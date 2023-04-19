KYM Holdings Bhd (KLSE:KYM) Shareholders Will Want The ROCE Trajectory To Continue

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. So when we looked at KYM Holdings Bhd (KLSE:KYM) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on KYM Holdings Bhd is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.10 = RM12m ÷ (RM178m - RM57m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to January 2023).

Therefore, KYM Holdings Bhd has an ROCE of 10%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty normal return, and it's somewhat close to the Packaging industry average of 12%.

View our latest analysis for KYM Holdings Bhd

roce

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for KYM Holdings Bhd's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of KYM Holdings Bhd, check out these free graphs here.

The Trend Of ROCE

We're delighted to see that KYM Holdings Bhd is reaping rewards from its investments and has now broken into profitability. The company now earns 10% on its capital, because five years ago it was incurring losses. While returns have increased, the amount of capital employed by KYM Holdings Bhd has remained flat over the period. With no noticeable increase in capital employed, it's worth knowing what the company plans on doing going forward in regards to reinvesting and growing the business. Because in the end, a business can only get so efficient.

Story continues

The Bottom Line

In summary, we're delighted to see that KYM Holdings Bhd has been able to increase efficiencies and earn higher rates of return on the same amount of capital. Investors may not be impressed by the favorable underlying trends yet because over the last five years the stock has only returned 8.9% to shareholders. Given that, we'd look further into this stock in case it has more traits that could make it multiply in the long term.

Like most companies, KYM Holdings Bhd does come with some risks, and we've found 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

While KYM Holdings Bhd may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here