Kvika banki hf. issues 10Y bonds

Kvika banki hf. has concluded the sale of unsecured bonds in the amount of ISK 2,000,000,000 in a new series KVIKA 32 0112. The bonds are inflation-indexed, with a tenor of ten years and a 1.4% fixed interest rate payable semi-annually.

The bonds were sold in a closed auction and are scheduled to be admitted to trading on the Main Market of Nasdaq Iceland on 12 December 2021. The bonds are issued under Kvika‘s domestic debt issuance programme.

For further information please contact Halldór Karl Högnason, Head of Treasury, tel: +354 540 3200.



