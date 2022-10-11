Kymanox Announces Newest Addition to the Executive Advisor Team: Paul Jansen

Accomplished Life Science Executive Supporting Combination Product Strategy

Paul Jansen

Paul Jansen Joins The Kymanox Executive Advisors (KEA) Team

Boston, Massachusetts, USA and Research Triangle Park, North Carolina, USA, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kymanox Corporation (“Kymanox”), a professional services provider exclusively serving the Life Science industry, is honored to announce that Paul Jansen has joined the recently formed Kymanox Executive Advisors (KEA) team. This team of highly distinguished industry executives provides strategic guidance and leverages deep relationships in the global life science community to help companies and their products. The focus of the KEA team is to provide strategic thinking, foster valuable relationships, and identify additional resources to help your projects and programs be successful.

Jansen has over 30 years of experience in combination product development with long tenures with both Sanofi and Eli Lilly. He served most recently as a Board Member for Haselmeier Group and as the Associate Vice President for Medical Device Development for Sanofi. In addition to his consulting work, he continues to serve on the Board of Directors for Subcuject ApS as well as the Advisory Boards of Evoleen and Windgap Medical. As an industry leader, he has provided significant expertise in several areas including, but not limited to, the following:

Combination Product (e.g., biologic + device) Development

CMC Team Leadership

Product and Process Quality

Manufacturing Strategies and Oversight

Project Management in International, Cross-Cultural Work Environments

Intellectual Property Development and Protection

Michael Denzer, Kymanox’s Vice President of Customer Success, states, “Paul Jansen has led the industry to design and commercialize very impactful products, including Solostar, a considerable advancement in diabetes treatment, and other game changing innovations to help make the world a better place for everyone. His knowledge of drug-delivery technologies and the associated supplier network can be leveraged to bring valuable treatments to the market faster with less risk. We are honored to have Paul Jansen join our team.”

“Paul is a well-known entity in Boston – and globally. In the past with Kymanox, he has successfully helped clients assess key market opportunities and risks for bringing new, modern medicines to market. Paul is a leading technical expert, and we look forward to sharing his wealth of knowledge and experience with our clients and partners,” said Stephen M. Perry, CEO and Founder at Kymanox.

Jansen holds a Bachelor’s degree in Applied Science and has completed graduate studies in Biomedical Engineering from the University of Toronto.

To learn more about how Kymanox can help you with your complex life science engineering challenges, contact us at info@kymanox.com or visit www.kymanox.com today.

About Kymanox:

Kymanox is a life science professional services organization that offers engineering, scientific, compliance, and project management support to companies exclusively in the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, medical device, and combination product industries. With its diverse team of experts, Kymanox helps clients navigate commercialization challenges that arise throughout a product’s life cycle – from early development to post-market – with optimized safety, quality, efficacy, and accessibility. Kymanox was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina USA. For more information, please visit www.kymanox.com.

CONTACT: Kevin C. Brown Kymanox 2244061730 kevin.brown@kymanox.com



