U.S. markets open in 2 hours 58 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,129.75
    -13.50 (-0.33%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,843.00
    -67.00 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,798.50
    -59.50 (-0.46%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,866.40
    -1.70 (-0.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.75
    +2.49 (+2.30%)
     

  • Gold

    1,882.20
    +6.50 (+0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    22.43
    +0.03 (+0.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0595
    +0.0050 (+0.48%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0660
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.85
    +7.43 (+29.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2353
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.3820
    +0.2020 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,264.27
    -3,257.21 (-8.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    844.13
    -76.99 (-8.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,444.48
    -58.79 (-0.78%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,003.56
    +185.03 (+0.69%)
     

Kuwait - Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband - Statistics and Analyses

BuddeComm
·2 min read
BuddeComm
BuddeComm

Kuwait continues to benefit from 5G investment

Sydney, May 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just released, this edition of BuddeComm report outlines the latest developments and key trends in the telecoms markets. - https://www.budde.com.au/Research/Kuwait-Telecoms-Mobile-and-Broadband-Statistics-and-Analyses/?utm_source=GNW
As in several other oil-dependent countries in the region, the government is looking to wean the economy away from oil and gas and to focus on ICT and knowledge-based services.Achieving this is part of the reasoning behind the ambitious Kuwait Vision 2035 program, which has numerous parts affecting many sectors of society and the economy. Among them is the development of smart cities in the north of the country, the construction of which will carry on through to the end of the decade. New construction contracts generally specify a range of installations to create smart networks, while fibre networks currently being deployed are closely tied to efforts to widen the scope of smart city developments, and so ensure that new projects are provided with infrastructure capable of supporting smart concepts and applications. 5G plays an important part of the basic infrastructure required for these plans.

Key developments:

  • STC Kuwait launches 5G standalone services;

  • FASTtelco launches 200Mb/s fibre broadband service;

  • stc Kuwait launches Quick Pay digital payment channel aimed at business users;

  • Telecom regulator supporting infrastructure sharing in Kuwait;

  • Kuwait noted as having the fastest 5G download rates in the region;

  • Improvements to fibre-broadband infrastructure continue;

  • Report update includes the regulator's market data updates, telcos' financial and operating data to Q4 2021, updated Telecom Maturity Index charts and analyses, assessment of the global impact of the pandemic on the telecoms sector, recent market developments.


Companies covered in this report include:


Mobile Telecommunications Co (MTC) / Zain, Ooredoo Kuwait, STC (Formerly Kuwait Telecom Company (KTC) / Viva).


Read the full report: https://www.budde.com.au/Research/Kuwait-Telecoms-Mobile-and-Broadband-Statistics-and-Analyses/?utm_source=GNW

CONTACT: Nicolas Bombourg: nbombourg@budde.com.au Europe office: +44 207 097 1241 Oceania Office: +61 280 767 665


Recommended Stories

  • Block has become ‘one of the companies that is a must-own’: Analyst

    Tigress Financial Partners CIO Ivan Feinseth examines Block's Q1 earnings miss, its Cash App revenues and guidance, consumer spending habits, and its merchant-based services.

  • 73% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 5 Stocks

    Diversification is only necessary if you don't know what you're doing, according to Buffett.

  • Tesla targets pre-lockdown output in Shanghai by mid-May

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Tesla is aiming to increase output at its Shanghai plant to 2,600 cars a day from May 16, it said in an internal memo seen by Reuters, as it seeks to restore production to levels before the city locked down to control COVID-19. Tesla, which is now only running one shift, plans to add more at its Shanghai plant from May 16 to achieve the goal, the memo reviewed by Reuters showed. That would bring weekly output to 16,900 vehicles based on Tesla's established work week at the facility, according to Reuters calculations.

  • Oil could stay above $100 for the rest of 2022 — here are 3 ways to try to make money if that happens

    Feeling pain at the pump? Owing these stocks might ease that strain.

  • Explainer: Why are U.S. natural gas prices soaring?

    Simply put, it is hotter than normal in many parts of the United States. Weather in Houston, the biggest city in Texas, is expected to reach 100 degrees Fahrenheit (37.8 Celsius) over the weekend, or about 15 degrees F higher than normal for this time of year. The gas market is getting caught up in the frenzy that has hit the oil, fuel and coal markets as countries scramble to make sure they have enough reliable energy in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • European Tech Giant Shaken by Bullying Claims, Exodus of Women

    (Bloomberg) -- Christian Klein was in his second year as chief executive of SAP SE in January 2021 when he addressed a staff meeting to field questions about the imminent launch of a new push into cloud computing.Most Read from BloombergStocks Crater as Fed-Policy Jitters Rock Trading: Markets WrapChina Orders Government, State Firms to Dump Foreign PCsU.S. Forgives $6.8 Billion in Public Service Worker Student LoansUkraine Latest: Jill Biden Goes to Europe; Orban Slams ProposalFiona Hill Says P

  • U.S. Shale’s Cash Bonanza Will Wipe Out $300 Billion Loss

    (Bloomberg) -- It may have taken an investor rebellion, a pandemic and a war in Europe, but U.S. shale oil and gas producers are now on the cusp of making back their losses from the last decade. Most Read from BloombergStocks Crater as Fed-Policy Jitters Rock Trading: Markets WrapU.S. Forgives $6.8 Billion in Public Service Worker Student LoansUkraine Latest: Jill Biden Goes to Europe; Orban Slams ProposalElon Musk, Cathie Wood Say Passive Funds Have Gone Too FarFiona Hill Says Putin Sensed West

  • Job interest in Twitter skyrocketed more than 250% since Elon Musk moved to take over. But current employees are nervous.

