U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,391.34
    -8.42 (-0.19%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,746.25
    -8.69 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,579.54
    -74.48 (-0.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,233.09
    -17.00 (-0.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.59
    +1.29 (+1.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,757.20
    -2.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    22.68
    +0.03 (+0.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1567
    +0.0009 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6050
    +0.0340 (+2.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3619
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    112.2150
    +0.5990 (+0.54%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,920.10
    -261.25 (-0.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,316.12
    +10.52 (+0.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,095.55
    +17.51 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,048.94
    +370.73 (+1.34%)
     

Kvika banki hf.: Transaction in relation to a share buyback programme

Kvika banki hf.
·2 min read

In week 40 Kvika banki hf. („Kvika“ or „the bank“) purchased 5,771,417 of its own shares at the purchase price 148,548,275 ISK. See further details below:

Date

Time

No. of shares purchased

Share price (rate)

Purchase price

5.10.2021

14:10:28

2.000.000

25,80

51.600.000

6.10.2021

09:49:27

1.771.417

25,60

45.348.275

7.10.2021

14:02:15

1.000.000

25,80

25.800.000

7.10.2021

15:03:31

1.000.000

25,80

25.800.000

Total

5,771,417

148,548,275

The trade is in accordance with Kvika‘s buyback programme, announced on 16 July 2021 and based on the authorisation of a shareholders‘ meeting of Kvika held on 21 April 2021.

Kvika held 99,500,000 own shares prior to the notified transacton and has, thus, purchased a total of 105,271,417 shares under the buyback programme, which corresponds to 2.164% of issued shares in the company, an increase in share capital was announced on 4 October. Total purchase price is 2,538,835,775 ISK. Buyback under the programme will amount to a maximum of 117,256,300 million shares. Additionally TM tryggingar hf., Kvika‘s subsidiary, owns 6,400,000 shares which it owned when Kvika and TM hf. merged.

The buyback programme is in effect from 19 July 2021 until Kvika‘s annual general meeting 2022, unless the maximum amount of purchased shares will be reached before that time.

The buyback programme was executed in accordance with Chapter VIII. of Act No. 2/1995 on Public Limited Companies and Chapter II of the Annex to Regulation No. 630/2005 on Inside Information and Market Abuse, “Trade in own shares under buy-back programmes and the stabilisation of financial instruments”, with later amendments.

Further information: Halldór Karl Högnason, Head of Treasury via tel. (+354) 540 3200.


Recommended Stories

  • Morgan Stanley is still calling for a 10%-20% crash — protect yourself this way

    Don't worry. There's a simple way to play defense.

  • The Stock Market Survived a Scary Week. Why This Week Could Be Scarier.

    The stock market survived the debt-ceiling fight and an oil-price spike this past week. Can it survive earnings season? The week began with everything falling apart—energy prices were skyrocketing and the U.S. appeared on the verge of default.

  • 11 Best Dividend Aristocrats with over 3% Yield

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 11 dividend aristocrats with over 3% yield. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to the 5 Best Dividend Aristocrats with over 3% Yield. When it comes to dividend investing, one must almost always consider it […]

  • 2 Dividend Stocks Under $10 With 10% Dividend Yield

    Dividend stocks are the Swiss army knives of the stock market. When dividend stocks go up, you make money. When they don’t go up — you still make money (from the dividend). Heck, even when a dividend stock goes down in price, it’s not all bad news, because the dividend yield (the absolute dividend amount, divided by the stock price) gets richer the more the stock falls in price. Knowing all this, wouldn’t you like to own find great dividend stocks? Of course you would! Using the TipRanks databas

  • 5 of the Safest High-Yield Dividend Stocks on the Planet

    This year's rally in the stock market has pushed the dividend yield on stocks in the S&P 500 down to a mere 1.3%. AvalonBay Communities (NYSE: AVB) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning apartments. Apartments are historically very stable investments.

