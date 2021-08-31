Kvika banki hf.: Changes to market making agreement

Changes have been made to market making agreement with Arion banki hf. for shares in Kvika banki hf. on the Nasdaq Iceland stock exchange, following the entry into force of new Act no. 115/2021 on 1 September 2021, implementing the MiFID II legislative framework into Icelandic law.

Onwards the bid-ask spread shall be determined by the tick size table set forth by Nasdaq Iceland with the bid-ask spread as close to 1.50% as possible but not lower than 1.45%. Other terms of the agreement on market making with shares in Kvika banki hf. are unchanged.