    'Say what you will about Elon, he does have a large fanbase of ppl excited to work for him,' tweeted Glassdoor's senior economist.

  • Fossil fuel companies like Shell and BP are raking in massive profits, and this could be just the beginning

    Oil and gas companies are posting record profits so far in 2022.

  • Exclusive-U.S. regulators are in China for audit deal talks -sources

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -U.S. regulatory officials have arrived in Beijing seeking to settle a long-running dispute over the auditing compliance of U.S.-listed Chinese firms, three people familiar with the matter told Reuters. The stand-off, if not resolved, could see Chinese firms kicked off New York bourses. The talks between officials from the U.S. Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB) and their counterparts at the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) can be described as 'late stage' after China made concessions in recent months, the people said.

  • Chinese Lockdowns Weigh Heavily on Adidas’ First Quarter Results

    The German sportswear giant's revenues fell 3 percent, as it struggled with COVID-19 lockdowns and supply chain woes in the east.

  • Toyota Is Trying to Catch Up in the Crowded EV Race. It May Be Too Late.

    The Japanese company’s electrification focus still seems to be on complicated hybrid powertrains, which many see as an intermediate technology. Meanwhile, Tesla races ahead, pursued by VW, GM, Ford, and many others, including a host of start-ups.

  • Analysis: Nigeria and Angola responsible for almost half of OPEC+ oil supply gap

    Almost half the shortfall in planned oil supply by OPEC and its allies is down to Nigeria and Angola, data seen by Reuters shows, reflecting a number of factors including moves by Western oil majors away from African projects. OPEC and its allies, known as OPEC+, pumped 1.45 million barrels per day (bpd) - equal to 1.5% of world supply - below its target in March, the OPEC+ figures seen by Reuters show. According to the figures, Angola was responsible for almost 300,000 bpd of the OPEC+ supply shortfall while Nigeria was pumping almost 400,000 bpd below target.

  • Ex-Fabick CEO, removed in March, fights for control of the Caterpillar dealer

    The chairman and CEO of Fenton-based Fabick Cat was removed in March with the assistance of industry giant Caterpillar, newly reviewed documents show, as he now fights for control of the local $1 billion construction equipment dealer.

  • Bankers Quit Jobs for Shot at Riches in ‘Wall Street of Crypto’

    (Bloomberg) -- In the shadow of Dubai’s sail-shaped Burj Al Arab hotel, crypto executives rubbed shoulders with Emirati royals, Wall Street bankers and Instagram influencers. Most Read from BloombergStocks Crater as Fed-Policy Jitters Rock Trading: Markets WrapChina Orders Government, State Firms to Dump Foreign PCsU.S. Forgives $6.8 Billion in Public Service Worker Student LoansUkraine Latest: Jill Biden Goes to Europe; Orban Slams ProposalFiona Hill Says Putin Sensed West’s Weakness Before Ukr

  • Analyst Report: Uber Technologies, Inc.

    Uber Technologies is a technology provider that matches riders with drivers, hungry people with restaurants and food delivery service providers, and shippers with carriers. The firm's on-demand technology platform could eventually be used for additional products and services, such as autonomous vehicles, delivery via drones, and Uber Elevate, which, as the firm refers to it, provides "aerial ride-sharing." Uber Technologies is headquartered in San Francisco and operates in over 63 countries with over 110 million users that order rides or foods at least once a month. Approximately 76% of its gross revenue comes from ride-sharing and 22% from food delivery.

  • Yahoo U: What is an NFT and how does it work?

    Yahoo Finance's Brad Smith explains NFTs, how they work, and what the benefits of blockchain are.

  • Finland Is Severing Oil Ties With Russia, Trade Data Show

    (Bloomberg) -- Finland managed to cut the amount of oil it imports from Russia just after the invasion of Ukraine started in late February. Most Read from BloombergStocks Crater as Fed-Policy Jitters Rock Trading: Markets WrapChina Orders Government, State Firms to Dump Foreign PCsU.S. Forgives $6.8 Billion in Public Service Worker Student LoansUkraine Latest: Jill Biden Goes to Europe; Orban Slams ProposalFiona Hill Says Putin Sensed West’s Weakness Before Ukraine WarThe Nordic country imported

  • Germany wants to attract chip makers with 14 billion euros state aid

    Germany's government wants to attract chip makers with 14 billion euros ($14.71 billion) in support, Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Thursday, adding that the lack of semiconductors used in everything from smartphones to cars was a massive problem. A global chip shortage and supply chain bottlenecks have created havoc for car makers, healthcare providers, telecoms operators and others. "It's a lot of money," Habeck told a gathering of family businesses in Hanover.

  • Food Prices Hold Near Record as Ukraine War Upends Trade

    (Bloomberg) -- Global food prices held near a record as crop trade is disrupted by the war in Ukraine, exacerbating tight supplies and stoking inflation. Most Read from BloombergStocks Crater as Fed-Policy Jitters Rock Trading: Markets WrapChina Orders Government, State Firms to Dump Foreign PCsU.S. Forgives $6.8 Billion in Public Service Worker Student LoansUkraine Latest: Jill Biden Goes to Europe; Orban Slams ProposalFiona Hill Says Putin Sensed West’s Weakness Before Ukraine WarRussia’s inva