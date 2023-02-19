U.S. markets closed

KVM Switch Market Size Worth USD 5.9 Billion by 2030 Growing at a CAGR of 7.20% during the forecast period 2023-2030, According to Contrive Datum Insights

Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd
·7 min read
Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd
Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd

According to a market research study published by Contrive Datum Insights, The United States is the biggest market in the region and has the most data centres in the world right now

Farmington, Feb. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global KVM switch market was valued at USD 606.9 million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 5.9 Billion by the end of the forecast period with a CAGR of 7.20%. The demand for KVM switches is being driven by the growing need for enterprise data storage devices and drivers. Edge computing, cloud computing, government rules, high data centre operating costs, and improvements in smart computing devices are all things that are likely to have a big effect on the growth of the KVM switch market. Cisco Systems says that by 2021, the amount of big data stored in data centres around the world will reach 403 exabytes, with a lot of it coming from the United States.

Request Sample Copy of Report “KVM Switch Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth Opportunities, Future Trends, Covid-19 Impact, SWOT Analysis, Competition and Forecasts 2022 to 2030”, published by Contrive Datum Insights.

Several companies are putting money into expanding their operations to strengthen their presence on the market and around the world. For instance, in January 2020, Stack Infrastructure, a wholesale data centre colocation provider, raised more than $1 billion to build a huge 125-acre, 4-million-square-foot campus in Northern Virginia, USA. The new data centre campus should have more than 250 megawatts of critical capacity and flexible, adaptable buildings that can serve a lot of data centre users.

KVM Switch Market Recent Developments:

  • In April 2020 - Aten International introduces the CN9600 1-Local/Remote Shared Access Single Port DVI KVM over IP Switch designed to allow remote access of digital, video, audio and virtual media via remote control from a PC or workstation. . . The CN9600 features virtual media capability, allowing users to perform diagnostic tests, file transfers, or apply OS/application updates and patches from a remote console. Includes LS 1.2 encryption and 3rd party certification with dual LAN redundant power for redundancy and video resolutions up to 1920x1200 @60Hz for local and remote consoles.

  • In January 2020 - Aten International introduced a remote work solution for businesses and schools to facilitate communication during the COVID-19 pandemic. The platform uses presentation switches, CN Series KVM over IP switches, content creation peripherals, and shared switches that facilitate remote communications.

KVM Switch Market Dynamics

Market Drivers:

Cisco Systems, which is also a big player in the global KVM switch market, says that by the end of 2021, the amount of big data used and stored in data centres around the world will have reached 403 exabytes. In North America, most of this will happen in the US between now and 2030, when the forecast period ends. In line with this trend, a lot of companies are putting money into investments. Grow your KVM switch business and strengthen your presence around the world. By the end of the forecast period in 2030, these are likely to be great growth drivers and opportunities for the market.

Market Restraints:

Even though the KVM switch market is growing, and this is expected to continue during the forecast period of 2021-2030, there are always risks of data loss, misuse, and misunderstanding. This makes it impossible for customers and target audiences, especially new customers, to enter information that would help global market players use and expand their devices and services to access information and work better.

Regional Outlook:

The United States is the biggest market in the region and has the most data centres in the world right now. Big data and traffic are growing quickly in the US because there are more data centres. The need for KVM switches in this region is being driven by the growth of mobile broadband, cloud computing, and big data analytics. Also, falling server prices have led more businesses in North America to use cloud computing. This is expected to drive switch demand over the next few years. In the region, multinational companies like Facebook, Microsoft, Apple, Google, and others are investing in green digital infrastructure that will be powered by renewable energy. Google, for example, put more than US$13 billion into data centres and offices in the US in 2019. These changes in the market are likely to increase the demand for KVM switches over the next few years.

