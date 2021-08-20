U.S. markets open in 8 hours 22 minutes

Kyäni, Inc. Launches Groundbreaking Health & Wellness Program - Nitro Nutrition™

·3 min read

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Live from the stage of their Global Convention in Salt Lake City, Utah, Kyäni, Inc. introduced a groundbreaking new program for health and wellness called Nitro Nutrition. Mark Macdonald, a world-renowned health expert, best-selling author, and co-creator of the Nitro Nutrition program introduced the powerful new system to an audience representing over 20 countries.

This has been my life's mission. And what we have here—this represents something new. This is going to change the world!

"The Nitro Nutrition program is like nothing the world has ever seen," says Mark Macdonald. "I have been helping people feel better and look better for over 25 years. This has been my life's mission. And what we have here—this combination of astounding knowledge about how our bodies interact and benefit from our food, how we can exercise and move to optimize our health, and how the very best nutrition can be derived from nature—this represents something new. This is going to change the world!"

Supported by Kyäni's nature-based wellness products, including the newly announced plant-based shake Origin, the Nitro Nutrition program is a powerful, simple-to-follow system involving mindful eating of easy-to-prepare macro-balanced meals, and simple exercise to enable the body to benefit from the Nitro Effect—an experience in your body that enables a healthy inflammatory response, promotes circulation, naturally balances blood sugar, optimizes digestion, and supports collagen resistance.

Over the past few months, a group of over 500 volunteers participated in a pilot of the program and have enjoyed overwhelmingly positive results. Deborah, one of the Nitro Nutrition volunteers, said of her Nitro Nutrition experience, "This has been such an eye-opener and a major life revolution. I feel better than ever!"

Kyäni President Katy Holt-Larsen says, "With the Nitro Nutrition program, we have what people need right now. The global pandemic has been so hard on everyone. People are worried about their health. They are looking for a solution for getting and staying healthy. By combining the expertise Kyäni has in nature-based wellness, with the incredible experience Mark Macdonald has in helping people get healthier, we ARE that solution, and we will be launching it in over 50 countries to share that solution with people all around the world."

The Nitro Nutrition Program consists of a 21-Day Reset and a Monthly Accelerate that can be repeated indefinitely to help people achieve their wellness goals. Entry into the program is a simple, one-time purchase, which grants access to the plan, the products, and the community that make Nitro Nutrition so effective.

About Kyäni:
Kyäni, Inc., founded in 2007, is a global network marketing company based in Idaho Falls, Idaho, USA. From its beginnings, Kyäni has been the globally recognized pioneer of Nitro Nutrition and antioxidant support by being the first to recognize the efficacy of the Wild Alaskan Blueberry and ingredients that support natural Nitric Oxide production in the body.

With their selection of core products, which include The Triangle of Health®, powerful Protein Nutritionals, and the ON nootropic energy shot, Kyäni harnesses the power and potency of wild and natural ingredients to lead the way in increasing and improving overall health and wellness through proper nutrition.

With its value rooted in unrivaled, wild-sourced nutritional supplements, Kyäni is also able to offer a rewarding opportunity to its Business Partners in over 50 countries around the world. For more information, please visit www.kyani.com.

Media Contact: Jon Rea, press@kyani.com

Katy Holt-Larsen on stage at the 2021 Kyäni Global Convention
Mark Macdonald Announcing New Health & Wellness Program - Nitro Nutrition™
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kyani-inc-launches-groundbreaking-health--wellness-program--nitro-nutrition-301359572.html

SOURCE Kyäni, Inc.

