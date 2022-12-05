Kvika banki hf.: Increase in issue of KVIKA 25 1201 GB

Kvika banki hf.

Today Kvika banki hf. sold nominal ISK 560 million in the bond series KVIKA 25 1201 GB at the price of 100.00, a 1.25% spread over the 3M REIBOR interest rate. The bonds have a maturity of 3 years and pay interest quarterly. Following the tap issuance, the total amount issued in the series will be ISK 1,660 million.

The bonds are expected to be issued and admitted to trading on Nasdaq Iceland’s sustainable debt market on 8 December 2022. The bonds will be issued under the bank’s domestic debt programme with reference to its green financing framework.

For further information please contact Kvika‘s investor relations at ir@kvika.is or via tel. (+354) 540 3200.



