Kvika banki hf.: Announcement regarding reduction in share capital

Kvika banki hf.

At Kvika's AGM held on 31 March 2022 the meeting approved to reduce the company's share capital by ISK 117,256,300 nominal value, or the equivalent of 117,256,300 shares, from ISK 4,934,561,607 to ISK 4,817,305,307 nominal value, by cancelling own shares held by the company in the said amount. These are shares that the company purchased under a formal buy-back programme in 2021.

The share capital reduction has now been registed by the register of undertakings of the Directorate of internal Revenue and the share capital amounts to nominal value of ISK 4,817,305,307.















