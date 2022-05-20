U.S. markets open in 1 hour 22 minutes

Kymera Therapeutics Presented Preclinical Data Showcasing Impact of IRAK4 Degrader KT-474 on Immune and Skin Cells at the Society for Investigative Dermatology Annual Meeting

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • KYMR
Kymera Therapeutics, Inc.
Kymera Therapeutics, Inc.

WATERTOWN, Mass., May 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KYMR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing targeted protein degradation to deliver novel small molecule protein degrader medicines, presented data demonstrating that the clinical stage selective IRAK4 degrader KT-474 degrades IRAK4 and inhibits cytokine production in different immune and skin cell types at the Society of Investigative Dermatology (SID) Annual Meeting 2022, taking place from May 18 - 21, 2022 in Portland, Oregon.

The poster presentation highlights the broad impact of KT-474 across multiple disease-relevant cell types and supports the continued development of IRAK4 degraders in patients with HS, AD and other IL-1R/TLR-driven autoimmune diseases of the skin where IRAK4 plays a central role in the pathogenesis of inflammation.

“We have found that KT-474 effectively degrades IRAK4 in both circulating immune cells and resident skin cells such as keratinocytes and fibroblasts, albeit interestingly with different kinetics,” said Anthony Slavin, Vice President, Immunology. “These findings are aligned with what we have observed in our Phase 1 clinical study of KT-474 in healthy volunteers, which showed near complete IRAK4 degradation in peripheral blood mononuclear cells and skin following multiple daily doses and robust ex vivo inhibition of multiple disease-relevant cytokines.”

Poster at SID Annual Meeting:

  • Title: Kinetics of IRAK4 degradation and impact on functional response in circulating immune cells and skin cell subsets

    • Abstract Number: LB993

    • Session Day/Time: May 19, 2022; 4:30-6:30pm PT

    • Location: Oregon Convention Center, Portland, OR

    • Presenter: Emily Lurier, PhD, Senior Scientist, Immunology, Kymera Therapeutics

  • Additional Research Highlights:

    • Similar to peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMCs), KT-474 achieved IRAK4 degradation in fibroblasts and keratinocytes, with varying kinetics across cell types

      • Maximal degradation was observed after 24 hours of treatment in PBMCs and fibroblasts, while maximum degradation occurred in keratinocytes after 96 hours of degrader treatment

    • IRAK4 degradation in immune and cutaneous cell types inhibited pro-inflammatory cytokine production (IL-6 and IL-8) following IL-1β stimulation

    • Previously disclosed results from the multiple ascending dose (MAD) portion of the Phase 1 trial of KT-474 in healthy volunteers showed robust degradation of IRAK4 in both PBMC and skin biopsies

Kymera is collaborating with Sanofi on the development of degrader candidates targeting IRAK4, including KT-474 (SAR444656), for indications outside of oncology and immuno-oncology.

About Kymera Therapeutics
Kymera Therapeutics (Nasdaq: KYMR) is a biopharmaceutical company pioneering the field of targeted protein degradation, a transformative approach to address disease targets and pathways inaccessible with conventional therapeutics. Kymera’s Pegasus platform is a powerful drug discovery engine, advancing novel small molecule therapies that harness the body’s innate protein recycling machinery to degrade dysregulated, disease-causing proteins. With a focus on undrugged nodes in validated pathways, Kymera is advancing a pipeline of novel therapeutics designed to address the most intractable pathways and provide new treatments for patients. Kymera’s initial programs target IRAK4, IRAKIMiD, and STAT3 within the IL-1R/TLR or JAK/STAT pathways, providing the opportunity to treat patients with a broad range of immune-inflammatory diseases, hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors. For more information, visit www.kymeratx.com.

Founded in 2016, Kymera is headquartered in Watertown, Mass. Kymera has been named a “Fierce 15” biotechnology company by Fierce Biotech and has been recognized by the Boston Business Journal as one of Boston’s “Best Places to Work.” For more information about our people, science, and pipeline, please visit www.kymeratx.com or follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including, without limitation, implied and express statements regarding its: strategy, business plans and objectives for the IRAK4 degrader program; and plans and timelines for the clinical development of Kymera Therapeutics' product candidates, including the therapeutic potential and clinical benefits thereof. The words "may," “might,” "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "believe," “expect,” "estimate," “seek,” "predict," “future,” "project," "potential," "continue," "target" and similar words or expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and important factors that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, including, without limitation, risks associated with: the impact of COVID-19 on countries or regions in which we have operations or do business, as well as on the timing and anticipated results of our current preclinical studies and future clinical trials, strategy and future operations; the delay of any current preclinical studies or future clinical trials or the development of Kymera Therapeutics' drug candidates; the risk that the results of current preclinical studies may not be predictive of future results in connection with future clinical trials; Kymera Therapeutics' ability to successfully demonstrate the safety and efficacy of its drug candidates; the timing and outcome of the Company’s planned interactions with regulatory authorities; and obtaining, maintaining and protecting its intellectual property. These and other risks and uncertainties are described in greater detail in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2022, filed on May 3, 2022, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in Kymera Therapeutics' subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, any forward-looking statements represent Kymera Therapeutics' views only as of today and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. Kymera Therapeutics explicitly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements. No representations or warranties (expressed or implied) are made about the accuracy of any such forward-looking statements.

Investor Contact:
Bruce Jacobs
Chief Financial Officer
investors@kymeratx.com
857-285-5300

Chris Brinzey
Managing Director, Westwicke
chris.brinzey@westwicke.com
339-970-2843

Media Contact:
Todd Cooper
Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs
media@kymeratx.com
857-285-5300


