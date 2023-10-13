Kwik Trip still dealing with system outage

Kwik Trip is in its fifth day of company-wide system outage, causing a number of services to be inoperable.

The La Crosse-based convenience store chain posted on its social media platforms that the outage has disrupted the Kwik Rewards system, as well as the Kwik Rewards Plus Card, which allows customers to make payments and earn rewards on benefits such as discounted gas.

"We have been working diligently to restore our systems as quickly and safely as possible," John McHugh, Kwik Trip vice president of external relations, said in a statement Thursday. "We will update this communication when services are restored and functioning as usual."

An update on our stores. Thank you for your patience and understanding. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/B95UhVONfx — Kwik Trip (@KwikTrip) October 13, 2023

Kwik Trip told Rewards Plus Card holders who aren't able to make payments that "we will work with you in resolving these and correct any potential late penalties assessed by Kwik Trip."

In response to customer questions about Rewards points on social media, Kwik Trip said, "Please know that once the system is back up and running, we will make sure you are taken care of, and you will receive all your perks."

The cause of the incident is still unknown. The outage began Monday; customers then realized their Rewards cards weren't working.

In response, McHugh said Tuesday, "As you are aware, we are currently experiencing an incident that has caused a disruption to our systems. We will update this communication when services are restored and functioning as usual. As always, we appreciate your patience while we work through this issue.”

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Kwik Trip system outage in its fifth day