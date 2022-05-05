U.S. markets close in 5 hours 16 minutes

KVK Tech Announces Phase II Trial of COVID-19 Oral Therapy is Currently Enrolling in Nepal

·2 min read

NEWTOWN, Pa., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sen-Jam Pharmaceuticals and KVK Tech are collaborating to develop a Covid-19 oral therapy. The companies will operate in parallel while they complete the Phase II clinical trials in Nepal. KVK Tech will offer formulation and chemistry, manufacturing and controls (CMC) for the oral therapy.

KVK Tech Logo
KVK Tech Logo

Furthermore, KVK will invest strategically in Sen-Jam to conclude the whole development activities needed to provide the CMC package to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for submitting a new drug application (NDA).

KVK will have exclusive manufacturing and supply rights for the product in the US. Sen-Jam will utilize the finished formulation and CMC report to enter licensing deals with contracting manufacturing companies (CMOs) globally.

KVK's VP of Business Development and Brand Marketing, Kiran Vepuri, said: "We are impressed by the diligence of our partner in ensuring that the COVID-19 therapy is rigorously tested in a timely manner. We hope that our joint efforts can save lives by bringing a novel, affordable medication to the global healthcare community as quickly as possible. With the FDA recently acknowledging that COVID is likely to remain with us long term, the need for additional, scalable therapies is more critical than ever."

In August last year, Sen-Jam and Duke-NUS Medical School in Singapore partnered to launch a Phase II trial of the investigational treatment, SJP-002C, for Covid-19 in Nepal.

About Sen-Jam Pharmaceutical

At Sen-Jam Pharmaceutical we disrupt pain and inflammation. Sen-Jam Pharmaceutical's mission is to improve societal wellbeing by developing therapeutics that are safe, efficacious, and accessible by all. Sen-Jam repurposes small molecules to develop novel therapeutics for large unmet needs with a focus on improving clinical outcomes. Using patented proprietary technology and the accelerated 505(b)2 pathway, Sen-Jam is on a mission to revolutionize pain treatment and the business of pain relief. Investor information available at Wefunder. Learn more at www.sen-jam.com

About KVK Tech

Founded in 2004, KVK has fast become a trusted leader in specialty pharmaceutical manufacturing. KVK is a leader in the development and manufacture of high-quality, FDA-approved medicines that address unmet patient needs. KVK takes pride in the ability to advance medical care and offer low-cost alternatives in response to today's healthcare challenges. The dedicated team is comprised of individuals with the technical, clinical and business expertise that is necessary for innovation that results in the development of a diverse range of life-changing medicines for patients of all socio-economic levels. Learn more at https://kvktech.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kvk-tech-announces-phase-ii-trial-of-covid-19-oral-therapy-is-currently-enrolling-in-nepal-301540953.html

SOURCE KVK Tech, Inc.

