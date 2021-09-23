U.S. markets open in 5 hours 54 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,403.75
    +19.75 (+0.45%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,301.00
    +172.00 (+0.50%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,214.75
    +51.25 (+0.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,233.40
    +18.50 (+0.84%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.23
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,763.50
    -15.30 (-0.86%)
     

  • Silver

    23.03
    +0.17 (+0.73%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1716
    +0.0021 (+0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3360
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.91
    -4.45 (-18.27%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3653
    +0.0033 (+0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9750
    +0.1970 (+0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,227.98
    +1,904.50 (+4.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,113.05
    +72.57 (+6.97%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,103.01
    +19.64 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,639.40
    -200.31 (-0.67%)
     

KVH Provides Global VSAT Connectivity to A.M. Nomikos Vessels and Crew

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
KVH Industries, Inc.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Nova Electronics is managing the rollout of KVH VSAT equipment and services on the vessels

MIDDLETOWN, R.I., Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KVH Industries, Inc., (Nasdaq: KVHI), announced today that leading Greek shipmanager A.M. Nomikos has chosen KVH AgilePlans® to provide VSAT connectivity for crew welfare and vessel operations. The expert technical team at Nova Electronics, KVH’s service partner in Greece, has installed TracPhone® V7-HTS antennas on three Nomikos vessels to date and is expected to continue the rollout of KVH’s AgilePlans service on additional vessels within the fleet in the coming months.

“Crew welfare is very important to our company, and we expect the fast data speeds of the KVH systems and the reliable HTS network will be a great benefit to our seafarers and our shipping operations,” says Yiannis Sofianidis, IT Director for A.M. Nomikos. “The installation of the equipment was smooth and easy.”

“KVH AgilePlans is a terrific choice for Nomikos because it includes everything the vessel operator needs in one monthly fee, meaning the vessels get the most advanced satcom system and network without having a CAPEX outlay,” says Altana Foukala, sales manager for the communications division of Nova Electronics. “KVH understands the commercial maritime industry and its challenges and that’s why the KVH AgilePlans program is so successful.”

The Nomikos vessels have chosen KVH’s TracPhone V7-HTS, a 60 cm Ku-band satellite communications antenna designed to deliver data speeds as fast as 10 Mbps down/3 Mbps up. The V7-HTS is available with a dual-channel configuration enabling simultaneous high-speed and unlimited-use data channels; this feature provides flexibility for crew and operations on the vessel ensuring all bandwidth needs are met. The Nomikos vessels will also use Iridium Certus® as a backup companion solution with the KVH system.

KVH AgilePlans is a Connectivity as a Service (CaaS) subscription-based model offering a comprehensive solution for maritime satellite communications. Without a costly capital outlay, the AgilePlans service eliminates barriers to upgrading to VSAT or switching from a competitor. It includes high-speed connectivity with unlimited email and texting via KVH’s mini-VSAT BroadbandSM HTS network, TracPhone HTS-series hardware, installation in as many as 4,000 ports and locations, cybersecurity protection, NEWSlink™ print and TV news content, KVH OneCare™ maintenance, and no long-term commitment, all for one monthly fee.

KVH’s HTS network utilizes Intelsat’s award-winning FlexMaritime service to deliver global multi-layered coverage, enabling vessels to see multiple HTS and wide beam satellites for maximum availability of broadband service.

Note to Editors: For more information, please visit the KVH AgilePlans website, kvh.com/agileplans. High-resolution images of KVH products are available at the KVH Press Room Image Library, kvh.com/Press-Room/Image-Library.

About A.M. Nomikos
A.M. Nomikos TWMA SA is a leading ship management company based in Athens, Greece, and with offices in London. A.M. Nomikos operates on a global scale and currently manages a fleet of 56 vessels. Founded in 1958, the company has continuously evolved and grown over the past six decades and provides full technical, commercial, and administrative management services.

About KVH Industries, Inc.
KVH Industries, Inc., is a global leader in mobile connectivity and inertial navigation systems, with innovative technology designed to enable a mobile world. A market leader in maritime VSAT, KVH designs, manufactures, and provides connectivity and content services globally. KVH is also a premier manufacturer of high-performance sensors and integrated inertial systems for defense and commercial applications. Founded in 1982, the company is based in Middletown, RI, with research, development, and manufacturing operations in Middletown, RI, and Tinley Park, IL, and more than a dozen offices around the globe.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. For example, forward-looking statements include statements regarding the success of our strategic initiatives; our anticipated revenue and the impact of our future initiatives on revenue; competitive positioning and profitability; expected data speeds over our network and the expected level of coverage availability; and the services to be provided under agreement with Nomikos. The actual results we achieve could differ materially from the statements made in this press release. Factors that might cause these differences include, but are not limited to, the uncertain duration of the adverse impact on our overall revenues of our AgilePlans, under which we recognize no revenues for product sales, either at the time of shipment or over the contract term; delays in the receipt of anticipated AgilePlans service orders; the potential failure of such AgilePlans orders to occur at all and the customer’s ability to cancel AgilePlans at any time; increased costs arising from the HTS network; potential levels of customer demand for data services beyond our current expectations, which could exceed system capabilities in certain regions; and potential unforeseen costs or expenses of providing the products and services included in AgilePlans. These and other factors are discussed in more detail in KVH’s Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on July 30, 2021. Copies are available through its Investor Relations department and website, investors.kvh.com. KVH does not assume any obligation to update its forward-looking statements to reflect new information and developments.

KVH Industries, Inc., has used, registered, or applied to register its trademarks in the U.S.A. and other countries around the world, including but not limited to the following marks: KVH, AgilePlans, TracPhone, mini-VSAT Broadband, NEWSlink, KVH OneCare, TracVision, and SPORTSlink. All other trademarks are the property of their respective companies.

