Kvika banki hf.: Meeting announcement for Annual General Meeting on 31 March 2022

The Annual General Meeting of Kvika banki hf., Reg. No. 540502-2930 (“Kvika”), will be held on Thursday, 31 March 2022, at 4:00 pm, at Grand Hótel, Háteigur, Sigtún 28, 105 Reykjavík.

The Agenda for the meeting is as follows:

Report from the Company's Board of Directors on its activities during the past operating year. The Company's annual financial statements for 2021 and a decision on the treatment of the Company's profit during the financial year. Motion authorising the Company to purchase own shares. Motion for a reduction in share capital by cancelling own shares and a corresponding amendment to the Articles of Association of the Company. Motion on the Company’s remuneration policy. Motion to amend the Articles of Association of the Company. The Board's proposal for a disposition from the Company's special reserve fund. Election of the Company's directors and alternates. Election of the Company's auditors. Decision on remuneration to directors and members of the Board's subcommittees. Other business.

The meeting will be held in Icelandic. Meeting documents are available on the company's website in both Icelandic and English, with the exception of the company's annual financial statements, which are only available in English. The agenda, final motions, remuneration policy, the Company's annual financial statements and other meeting documents will be available at the Company's office at Katrínartún 2, Reykjavik, for shareholders to examine 21 days prior to the Annual General Meeting. The said documents, together with information on the candidates for election to the Board of Directors, will also be made available on the Company's website, https://www.kvika.is/en/investor-relations/shareholders-meeting/

For further information, please find attached Announcement of the Annual General Meeting.

