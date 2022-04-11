U.S. markets open in 5 hours 57 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,459.25
    -24.25 (-0.54%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,463.00
    -150.00 (-0.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,221.75
    -105.25 (-0.73%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,979.70
    -11.40 (-0.57%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.53
    -2.73 (-2.78%)
     

  • Gold

    1,947.00
    +1.40 (+0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    24.89
    +0.07 (+0.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0911
    +0.0036 (+0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7130
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.92
    +1.37 (+6.36%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3016
    -0.0023 (-0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    125.2250
    +0.9050 (+0.73%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,341.98
    -304.32 (-0.71%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    989.25
    -33.35 (-3.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,628.60
    -40.96 (-0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,821.52
    -164.28 (-0.61%)
     

Kveikje Discovery Charges Up DNO in Core Area

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
DNO ASA
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • DNO
DNO ASA
DNO ASA

Oslo, 11 April 2022 – DNO ASA, the Norwegian oil and gas operator, today confirmed an oil and gas discovery on the Kveikje prospect in the Norwegian North Sea license PL293B in which the Company holds a 29 percent interest. Preliminary estimates of gross recoverable resources are in the range of 25-50 million barrels of oil equivalent, well above pre-drill estimates.

In the primary exploration target, the well encountered a 23-meter oil column of which 19 meters were in Eocene sandstones of excellent reservoir quality. Also in Eocene sandstones, the well encountered a three-meter gas column. In addition, small amounts of hydrocarbons were discovered in two other formations, one in Eocene and one in Upper Cretaceous.

The partners, which in addition to the Company’s wholly-owned subsidiary DNO Norge AS include Equinor Energy AS as operator with 51 percent, INPEX Idemitsu Norge AS with 10 percent and Longboat Energy Norge AS with 10 percent, consider the discovery to be commercial.

The Kveikje discovery strengthens the Company’s position in a core North Sea area near the giant Troll field and is a play-opener which de-risks prospects in nearby DNO licenses.

In the same core area, on the back the 2021 Røver Nord discovery (DNO 20 percent), the Company will drill the Røver Sør exploration well, de-risked by Røver Nord in the same license, later this year.

With this first discovery under its belt, in addition to Røver Sør, DNO has another five exploration wells scheduled in the North Sea this year including the highly anticipated Edinburgh prospect straddling the Norway-United Kingdom border (DNO 45 percent) currently drilling.

At the end of the first quarter of 2022, DNO held interests in 77 licenses offshore Norway (20 operated by the Company), including eight producing licenses with combined average daily production of 12,500 barrels of oil equivalent in 2021, one license containing a discovery undergoing development and four licenses with discoveries pending development decisions.

For further information, please contact:
Media: media@dno.no
Investors: investor.relations@dno.no

DNO ASA is a Norwegian oil and gas operator focused on the Middle East and the North Sea. Founded in 1971 and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange, the Company holds stakes in onshore and offshore licenses at various stages of exploration, development and production in the Kurdistan region of Iraq, Norway, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Ireland and Yemen.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


Recommended Stories

  • Are These 3 Jim Cramer’s Stock Picks a Buy? Here’s What Analysts Think

    The one good thing about a market downturn? You get lots of opportunities to load up on shares at a discount entry point. And who doesn’t like a discount? With the way the markets have performed so far this year, there are stocks in every segment which could potentially offer plenty of rewards. CNBC’s Jim Cramer thinks there are several names in the retail sector which look particularly enticing right now, ones for which the term “beaten-down” readily applies. Some rallied nicely toward the end

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks That Can Turn $300,000 Into $1 Million by 2026

    Over the past three and a half months, Wall Street and investors have been given a not-so-subtle reminder that stocks can go down just as easily as they can rise. Since the year began, both the broad-based S&P 500 and 125-year-old Dow Jones Industrial Average entered official correction territory with declines of at least 10%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite has fared even worse, with a peak decline between mid-November and mid-March of 22%.

  • You are not imagining it. Indian-origin CEOs indeed are everywhere

    Google's Sundar Pichai and Microsoft's Satya Nadella are joined buy more Indian origin leaders like Raj Subramaniam, Leena Nair, and Arvind Krishna at the top.

  • More Pain Ahead for Semiconductors and Big Tech

    Tech and especially semiconductor manufacturers are going through a tough time. This hard time has recently resulted in turbulent sessions on the stock market. Take manufacturers of microprocessors or chips.

