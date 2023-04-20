Do Kwon Faces Forgery Indictment From Montenegro Prosecutors
(Bloomberg) -- Montenegro prosecutors filed an indictment for Terraform Labs co-founder Do Kwon and his chief financial officer, Han Chang-joon, accusing the men of forging personal documents.
Most Read from Bloomberg
Airline Blunder Sells $10,000 Asia-US Business Class Tickets for $300
US, Ukraine Allies Consider Near-Total Ban on Exports to Russia
The authorities are also seeking to extend their detention, Dusko Milanovic, an official at the prosecutor’s office in the capital Podgorica, said by email, identifying the pair by their initials and nationality. The Vijesti newspaper reported the indictment earlier, using their full names.
A Montenegrin court will have to decide on the prosecutor’s proposal. Kwon’s lawyer didn’t immediately answer calls from Bloomberg News.
Montenegrin officials said last month that the two men entered the country illegally and were trying to fly to Dubai using falsified travel documents when they were arrested.
Both the US and South Korea are seeking Kwon’s extradition from Montenegro. He was charged by US prosecutors with orchestrating a years-long cryptocurrency fraud that wiped out at least $40 billion in market value, and faces similar charges in South Korea.
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
The Repo Man Returns as More Americans Fall Behind on Car Payments
With 4% Savings Accounts, Is It Finally Time to Break Up With Your Bank?
Republicans Fight a Solar Boom That’s Made Texas King of Clean Energy
Americans Go Deeper Into Debt as They Use Buy Now, Pay Later Apps for Groceries
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.