Buy this Premium Research Report@
https://www.contrivedatuminsights.com/buy/12141/

Scope of Report:

Report Attributes

Details

Growth Rate

7.20% from 2023 to 2030

Market Size in 2022

USD 606.9 Million

Revenue Forecast by 2030

USD 5.9 Billion

By Type

USB Hub-Based KVM, Emulated USB KVM, Semi-DDM USB KVM, DDM USB KVM, Other

By Switch Type

Single User KVM, Multi User KVM, Other

By Applications

Enterprise Level, SMB Level, Small Office and Home Office, Other

By Companies

Adder Technology, Aten International, Avocent Technology, Belden, Belkin International, Black Box, D-Link, Dell Technologies, Guntermann & Drunck, HPE, IHSE, IOGEAR, Icron Technologies, Kramer Electro, and Others

Base Year

2022

Historical Year

2017 to 2021

Forecast Year

2023 to 2030

KVM Switch Market Key Segments Covered:

Top Market Players:
Adder Technology, Aten International, Avocent Technology, Belden, Belkin International, Black Box, D-Link, Dell Technologies, Guntermann & Drunck, HPE, IHSE, IOGEAR, Icron Technologies, Kramer Electro, and Others.

By Type:

  • USB Hub-Based KVM

  • Emulated USB KVM

  • Semi-DDM USB KVM

  • DDM USB KVM

  • Other

By Application:

  • Enterprise Level

  • SMB Level

  • Small Office and Home Office

  • Other

By Switch Type:

  • Single User KVM

  • Multi User KVM

  • Other

Regions and Countries Covered

  • North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

  • Europe: (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

  • Asia-Pacific: (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

  • The Middle East & Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

  • Latin America: (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

  • Rest Of the World

Check out more related studies published by Contrive Datum Insights:

  • Pre-employment Testing Software MarketThe Global Pre-Employment Testing Software Market Size Was Valued At USD 8,723.4 Million In 2017 And Is Expected To Grow At A CAGR Of 7% During The Forecast Period 2022 - 2030. North America is the largest market for pre-employment testing software, followed by Europe in terms of revenue and volume. Utilization of innovative technologies such as cloud-based solutions along with growing demand from SMEs to reduce operating costs are driving the growth prospects over the forecast period.

  • Klebsiella Testing Market – The Global Klebsiella Testing Market Is Expected To Grow At A CAGR Of 7.1% During The Forecast Period. The United States, Canada, and Mexico are the leading countries for the North American market, owing to rising numbers of patients diagnosed with infectious diseases owing to rising healthcare spending, and strong economic growth in developing countries such as Brazil and Argentina leading to increased demand. for the Klebsiella test.

  • K-12 Testing and Assessment MarketThe K-12 testing and assessment market share is expected to increase by USD 8.24 Billion from 2022 to 2030, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 10.19%. North America K-12 test assessment market growth will be prominent owing to the implementation of strong government policies.

  • Monogenetic Disorders Testing Market - The Monogenetic Disorders Testing market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11% during the forecast period 2022-2030. The Monogenetic Disorders Testing market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, test type, disease type, and end use as mentioned above. North America dominates the Monogenetic Disorders Testing market owing to its high level of intelligence and growing awareness about Monogenetic Disorders Testing procedures.

Customization of the Report: The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us at anna@contrivedatuminsights.com or +1 215-297-4078. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

About Us:
Contrive Datum Insights (CDI) is a global delivery partner of market intelligence and consulting services to officials at various sectors such as investment, information technology, telecommunication, consumer technology, and manufacturing markets. CDI assists investment communities, business executives, and IT professionals to undertake statistics-based accurate decisions on technology purchases and advance strong growth tactics to sustain market competitiveness. Comprising of a team size of more than 100 analysts and cumulative market experience of more than 200 years, Contrive Datum Insights guarantees the delivery of industry knowledge combined with global and country-level expertise.

Social: Facebook / LinkedIn / Twitter

Contact Us:
Anna B. | Head Of Sales
Contrive Datum Insights
Phone: +91 9834816757 | +1 2152974078
Email: anna@contrivedatuminsights.com

Website:
https://www.contrivedatuminsights.com
Contrive Datum Insights Press Releases
Latest Contrive Datum Insights Latest Reports


