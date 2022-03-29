U.S. markets close in 2 hours 55 minutes

Kvika banki hf.: Annual General Meeting 31 March 2022 - Candidacy to the Board

Kvika banki hf.
·1 min read
Kvika banki hf.
Kvika banki hf.

Deadline for the candidacy to the Board expired on 26 March 2022. The following candidates submitted their application for the Board of Directors at the AGM, to be held on 31 March, at 4:00 pm at Grand Hotel, Háteigur, Sigtún 28, 150 Reykjavík, also accessible online through Lumi AGM:

In candidacy for the Board of Directors:

  • Sigurður Hannesson

  • Guðmundur Þórðarson

  • Guðjón Reynisson

  • Helga Kristín Auðunsdóttir

  • Ingunn Svala Leifsdóttir

In candidacy as alternate members:

  • Helga Jóhanna Oddsdóttir

  • Sigurgeir Guðlaugsson

It is the assessment of the Board that all candidacies are valid in accordance with Act No. 2/1995 respecting Public Limited Companies. According to the company’s articles of association the Board of Directors shall consist of five members and two alternate members. As no more candidates applied for the Board of Directors or as alternate members, the candidates are self-elected.

Attention is drawn to the following. Shareholders or their proxies who wish to attend the meeting, either online or in person at Grand Hotel, are asked to register on the website https://www.connectbylumi.com/event/8f20adae-e861-4f93-b9c0-98a4514d41ed/regProcessStep1 no later than 4:00 pm on 30 March, the day before the AGM. The registration must be accompanied by a photo of valid identification and power of attorney, if applicable. Voting will take place through Lumi AGM, whether shareholders attend the meeting at Grand Hotel or participate electronically. Further information on candidates and other information about the AGM is accessible at https://www.kvika.is/en/investor-relations/shareholders-meeting/.


