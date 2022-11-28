U.S. markets open in 6 hours 11 minutes

KX Supports B2C2 for Trading Analytics, Driving Further Innovation In the Digital Assets Space

·4 min read

LONDON, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KX, maker of kdb+, the world's fastest time series database and analytics engine, announces that B2C2, the world's leading crypto liquidity provider and a digital asset pioneer, has expanded its use of KX's real-time high-performance analytics software, including the deployment of KX Dashboards, its powerful visualization tool. As more institutional firms enter the world of cryptocurrencies, the increased use of KX will enable B2C2 to offer clients tailored products and services at a level that is more akin to what is found at a tier-one investment bank.

KX Logo
KX Logo

KX – which built its technology in the most demanding data environments of capital markets – provides B2C2 with a robust, high-velocity real-time analytics platform, and powerful dashboards for rich data visualization, business intelligence, and reporting capabilities that adapt seamlessly to the needs of digital markets. With kdb+ at its core, the KX analytics technology stack gives B2C2 the capability to process and analyze enormous amounts of data, both time series and relational, at speed and scale for richer actionable intelligence, and critical split-second decision-making.

The adoption of KX Dashboards, the interactive and robust visualization tool for kdb+, follows a thorough evaluation process from B2C2, which is utilizing it across the firm.

Nicola White, Group CEO B2C2: "We are pleased to be working with KX, which supports B2C2 in delivering real-time data-driven trading insights and decisions to digital assets markets. KX is recognized and respected for its industry-leading technology across the world's major financial institutions and working with them aligns with our clients' and counterparties' capabilities."

James Corcoran, Chief Growth Officer, KX: "We're delighted to be further strengthening our long-standing relationship with B2C2 by supporting its continued innovation and growth in the digital assets space. KX technology is proven in enhancing a broad range of mission-critical data and trading systems across front, middle and back-office operations for the majority of the world's leading tier-one banks, brokerages, and investment firms. Our services have extended to other major participants in the global financial ecosystem, including the crypto markets. Together we can continue to drive innovation across the expanded financial services sector."

B2C2's success is built on crypto-native technology, sophisticated systematic market making, and risk management, as well as continuous product innovation. It is a recognized leader in the digital assets sector and provides reliable liquidity across multiple market conditions, enabling a broad range of investors, including larger institutions such as investment banks and hedge funds, to gain access to cryptocurrencies and derivatives products.

Built for the modern data ecosystem, KX technology can ingest, store, manage and analyze, time series data and relational data at enormous speed and scale no matter where it sits across an organization.  Its robust visualization dashboards and extensive integration with 3rd party business intelligence tools enable users to make faster, better informed in-the-moment decisions, delivering rapid ROI and measurable business value. A recent Forrester Consulting Total Economic Impact Study found that customers could achieve 315% return on investment (ROI) and less than 6 months' payback on implementing KX.

About KX
KX is the creator of kdb+, independently benchmarked as the world's fastest time series database and analytics engine. Built for the most demanding data environments, KX technology is trusted by the world's leading companies for their mission-critical data applications. Our industry-leading software processes and analyzes time series and relational data at unmatched speed and scale, enabling richer actionable insights to drive decisions. We empower developers and data engineers to build high-performance data-driven applications and turbo-charge their favorite analytics tools in the cloud, on-premise, or at the edge. Part of FD Technologies plc, KX operates from more than 15 offices across Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific.

For more information visit www.kx.com

About B2C2
More than just a liquidity provider, B2C2 is a digital asset pioneer building the ecosystem of the future. The firm has unlocked institutional access to crypto by providing reliable liquidity across market conditions. B2C2's success is built on crypto native technology and continuous product innovation, making it the partner of choice for diverse institutions globally. Founded in 2015 and majority owned by Japanese financial group, SBI, B2C2 Ltd is headquartered in the UK, with offices in the US and Japan.

B2C2 Ltd is registered in England and Wales under company number 07995888 with its registered office at 86-90 Paul Street, London, EC2A 4NE. B2C2 Ltd is the parent company of the B2C2 group of companies. Products may be provided by different members of the B2C2 group of companies, depending on the jurisdiction of the client and the regulatory status of the product and/or B2C2 group member. B2C2 is a registered trademark.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1866445/KX_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/kx-supports-b2c2-for-trading-analytics-driving-further-innovation-in-the-digital-assets-space-301686853.html

