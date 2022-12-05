U.S. markets close in 5 hours 20 minutes

KVH Industries to Host Third Quarter Conference Call on December 6, 2022

KVH Industries, Inc.
·1 min read
KVH Industries, Inc.
KVH Industries, Inc.

MIDDLETOWN, R.I., Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KVH Industries, Inc., (Nasdaq: KVHI), will announce its financial results for the third quarter that ended September 30, 2022, on Tuesday, December 6, 2022. In conjunction with the release, the company will conduct its investor conference call at 9:00 a.m. ET, hosted by Mr. Brent Bruun, CEO and Mr. Roger Kuebel, CFO.

A live broadcast of the call will be available online at investors.kvh.com. In addition, an audio replay of the conference call will be available on the website for at least two weeks. To listen to the replay, visit investors.kvh.com starting three hours following the conclusion of the call. Investors who wish to submit questions during or following the call may do so to IR@kvh.com.

About KVH Industries, Inc.

KVH Industries, Inc., is a global leader in mobile connectivity systems, with innovative technology designed to enable a mobile world. A market leader in maritime VSAT, KVH designs, manufactures, and provides connectivity and content services globally. Founded in 1982, the company is based in Middletown, RI, with research, development, and manufacturing operations in Middletown, RI and more than a dozen offices around the globe.

Contact:

Chris Watson

 

VP, Marketing/Communications

 

KVH Industries, Inc.

 

401-845-2441

 

cwatson@kvh.com


