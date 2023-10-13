KWS SAAT SE KGaA's (ETR:KWS) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 18th of December to €0.90. Even though the dividend went up, the yield is still quite low at only 1.7%.

See our latest analysis for KWS SAAT SE KGaA

KWS SAAT SE KGaA's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

While yield is important, another factor to consider about a company's dividend is whether the current payout levels are feasible. However, prior to this announcement, KWS SAAT SE KGaA was quite comfortably covering its dividend with earnings and it was paying more than 75% of its free cash flow to shareholders. The business is returning a large chunk of its cash to shareholders, which means it is not being used to grow the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 36.2%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 18% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

KWS SAAT SE KGaA Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. The annual payment during the last 10 years was €0.56 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was €0.90. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 4.9% per annum over that time. Dividends have grown relatively slowly, which is not great, but some investors may value the relative consistency of the dividend.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. Earnings have grown at around 5.0% a year for the past five years, which isn't massive but still better than seeing them shrink. While EPS growth is quite low, KWS SAAT SE KGaA has the option to increase the payout ratio to return more cash to shareholders.

In Summary

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think KWS SAAT SE KGaA will make a great income stock. While KWS SAAT SE KGaA is earning enough to cover the dividend, we are generally unimpressed with its future prospects. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Earnings growth generally bodes well for the future value of company dividend payments. See if the 3 KWS SAAT SE KGaA analysts we track are forecasting continued growth with our free report on analyst estimates for the company. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.