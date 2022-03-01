U.S. markets open in 6 hours 44 minutes

KX Strategic Partnership Agreement with Microsoft

·4 min read
In this article:
LONDON, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FD Technologies (AIM: FDP.L) (Euronext Growth: FDP.I) announces that it has entered into a strategic partnership agreement with Microsoft to expand the reach of its KX Insights streaming data analytics platform as more organisations look to modernise their data infrastructure for real-time decision making. Firstly, KX Insights will be embedded natively on the Microsoft Azure platform as a first class service, with KX generating revenue based on consumption. Secondly, KX has agreed to work with Microsoft to target new applications and services that will accelerate innovation and growth for organisations in the financial services sector.

KX Insights on Azure

KX recognises there is a growing demand across industries for analytics solutions that can efficiently support client needs across both real-time streaming and historic data to enable real time business-critical decisions. KX Insights on Azure will enable customers to store and access their data using complex event processing, high-performance analytics and machine learning interfaces on one unified and easy-to-use platform. Tightly integrated within Microsoft's intelligent cloud ecosystem, the platform will work seamlessly with Microsoft services.

Designed for ease of deployment and commercial adoption, KX Insights on Azure represents a first-of-its kind native integration of a third-party streaming analytics solution on Azure. It will provide a quick and easy experience for customers to boost productivity, enabling significant cost reductions over legacy systems and will contribute towards an organisation's Azure consumption commitment. This aligns incentives for Azure and KX sales teams, enabling greater collaboration and engagement on sales and marketing initiatives with enterprise clients.

Joint development for capital markets

Additionally, KX intends to work with Microsoft to develop applications and services, leveraging KX's capabilities as the world's fastest time-series database as a core building block. This collaboration aims to help the capital markets ecosystem including exchanges, buy-side firms and sell-side institutions create high-value insights that facilitate real-time decision making.

Seamus Keating, CEO of FD Technologies, said: "This strategic partnership with Microsoft accelerates our mission to enable organisations to drive value from their real-time data assets. Enterprises will benefit from the unrivalled performance, scalability and security of KX Insights optimised for Microsoft Azure. In addition, we are excited to partner with Microsoft in developing technology solutions that address the demanding requirements of financial services organisations, particularly in capital markets where KX has a market-leading position. This is a landmark agreement for KX, with significant strategic benefits supporting our growth ambitions."

Bill Borden, Corporate Vice President of Worldwide Financial Services at Microsoft said: "KX Insights delivers industry leading, real-time streaming analytics solutions that transform how firms derive insights from market data. Combining the full range of Microsoft's Intelligent Cloud capabilities with KX technology and expertise, we look forward to empowering our capital markets and financial services customers with new, compelling solutions for faster decision-making and innovation."

About FD Technologies

FD Technologies is a group of data-driven businesses that unlock the value of insight, hindsight and foresight to drive organisations forward. The Group comprises KX, the leading technology for real-time continuous intelligence; First Derivative, which provides technology-led services in capital markets; and MRP, the only enterprise-class, predictive Accounts Based Marketing solution. FD Technologies operates from 15 offices across Europe, North America and Asia Pacific, and employs more than 3,000 people worldwide.

For further information, please visit www.fdtechnologies.com and www.kx.com

