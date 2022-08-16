U.S. markets open in 7 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,294.50
    -3.75 (-0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,871.00
    -2.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,667.50
    -13.75 (-0.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,023.20
    -0.60 (-0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.57
    -0.84 (-0.94%)
     

  • Gold

    1,796.30
    -1.80 (-0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    20.17
    -0.11 (-0.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0168
    +0.0003 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7910
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.95
    +0.42 (+2.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2052
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.4310
    +0.1590 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,965.40
    -683.54 (-2.77%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    567.31
    -23.45 (-3.97%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,509.15
    +8.26 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,875.97
    +4.19 (+0.01%)
     

Kyivstar to Provide National Digital Health Service for Ukraine

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
VEON Ltd.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • VEON
    Watchlist
VEON Ltd.
VEON Ltd.


Kyivstar to bring Digital Health Services to All Ukrainians, both home and abroad,
 as part of its commitment to the rebuilding of the country
Amsterdam, 16 August 2022: VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON, Euronext Amsterdam: VEON), a global digital operator that provides converged connectivity and services, today announces that its subsidiary in Ukraine, Kyivstar, is to launch a national digital health service and make it available to all Ukrainians as part of the country’s Digital Ukraine strategy.
Kyivstar, Ukraine’s largest digital operator with 24.8 million mobile subscribers and over 1.2 million home internet subscribers as of June 2022, has acquired a controlling stake in Helsi Ukraine, the country’s largest medical information system and leading digital healthcare provider.

The strategic investment is part Kyivstar’s commitment to the rebuilding of Ukraine and will enable the company to scale up eHealth service at the national level to make it available to every Ukrainian.  It follows the company’s investment in the expansion of the 4G network in Ukraine that has seen 3,500 towns in 19 rural area receive 4G access.  The new digital health service will bring together the expertise of Kyivstar in providing world-class digital services powered by high-quality converged connectivity , with Helsi’s experience in digital healthcare for patients.  The service will be available to the entire population of Ukraine, including the 6.4 million refugees who have had to leave Ukraine1 and the estimated 8 million people who are internally displaced2.

“Like communications, healthcare is an essential humanitarian service that must be available to all.  For the people of Ukraine today, as they live though immense suffering during this humanitarian disaster, it is more important than ever to have an access to healthcare information and medical services,” states Kaan Terzioglu, CEO of VEON Group.  “Our digital operator strategy that we implement across all of our subsidiaries globally, centres around investing in and developing services that improve our customers’ lives, be that through education, healthcare, fintech, e-commerce or other services. In Ukraine, healthcare is an absolute priority and we are proud to make this vital service available together with Helsi as a part of our commitment to the rebuilding of the country.”

"By signing the agreement with Helsi we see great potential to take a leadership in the role eHealth industry. Kyivstar is planning to expand its business and invest in the next three years in the development of digital eco-systems for the health of Ukrainians, developing new products, enhancing critical infrastructure and creating new jobs," stated Alexander Komarov, CEO, Kyivstar.

Helsi is the largest medical information system and leading digital health care provider in Ukraine. The company has been in the market for six years, has over 23 million patients and is known as a provider of SaaS solutions for medical information system for 1,300 state and private clinics.  The mobile service now has more than 4 million users and the number of bookings and is used by more 49,000 doctors throughout Ukraine

This partnership will make it possible to provide the patient and doctor with new electronic services faster. In the synergy of two Ukrainian projects, we see a social mission - to ensure access to health for all Ukrainians, including those who have been forced to leave their homes," explains Yevhen Donets, CEO of Helsi.

A user-friendly electronic medical system now makes it possible to book an online telemedicine visit, receive an online telemedicine consultation, obtain an electronic prescription and apply for medication remotely. The new digital health service will also enable the preparation of treatment plans, maintenance of patient medical records, and integration with pharmacy chains and laboratories.

