Kyligence Announces Support for Amazon EMR Serverless

Kyligence, Inc.
·3 min read
Kyligence, Inc.
Kyligence, Inc.

With Kyligence and Amazon EMR Serverless, organizations can process and analyze massive amounts of data at less than half the cost of on-premises solutions

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kyligence today announced its Intelligent Cloud OLAP Platform supports Amazon EMR Serverless, a serverless option from Amazon Web Services (AWS) that makes it easier for data analysts and engineers to run open source big data analytics frameworks. Using automatic on-demand provisioning and scaling capabilities available through Amazon EMR Serverless, Kyligence Cloud cost effectively meets the changing processing requirements across all data volumes.

Amazon EMR Serverless is a big data cloud platform for running large-scale distributed data processing jobs, interactive SQL queries, and machine learning (ML) applications using open-source analytics frameworks like Apache Spark and Hive. Amazon EMR Serverless makes it easy and cost-effective for data engineers and analysts to run applications without having to tune, operate, optimize, secure or manage clusters.

Benefits of using Kyligence Cloud with Amazon EMR Serverless include:

  • Simplified deployment: With computation resources managed by AWS, users do not need to consider the life cycle of the underlying infrastructure and resources, greatly reducing the complexity of running the application and simplifying the overall architecture

  • Improved cloud performance: With the assistance of Amazon EMR Serverless to provide dynamic scaling, Kyligence Cloud can scale resources up or down more quickly, reduce build time, and improve the overall analytics performance.

  • Efficient operations and maintenance: There is no need to tune, operate, secure, optimize and build clusters running on Amazon EMR Serverless. The Operations and Maintenance team can easily perform tasks without deep knowledge of the underlying analytics frameworks.

  • Cost-effective on the cloud: Amazon EMR serverless automatically provisions and scales the compute and memory resources required by applications; customers only pay for the resources they use.

“Amazon EMR Serverless is the simplest way for customers to run applications built using open-source big data analytics frameworks in the cloud,” said Luke Han, CEO, Kyligence. “Running Kyligence Cloud on Amazon EMR Serverless we can offer an industry leading data analytics platform for a number of data pipelines, shared clusters, and interactive data workloads – with a more cost effective approach.”

Tweet this: Kyligence Announces Support of Amazon EMR Serverless #bigdata #AWS https://kyligence.io/newsroom/

About Kyligence

Kyligence was founded in 2016 by the original creators of Apache Kylin™, the leading open source OLAP for Big Data. Kyligence offers an Intelligent OLAP Platform to simplify multi-dimensional analytics for the cloud data lake. Its AI-augmented engine detects patterns from most frequently asked business queries, builds governed data marts automatically, and brings metrics accountability to the data lake to optimize the data pipeline and avoid excessive numbers of tables. It provides a unified SQL interface between cloud object stores, cubes, indexes, and underlying data sources with a cost-based smart query router for business intelligence, ad-hoc analytics, and data services at petabyte scale.

Kyligence is trusted by global leaders in financial services, manufacturing, and retail industries including UBS, China Construction Bank, China Merchants Bank, Pingan Bank, MetLife, Costa, and Appzen. With technology partnerships with Microsoft, Amazon, Tableau, and Huawei, Kyligence is on a mission to simplify and govern data lakes to be productive for critical business analytics and data services. Kyligence is dual headquartered in San Jose, CA, United States and Shanghai, China, and is backed by leading investors including Redpoint Ventures, Cisco, Broadband Capital, Shunwei Capital, Eight Roads Ventures, Coatue Management, SPDB International, CICC, Gopher Assets, Guofang Capital, ASG, Jumbo Sheen Fund, and Puxin Capital.

Follow Kyligence on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Kyligence Contact:
Kim Pegnato
33 Vine Communications
pr@kyligence.io


