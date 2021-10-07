U.S. markets open in 7 hours 50 minutes

KVB PRIME Takes Home Best Forex Trading Experience Award

·2 min read

Global Forex Awards honours KVB PRIME for its delivery of a truly world-class trading service

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Online global investment broker, KVB PRIME, is thrilled to announce that it has been honoured with the prestigious and strongly contested 'Best Forex Trading Experience – Global' title in the Retail category of this year's Global Forex Awards (GFA).

KVB PRIME Takes Home Best Forex Trading Experience Award
KVB PRIME Takes Home Best Forex Trading Experience Award

One For the Books

The awards celebrate high achieving forex institutions both regionally and globally, taking innovative technology, customer support and trading conditions into careful consideration.

GFA's recognition of KVB PRIME only further serves to demonstrate its position as one of the leading brokers in the industry. The award is testament of their seamless integration of platforms and the ease it brings traders to access the markets.

KVB PRIME celebrates this win with its clients and thanks GFA for highlighting its platforms and services with this esteemed award.

KVB PRIME Hailed as Market Leader by Global Trading Community

This distinguished award is intended to recognise the broker that has displayed a dedication to put their customer first, going 'above and beyond' to deliver a truly world-class trading environment.

As a customer-focused company with a global client base, KVB PRIME works tirelessly to continually improve and enhance its platforms to ensure users are provided with a seamless trading experience.

And KVB PRIME's award from GFA underscores its commitment and presence, helping establish itself as a leading player in the industry.

About KVB PRIME

KVB PRIME is a world leading financial broker specialised on providing trading service with ECN and liquidity providers. With our latest technology, all our traders can enjoy trading with low latency and low spread rate.

As one of the fastest growing FX and CFD brokers in the online trading community, KVB PRIME always deliver timely events and promotions to enhance trading experience, empowering clients to expand their opportunities.

Ongoing promotions include Swap Free Products and Double Deposit Bonus. With KVB PRIME's Swap Free products, traders are not subjected to overnight holding fees or interest. KVB PRIME is also offering its clients a bonus that will double their investment.

For more information, visit www.kvbprime.com

SOURCE KVB PRIME