About Kyivstar:
Kyivstar is the largest digital operator in Ukraine with 24.8 million mobile subscribers and over 1.2 million home internet subscribers as of June 2022. The company provides services based on a wide range of mobile and fixed-line technologies, including 4G. The company provides the highest average speed of mobile data transmission among Ukrainian mobile operators, which was confirmed by the Speedtest by Ookla. The company's customers have access to mobile, fixed-line and Internet capabilities, convergent solutions as well as innovative services such as Big Data, IoT, Cloud solutions, mobile financial services, digital TV and others. Kyivstar's shareholder is the international VEON Group, headquartered in the Netherlands. The Group's shares are listed on the NASDAQ (New York) and Euronext (Amsterdam) stock exchanges. Kyivstar has been present in Ukraine for 24 years and is ranked as the biggest telecom taxpayer, best employer and socially responsible company.

More information: pr@kyivstar.net, www.kyivstar.ua

About Helsi:

Helsi.me is a service for registration of medical services and secure storage of medical data. The service allows patients to quickly and conveniently make appointments with doctors, book diagnostics, tests and vaccinations, and order medicines. Hospitals can participate in the reform of the Ministry of Health and streamline the work of clinics. More than 2.5 million patients book appointments each month through the Helsi.me website and app. The system is used by more than 1,300 healthcare institutions and 49,000 doctors throughout Ukraine. For more information: https://helsi.me/

More information: https://helsi.me/

About VEON
VEON is a digital operator that provides converged connectivity and digital services to over 200 million customers.  Operating across seven countries that are home to 8% of the world’s population, VEON is transforming lives through technology-driven services that empower individuals and drive economic growth.  Headquartered in Amsterdam, VEON is listed on NASDAQ and Euronext.

For more information, visit: https://www.veon.com

Disclaimer
This release contains “forward-looking statements,” as the phrase is defined in Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and include statements relating to, among other things, VEON’s commercial partnerships in Ukraine. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which VEON cannot predict with accuracy and some of which VEON might not even anticipate. The forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of the date of this release. VEON does not undertake to publicly update, except as required by U.S. federal securities laws, any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after such dates or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Contact Information

  • Group Communications Director

Marina Levina
PR@veon.com

  • Julian Tanner

Julian.tanner@tuvapartners.com



Recommended Stories

  • Fashion’s Dealmaking Dilemma: Few Buyers, Many Sellers

    The winners are set to still win in fashion while the rest cast around for cash in an uncertain market.

  • The past three years for Resolute Mining (ASX:RSG) investors has not been profitable

    Resolute Mining Limited ( ASX:RSG ) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 18% in the last month. But...

  • Long-hidden synagogue mural gets rehabbed, relocated

    A mural that was painted in a Vermont synagogue more than 100 years ago by a Lithuanian immigrant — and hidden behind a wall for years— has been termed a rare piece of art and has been painstakingly moved and restored. Now known as the “Lost Mural,” it's a rare representation of a kind of art that graced wooden synagogues in Europe that were largely destroyed during the Holocaust, experts say. “When I learned about the mural and what it is and the story behind the artist, I was completely amazed, and there is nothing like this elsewhere in this country,” said Josh Perelman, chief curator and director of exhibitions and interpretation at the Weitzman National Museum of American Jewish History in Philadelphia.

  • Blackmore Bond collapse: FCA failed to act before people lost life savings

    BBC Panorama reveals evidence suggesting the FCA could have acted earlier before a fund collapsed.

  • China to boost economic demand, speed up infrastructure - state planner

    China will boost economic demand in a strong, reasonable and moderate manner and accelerate infrastructure construction in the third quarter of the year, officials from the state planner said on Tuesday. The comments came after bleak data for July, which showed the world's second-biggest economy unexpectedly slowed and property investment falling at the fastest clip this year. "China will optimize policies for sustained economic recovery, macro policies should expand demand actively in a strong, reasonable and moderate manner," Yuan Da, a spokesperson at the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), told a news conference.

