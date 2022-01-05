Kwikana Builds Digital Ad Campaigns to Launch Clients into Success Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 5, 2022 / Kwikana is helping small businesses and traditional brick and mortars grow their footprint in the digital space. Through its expert offerings in the realm of digital ad campaigns, Kwikana is able to leverage social media trends and launch fast, hand crafted ads across multiple platforms for each of its clients. With campaigns that saw a total of over 5.4 billion views in one month, the company is well positioned as a go-to digital ad service.

"The company was founded on the goal of helping businesses grow online and bringing the tools of digital marketing to businesses that otherwise would be missing out on massive market opportunities," says CEO Garin Roelofs. "During the COVID-19 pandemic we have seen traditional brick and mortar establishments close their doors and this has really driven home the importance of a business's digital impact as a strategy for sustainability today."

Offering services that take clients through the entire journey, Kwikana has a smooth and well-oiled operation when it comes to launching ads and bringing their customers into success in the digital world. After signing up for services, the company gains access to their client's social media profiles and platforms, proposes designs for each ad, and runs the campaigns with optimized features and targeting.

"With the world in-and-out of lockdowns over the past couple of years, people have turned to their online lives more than ever and so the opportunities in that space have skyrocketed," says Roelofs. "Because our team is comprised of industry experts across the world, we are able to work quickly and efficiently to launch full campaigns in a matter of days for most of our clients."

With ambitious goals to grow the company significantly, Kwikana's leadership hopes to soon become a team of 50 in order to continue offering best-in-class digital ad services.