  • Sanctions were supposed to crush the Russian ruble. So why did it just hit a 2-month high?

    U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken says the ruble's rise is a result of Russian "manipulation," but there's more to it than that.

  • 3 Top Metaverse Stocks to Buy in April

    The metaverse is an emerging concept that's expected to explode thanks to its adoption in several fields -- including gaming, education, work, and entertainment -- as it will enable the virtual avatars to interact with each other in a three-dimensional, digital world. According to a third-party estimate, the size of the global metaverse market could increase at a compound annual rate (CAGR) of 43% through 2030, reaching $1.6 trillion in size. Roblox (NYSE: RBLX), Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), and Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) are three companies that could win big from the metaverse.

  • Want $3,000 in Passive Income? Invest $16,000 in These 3 Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks and Wait 5 Years

    In times of volatility, it's never a bad idea to turn your attention to more stable dividend stocks.

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on bearish-looking names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. RH , the former Restoration Hardware, recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Warren Buffett Loves Cheap Stocks. The HP Purchase Is Proof.

    Berkshire Hathaway’s recent investment activity, including the purchase of $4 billion of HP stock, highlights Buffett's commitment to value investing.

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall In Ailing Market Rally; Tesla CEO Elon Musk Won't Join Twitter's Board

    Futures fall and yields rise as the market rally ails. Tesla CEO Elon Musk won't join Twitter's board after all. Callon leads stocks trading tightly.

  • 3 Powerful Stocks That Can Beat Inflation

    These businesses have strong pricing power, which should make their stocks excellent hedges against inflation for investors.

  • Treasuries, Stocks Fall on Inflation, French Vote: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Treasuries fell with European stocks and U.S. equity futures on Monday amid heightened worries about inflation risks and tightening financial conditions. A gauge of the dollar rose.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Austria Chancellor to Meet Putin; New War FrontCovid Could Be Surging in the U.S. Right Now and We Might Not Even Know ItUkraine Update: Johnson Meets Zelenskiy in Kyiv, Pledges SupportTwitter Says Elon Musk Turned Down Offer to Join Its BoardMacron Set to Face Le

  • 3 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy for April (and Beyond)

    For me, unstoppable companies have the resilience, momentum, and wide-open opportunity to continue to grow for decades to come. Check out why Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Digital Ocean Holdings (NYSE: DOCN), and MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) are their top choices to buy this month. Danny Vena (Nvidia): Let's be clear: When we're talking about unstoppable stocks, we're not saying there won't be fluctuations in the stock price, but rather that the business is positioned to outperform in its market for years to come.

  • 2 Top Dividend Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    Dividend-paying companies can form the bedrock of a diversified investment portfolio. That's because the best dividend stocks can provide you with a powerful way to protect and grow your wealth. They can also deliver a steadily growing stream of cash income along the way.

  • This Growth Stock Has Market-Beating Potential

    Shares of the biotech company have lost a whopping 56% this year -- while the S&P 500 has slipped about 6%. Investors lost faith in the company as it fell behind in its regulatory submissions for its coronavirus vaccine candidate. Since, Novavax has gotten back on track.

  • The housing market is running hot. Can the Fed cool it before it crashes?

    When the “Bond King” Bill Gross sat down recently with Barry Ritholtz for an episode of “The Big Picture” podcast, the billionaire investor and PIMCO founder took a pretty skeptical view of who might next build a kingdom out of debt. “I don’t think anybody can be the future bond king because central banks basically are the kings and queens of the market,” Gross said. “They rule — they determine where interest rates are going,” he said.

  • China EV maker Nio suspends production due to supply chain disruptions

    Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio said on Saturday it has suspended production after the country's measures to contain the recent surge of COVID-19 cases disrupted operations at its suppliers. "Since March, due to reasons to do with the epidemic, the company's supplier partners in several places including Jilin, Shanghai and Jiangsu suspended production one after the other and have yet to recover," the company said on its mobile app. "Due to the impact of this Nio has had to halt car production."

  • 3 Creativity Software Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Because of advances in internet technology and cloud-based software services, many industries were ready for the change to more remote work. Adobe has faced hardship before in its multi-decade history. It survived the pop of the dot-com bubble, it endured the Great Recession of 2008-2009, and it successfully navigated the challenge of going from traditional software to cloud-based services in the 2010s.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? JD.com , NetEase, Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Berkshire Hathaway and Buffett Are Not a Buy

    Chasing Warren Buffett's conglomerate here is unlikely to end well, Real Money Columnist Paul Price argues.