  • 10 Stocks Better than Walmart (WMT) According to Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks better than Walmart according to hedge funds. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Stocks Better than Walmart According to Hedge Funds. Traditional retailers have taken a huge hit as internet-based stores explode in popularity across the globe. […]

  • Why Alibaba Shares Are Rising

    Shares of several Chinese companies, including Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) are trading higher following China's Golden Week holiday. Also, reports suggest that data showed services activity in China returned to positive levels. Alibaba and several other Chinese stocks also traded higher in yesterday's session amid a Beijing comment that its diplomat Yang Jiechi's meeting with White House National Security Adviser Sullivan was constructive. The company's stock has increased by appr

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Is At Inflection Point, What To Do Now; Tesla FSD Beta Rollout Delayed

    The market rally is at an inflection point, needing to get above key levels. Tesla delayed its FSD Beta rollout.

  • The Crypto Daily – Movers and Shakers – October 10th, 2021

    Following a bullish day for Bitcoin and the broader market on Saturday, a Bitcoin move back through to $56,000 levels would signal a breakout…

  • Is ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Trading At A 41% Discount?

    Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of ChemoCentryx, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CCXI ) by taking the...

  • The Value of Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) is Increasing, but Remember the Risks

    It is rare to see Alibaba Group Holding Limited's (NYSE:BABA) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 19.1x be as close as the U.S. market median P/E of 18x. Further, the business itself is still growing, and the company is still in a dominant position amongst Chinese competitors. However, as we all know, the main risk lies in the government's approach towards the company, and today, we will examine the risks of investing in a Chinese company and what does the current P/E mean for Alibaba.

  • Justin Bieber's in the weed biz now — here are 3 stocks for the cannabis boom

    The singer is making a pot play. You can, too.

  • 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

    When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision. Below is a look at a few recent notable insider purchases. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform. Analog Devices The Trade

  • Goldman Sachs: Time to Buy NIO Stock After Its Selloff

    Three months of unmitigated selling pressure on Chinese stocks have left their mark on Chinese electric-vehicle maker NIO (NIO). Since July 1, 2021, shares of Nio have lost over 30% of their value, notes Goldman Sachs analyst Fei Fang -- but all bad things must come to an end. And in Fang's opinion, it's now time to buy some Nio stock. Why buy Nio now? In addition to the broad-based market selloff, after all, Nio suffers from some problems of its own making, in particular an August fatal car acc

  • Why UiPath Slumped 16.8% in September

    Shares of UiPath (NYSE: PATH) fell 16.8% in September, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The business process automation software company just hit the public markets back in April. Additionally, the end of the month saw growth stocks sell off broadly on fears of higher interest rates.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch Amid Beijing Crackdowns, Evergrande Default Fears

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Got $250,000? These 5 Unstoppable Stocks Can Make You a Millionaire by 2030 (or Sooner)

    For more than 18 months, Wall Street and investors have enjoyed a historic bounce back rally from the pandemic-induced bear market. If you have $250,000 to invest right now, these companies can make you a millionaire by 2030, or possibly even sooner. Cybersecurity is arguably the safest sustainable double-digit growth trend throughout the decade.

  • GM Reveals Ambitious Growth Targets -- and Investors Shrug

    Since the beginning of last year, General Motors (NYSE: GM) has aggressively increased its investment plans for the electric vehicle and autonomous vehicle markets. GM plans to at least double its annual revenue by 2030 while expanding its operating margin. GM stock barely budged after the company revealed those growth targets, and it continues to trade at an extremely low valuation.

  • 3 Stocks to Load Up on When the Stock Market Sells Off

    Volatility has returned to the stock market in recent weeks, pushing the S&P 500 down more than 5% below its all-time high at one point. Topping their lists were Brookfield Renewable Partners' (NYSE: BEP), Waste Management (NYSE: WM), and Nucor (NYSE: NUE). Reuben Gregg Brewer (Brookfield Renewable Partners): When the markets started to tank in 2020 Brookfield Renewable Partners' units fell around 45%.

  • How to Use a Roth IRA to Avoid Paying Estate Taxes

    The tax advantages of a Roth IRA also make it an excellent tool for leaving tax-free money to your heirs.