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio Loads Up on These 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    In the last month, both the S&P and the NASDAQ climbed back out of bear territory, and are registering 10% and 13% gains respectively. It’s enough to make investors' heads spin. Let's not forget, the markets presented investors with a bearish challenge in 1H22, with 6 straight months of losses. Headwinds, in the form of supply chain problems, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, inflation at generational high levels, rising interest rates, all combined to give investors the shivers. For the retail inve

  • The Company That Built Elon Musk's Tiny Home Has Now Raised Over $74 Million From Retail Investors

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk generated headlines last year when he announced in a tweet that he would sell almost all his physical possessions and will not own a house. Musk reportedly followed through with that plan and moved into a tiny house in Texas after disposing of all of his mansions. Recent rumors suggested that Musk’s primary residence was a prefab house manufactured by Boxabl. It turns out, however, that the $50,000 foldable house is actually being used as a guest house. Wh

  • Saudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War Onset

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi billionaire Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal invested more than $500 million in Russian firms around the time of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, in a sign of the careful political position the Gulf state has maintained with its OPEC+ partner.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War OnsetWells Fargo Plans Major Retreat From Mortgage Business It Long DominatedWill Housing Prices Flatten — or Collapse?How the US Toppled the World’s Most Powerful Gold

  • J.P. Morgan Says the Stock Market Is Poised for More Upside; Here Are 2 Stocks the Banking Giant Likes

    The big question on investors’ minds right now is, where will inflation go? And the related follow-up question, for everyone, is, how far will the Fed hike rates in response? The potential answers cover the full range of possibilities, from President Biden’s happy talk about ‘zero percent inflation,’ to the market bears predicting a full-blown economic depression. Count JPMorgan’s chief asset management strategist David Kelly among the bulls. He’s not convinced by the doomsayers, and sees the re

  • Is Tesla (TSLA) a Smart Long-Term Buy?

    Baron Funds, an asset management firm, published its second-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The fund invest for the long term (meaning years…often decades…not quarters) in terrific, competitively advantaged, growth businesses managed by exceptionally talented individuals whom it trusts. Go over the fund’s top 5 positions to have […]

  • Bed Bath & Beyond stock soars as meme stock investors flock to struggling retailer

    Yahoo Finance Live checks out Bed Bath & Beyond's stock as retail investors display a renewed interest in the meme stock.

  • Walmart set to report earnings ahead of Tuesday's opening

    Walmart is among several of the major retailers expected to report earnings this week.

  • Riot Blockchain, Inc. (RIOT) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

    Riot Blockchain, Inc. (RIOT) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -725% and 5.55%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Lithium Stocks Keep Running With SQM Earnings On Deck

    Lithium stocks kept up their hot streak on Monday, helped by progress of the Inflation Reduction Act. The focus turns to SQM earnings on Wednesday.

  • Stocks moving in after hours: Apple, Amazon, Tencent, ZipRecruiter, Compass

    Yahoo Finance Live co-host Seana Smith examines several trending stocks making moves in after-hours trading, including Berkshire Hathaway increasing its stakes in Amazon and Apple.

  • Berkshire Hathaway Bought Apple, Chevron Stock, Sold GM, Verizon

    Berkshire Hathaway's purchases were modest in the quarter relative to heavy buying in first quarter.

  • 10 Important Dividend Increases to Watch in August

    In this article, we discuss 10 important dividend increases to watch in August. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and their importance, and go directly to read 5 Important Dividend Increases to Watch in August. The global dividend payments suffered a lot in the face of the pandemic in 2020. According to […]

  • Tesla Readies a 3-for-1 Stock Split for Aug. 24

    Tesla has given investors something to look forward to this coming week: a three-for-one stock split. As of the close of trading on Aug. 24, Tesla shareholders will get a “dividend” of two extra shares. The next day, Tesla stock will start trading at the new price—a third of what it used to be.

  • IRS's RMD Rule Change Could Make Your Roth IRA More Valuable

    The Internal Revenue Service has proposed rule changes that could significantly impact how beneficiaries will manage inherited retirement accounts. The proposed regulations, which were published last month, caught some in the financial services industry by surprise, as they offer a … Continue reading → The post The IRS May Make Your Roth IRA More Valuable With This RMD Rule Change appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • bluebird bio (BLUE) Focused on Pipeline Amid Marketed Drug Dearth

    bluebird bio's (BLUE) efforts to develop its gene-therapy pipeline are impressive. The FDA is reviewing BLUE's filing for beti-cel as a treatment for beta thalassemia and eli-cel for cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.