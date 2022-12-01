Kymera Therapeutics Provides Webcast Information for December 14 Investor Event

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc.

Company to Share Clinical Data from KT-474 Phase I Patient Cohort and Oncology Pipeline

WATERTOWN, Mass., Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KYMR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing targeted protein degradation to deliver novel small molecule protein degrader medicines, today shared webcast information for the virtual investor event that the Company will host on December 14, 2022, from 8:00-9:30 AM ET. The Company’s management team will provide a clinical update on Part C of the Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating its IRAK4 degrader KT-474 in patients with either hidradenitis suppurativa or atopic dermatitis, as well as an update on its oncology pipeline.



To join the webcast, please visit this link, or the “Events & Presentations” page of the Investors section on the Company’s website at www.kymeratx.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived and available following the event.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics (Nasdaq: KYMR) is a biopharmaceutical company pioneering the field of targeted protein degradation, a transformative approach to address disease targets and pathways inaccessible with conventional therapeutics. Kymera’s Pegasus platform is a powerful drug discovery engine, advancing novel small molecule therapies that harness the body’s innate protein recycling machinery to degrade dysregulated, disease-causing proteins. With a focus on undrugged nodes in validated pathways, Kymera is advancing a pipeline of novel therapeutics designed to address the most intractable pathways and provide new treatments for patients. Kymera’s initial programs target IRAK4, IRAKIMiD, and STAT3 within the IL-1R/TLR or JAK/STAT pathways, providing the opportunity to treat patients with a broad range of immune-inflammatory diseases, hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors. For more information, visit www.kymeratx.com.

Founded in 2016, Kymera is headquartered in Watertown, Mass. Kymera has been named a “Fierce 15” biotechnology company by Fierce Biotech and has been recognized by the Boston Business Journal as one of Boston’s “Best Places to Work.” For more information about our people, science, and pipeline, please visit www.kymeratx.com or follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

