Kwik Trip makes progress on fixing 'outage'; rewards are still offline

After Kwik Trip reported what it called an "outage" that has lasted over a week, the popular La Crosse-based convenience store chain has some good news.

“Our teams have been working tirelessly over the past week and are happy to report that we have restored full access to many of our internal systems," vice president of external relations John McHugh said in a statement. "While we are still experiencing an outage to the Kwik Rewards Program, our retail and customer-facing systems are not impacted. ...

"For the systems that remain down, we anticipate that functionality will be restored in the coming days."

A post Tuesday on Kwik Trip's Facebook page echoed McHugh's message. In an accompanying frequently asked questions section, Kwik Trip said that, while its investigation continues, there's no evidence that personal or confidential information "has been acquired by an unauthorized party."

About the ongoing Rewards problem, the Facebook post said, "While Kwik Rewards is still offline, we encourage members to continue swiping their cards as those purchases will be tracked and awarded once Kwik Rewards is back up and running. More information will be provided in the coming days in regards to rewards that may have been missed during the outage."

Kwik Trip said Kwik Rewards Plus credit and debit cards are functioning and that cardholders "can expect their in-store/fuel discount to be awarded in the form of a statement credit when systems are fully restored." It added that it'll resolve and correct potential late penalties.

The outage began Oct. 9 as customers realized their Rewards cards weren't working. On social media, Kwik Trip got many questions and complaints from customers.

Throughout the outage, Kwik Trip said, it never stopped accepting credit and debit card payments.

"We want to extend our sincere gratitude to our guests who have shown patience and understanding," McHugh said. "We are also very grateful for the efforts of our coworkers for their attention to resolving this matter as quickly as possible."