For further information, please contact:
Jill Connors
Sr. Manager, Media & Industry Analyst Relations
KVH Industries, Inc.
Tel: +1 401 851 3824
jconnors@kvh.com



Recommended Stories

  • Cathie Wood holds these stocks for triple-digit upside — and they're on sale

    These stocks are all about the big payoff.

  • When the stock market pulls back, keep buying — especially these five companies

    It’s time to start buying this September pullback in the stock market. Lehman Brothers blew up in 2008 because the U.S. government failed to realize it was too big to fail. Lehman had sold a lot of flawed financial products around the world, so when it blew up, it created systemic problems.

  • Evergrande's second-biggest shareholder plans to sell entire stake

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -Chinese Estates Holdings, the second-biggest shareholder of embattled developer China Evergrande, said on Thursday it has sold $32 million worth of its Evergrande stake and plans to exit the holding completely. "The directors are cautious and concerned about the recent development of China Evergrande Group including certain disclosure made by China Evergrande Group on its liquidity," Chinese Estates said in a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange. With $305 billion in liabilities, Evergrande is struggling to meet its debt obligations and investors worry that the rot could spread to creditors including banks in China and abroad.

  • ‘It’s really easy to navigate’ this stock market, says a BofA star strategist. Here’s what she says to do

    Head of U.S. equity and quantitative strategy at Bank of America, Savita Subramanian offers her best strategy for navigating topsy-turvy financial markets as the U.S. economy attempts to claim a sustained recovery from COVID-19.

  • BlackBerry Limited (BB) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    With me on the call today are Executive Chair and Chief Executive Officer, John Chen; and Chief Financial Officer, Steve Rai. After I read our cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements, John will provide a business update, Steve will review the financial results.

  • FedEx just painted a disturbing picture of the job market

    FedEx sends shockwaves to bullish investors with its commentary on the jobs market.

  • Why Nio Stock Moved Higher Today

    Nio shares have taken a hit from macro news recently, but some company-specific developments may be pushing it higher today.

  • Why Peloton Interactive Is Tumbling While the Market Is Soaring

    Shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) were falling 6% in midday trading Wednesday on no specific news related to the connected fitness equipment maker, but following a weeks-long slide in its stock. Peloton stock is now down 45% from its 52-week high and off more than 33% year to date. Doubts persist about the ability of Peloton to continue growing in a post-pandemic world.

  • Is Nokia Reinventing Itself as a Major 5g Disruptor?

    Familiarity breeds contempt, even in the world of stock trading, and that could be what's happened to Nokia. It's been around for years as maker of the abiding stick mobile phone - for so long, in fact, that people might have stopped noticing it was there. Recently, it's received a lot of attention as a meme 5G stock pushed by Reddit traders with a grudge against hedge fund owners. But behind the hype and the social media action, Nokia has been persistently reinventing itself as one of the leadi

  • September Sell-Off: Best Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    Most of what gets published in the financial media separates investors and companies into two camps: Value and growth. But that doesn't make any sense. It was Warren Buffett who said, "Price is what you pay.

  • SoFi: Breaking Down Jefferies’ New Bullish Call

    The neobank segment is growing at a fast clip, with many companies looking to dominate the space. Surveying this landscape, Jefferies' John Hecht thinks SoFi Technologies (SOFI) is well-positioned to take share. The 5-star analyst lists several reasons for his bullish outlook. For one, the company’s synergistic business model, what it terms the “Flywheel,” will continue to drive “significant user growth, product adoption, and margin expansion.” The Flywheel’s purpose is to help cross-sell its wi

  • These stocks are in bear-market territory, but Wall Street expects them to soar as much as 68%

    More than 100 large-cap stocks are at least 20% below their 52-week highs. But analysts love Micron Technology, Activision Blizzard and JD.com, among others.

  • Facebook falls on Apple ad changes, Workhorse suspends deliveries, Netflix gains on bullish call

    Ines Ferre breaks down some of Wednesday’s early stock movers, including: Facebook lower after warning Apple’s privacy changes could impact Q3 results, Workhorse under pressure after halting electric van deliveries, and Netflix gaining after a price target boost at Stifel.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • I'm Sitting On a Record Amount of Cash: Here Are 5 Stocks I'm Looking to Buy

    If you buy high-quality companies and hang onto them for long periods of time, your chances of growing your initial investment by leaps and bounds goes up significantly. What's more, Novavax's vaccine development platform should allow it to quickly tackle new variants and develop potential combination treatments in the future.

  • China Stocks From Property to Tech Jump as Evergrande Hopes Rise

    (Bloomberg) -- Beaten-down Chinese shares from property developers to tech giants and casinos advanced on Thursday amid hopes that China Evergrande Group is making progress in dealing with payment deadlines.Most Read from BloombergIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Polarizing PackageHow the Child Care Crisis Became a Global Economic FiascoBerlin

  • Should I Avoid Micron Technology, Inc. (MU)?

    The latest 13F reporting period has come and gone, and Insider Monkey is again at the forefront when it comes to making use of this gold mine of data. We have processed the filings of the more than 873 world-class investment firms that we track and now have access to the collective wisdom contained in […]

  • AbbVie Stock Gets Pounded; How To Make A 15% Annualized Return With A Covered Call

    If ABBV closes above 110 on the expiration date, the shares will be called away at 110, leaving the trader with a total gains of $555.

  • ‘People are upset.’ Will proposed IRA tax changes targeting the rich hurt smaller nest eggs?

    The Ways and Means Committee recently unveiled a batch of proposed tax law changes zeroing in on how the super-rich use retirement accounts

  • Why Carnival Stock Beat the Market Today

    An analyst's positive note on the company's future adds to the bullishness coming back to its shares.