliance of the country on the oil and gas industry can be lessened. With the global green push and Kuwait's own strong focus on sustainability, the oil and gas industry is set to lose its significance for the Kuwaiti economy after the next two decades, by which time the government wants to have developed other sectors enough, so that the country's economic growth isn't impacted much.

Browse detailed report on Kuwait Facility Management Market Size, Share, Growth and Demand Forecast to 2030

To leverage the opportunities being created by infrastructure development, Kuwaiti facility management market players are expanding their operations. For instance, a new brand, ProClean, was launched by Al Mulla Cleaning and Maintenance Services (AMCMS) in August 2021 for providing cleaning services at commercial, residential, and industrial facilities. Similarly, in January 2020, ENGIE Services Kuwait was contracted by Taiba Hospital to offer integrated facility management services.

Kuwait Facility Management Market Segmentation Analysis

By Service

  • Property

  • Cleaning

  • Security

  • Catering

  • Support

  • Environmental Management

By End User

  • Commercial

  • Industrial

  • Residential

By Mode

  • In-House

  • Outsourced

By Type

  • Hard

  • Soft

Browse More Related Reports

Facility Management Market in Saudi Arabia

Facility Management Market in U.A.E.

Facility Management Market in Qatar

About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence is a provider of market research and consulting services catering to the market information needs of burgeoning industries across the world. Providing the plinth of market intelligence, P&S as an enterprising research and consulting company, believes in providing thorough landscape analyses on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness.

Contact:

Prajneesh Kumar
P&S Intelligence
Phone: +1-347-960-6455
Email: enquiry@psmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.psmarketresearch.com
Follow Us: LinkedIn Twitter

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kuwait-facility-management-to-surpass-1-995-5-million-revenue-by-2030--says-ps-intelligence-301481398.html

SOURCE P&S Intelligence

